Effective: 2022-10-20 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bath; Bell; Breathitt; Clay; Elliott; Estill; Fleming; Floyd; Harlan; Jackson; Johnson; Knott; Knox; Laurel; Lee; Leslie; Letcher; Magoffin; Martin; McCreary; Menifee; Montgomery; Morgan; Owsley; Perry; Pike; Powell; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Rowan; Wayne; Whitley; Wolfe Heightened Risk of Wildfires Today Warming temperatures in our dry air mass will send relative humidity down to 20 to 25 percent in most locations today. Southwesterly winds will also pick up during the day, with gusts reaching 15 to 20 mph. The combination of winds and very dry air, along with dry fuels, will lead to an increased wildfire danger. Any fires that start could spread out of control, and outdoor burning is not recommended.

