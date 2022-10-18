Effective: 2022-10-20 09:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Hart FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures in the affected areas have risen above freezing. The Freeze Warning will therefore be allowed to expire on schedule. Temperatures tonight will be slightly higher than last night, so even if the growing season continues in any of these zones, it is unlikely that any additional products will be issued.

ELBERT COUNTY, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO