Aaron Rodgers on Packers' scoring woes: 'Simplify some things'

By Field Level Media
The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 2 days ago

The Green Bay Packers have lost two straight games to fall to 3-3 this season, but their struggles to score points have Aaron Rodgers suggesting that the coaching staff "simplify some things" on offense.

The Packers have scored 107 points in their six games, the fewest output in any six-game stretch with Rodgers at the helm, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

"I just think that based on how we've played the last two weeks, I think it's going to be in our best interests to simplify things for everybody -- for the line, for the backs, for the receivers, especially with (Randall Cobb's) injury. Just simplify some things, and maybe that'll help us get back on track," Rodgers said after the Packers' 27-10 loss to the visiting New York Jets.

Cobb was carted off the field with an ankle injury in the third quarter and is expected to miss next week's game at Washington. Green Bay is also without receivers Sammy Watkins and Christian Watson, who are recovering from hamstring injuries.

Rodgers acknowledged that he needs to elevate his own performance "probably a little tick" among the offense's inconsistency.

Among the issues on Sunday: Packers receivers dropped six passes, Rodgers was hit nine times by the Jets' defense and he failed to hit receivers on what appeared to be routine passes.

"That's why we need to simplify things, because on the couple drives that we did move the ball, it was very simple things," Rodgers said. "Very simple plays, no motion, so we need to look at everything and the guys that we've got and what we can accomplish with them and let's be smart about moving forward."

The game in Washington is the first of three straight away from home. The Packers take on Buffalo on Oct. 30 and Detroit on Nov. 6. --Field Level Media

The Greeneville Sun

