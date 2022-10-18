Read full article on original website
Effective: 2022-10-20 08:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-20 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Colbert; Cullman; DeKalb; Franklin; Jackson; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Limestone; Madison; Marshall; Morgan FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING A Freeze Warning that is active for all of northern Alabama and portions of southern Middle Tennessee will be allowed to expire at 9 AM CDT this morning.
Effective: 2022-10-20 08:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps to protect sensitive plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Bath; Bell; Breathitt; Clay; Elliott; Estill; Fleming; Floyd; Harlan; Jackson; Johnson; Knott; Knox; Laurel; Lee; Leslie; Letcher; Magoffin; Martin; McCreary; Menifee; Montgomery; Morgan; Owsley; Perry; Pike; Powell; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Rowan; Wayne; Whitley; Wolfe A FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures ranging through the 20s were present in most valley locations this morning. * WHERE...The freeze warning includes all of eastern Kentucky. * WHEN...The Freeze Warning is in effect until 10 AM EDT today. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Effective: 2022-10-20 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bourbon; Casey; Clark; Clinton; Garrard; Lincoln; Madison; Nicholas; Russell Increased Fire Danger This Afternoon Winds from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts to 25 mph, and afternoon relative humidities of 22 to 30 percent will result in an increased fire danger this afternoon. Any fires that start could spread out of control. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
