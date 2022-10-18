Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bath, Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Floyd by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bath; Bell; Breathitt; Clay; Elliott; Estill; Fleming; Floyd; Harlan; Jackson; Johnson; Knott; Knox; Laurel; Lee; Leslie; Letcher; Magoffin; Martin; McCreary; Menifee; Montgomery; Morgan; Owsley; Perry; Pike; Powell; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Rowan; Wayne; Whitley; Wolfe Heightened Risk of Wildfires Today Warming temperatures in our dry air mass will send relative humidity down to 20 to 25 percent in most locations today. Southwesterly winds will also pick up during the day, with gusts reaching 15 to 20 mph. The combination of winds and very dry air, along with dry fuels, will lead to an increased wildfire danger. Any fires that start could spread out of control, and outdoor burning is not recommended.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Daviess by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 11:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bartholomew; Boone; Brown; Carroll; Clay; Clinton; Daviess; Decatur; Delaware; Fountain; Greene; Hamilton; Hancock; Hendricks; Henry; Howard; Jackson; Jennings; Johnson; Knox; Lawrence; Madison; Marion; Martin; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Owen; Parke; Putnam; Randolph; Rush; Shelby; Sullivan; Tippecanoe; Tipton; Vermillion; Vigo; Warren RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR CENTRAL INDIANA * AFFECTED AREA...All of central Indiana. * TIMING...11 AM to 8 PM Thursday. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the upper 50s to lower 60s. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Never throw cigarettes out of a vehicle.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bourbon, Casey, Clark, Clinton, Garrard, Lincoln, Madison by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bourbon; Casey; Clark; Clinton; Garrard; Lincoln; Madison; Nicholas; Russell Increased Fire Danger This Afternoon Winds from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts to 25 mph, and afternoon relative humidities of 22 to 30 percent will result in an increased fire danger this afternoon. Any fires that start could spread out of control. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, Warrick by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Gibson; Pike; Posey; Spencer; Vanderburgh; Warrick Critical fire weather conditions Today .Southwest winds will average 10 to 15 mph with some gusts to 20 mph. Afternoon relative humidity will drop into the 17 to 23 percent range. Both conditions will combine with very dry fuels across the area due to the persistent drought to create critical fire danger across the region today. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND WESTERN KENTUCKY * AFFECTED AREAS...In Illinois, Fire Weather Zones 075, 076, 077, 078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093 and 094. In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081, 082, 085, 086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022. In Missouri, Fire Weather Zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112 and 114. * WIND...20 foot wind of 13-17 mph from the southwest. * HUMIDITY...Minimum afternoon relative humidity of 17 to 23 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 09:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boyd; Carter; Greenup; Lawrence FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING Sunshine is causing temperatures to rise this morning. Although a few locations remain below freezing, most areas are now above freezing, therefore the Freeze Warning is being allowed to expire.
Comments / 0