Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Buchanan, Dickenson by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 09:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Buchanan; Dickenson FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING Sunshine is causing temperatures to rise this morning. Although a few locations remain below freezing, most areas are now above freezing, therefore the Freeze Warning is being allowed to expire.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge, Gilmer by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 09:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Braxton; Cabell; Calhoun; Clay; Doddridge; Gilmer; Harrison; Jackson; Kanawha; Lewis; Lincoln; Logan; Mason; McDowell; Mingo; Pleasants; Putnam; Ritchie; Roane; Tyler; Wayne; Wirt; Wood; Wyoming FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING Sunshine is causing temperatures to rise this morning. Although a few locations remain below freezing, most areas are now above freezing, therefore the Freeze Warning is being allowed to expire.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bath, Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Floyd by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bath; Bell; Breathitt; Clay; Elliott; Estill; Fleming; Floyd; Harlan; Jackson; Johnson; Knott; Knox; Laurel; Lee; Leslie; Letcher; Magoffin; Martin; McCreary; Menifee; Montgomery; Morgan; Owsley; Perry; Pike; Powell; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Rowan; Wayne; Whitley; Wolfe Heightened Risk of Wildfires Today Warming temperatures in our dry air mass will send relative humidity down to 20 to 25 percent in most locations today. Southwesterly winds will also pick up during the day, with gusts reaching 15 to 20 mph. The combination of winds and very dry air, along with dry fuels, will lead to an increased wildfire danger. Any fires that start could spread out of control, and outdoor burning is not recommended.
Comments / 0