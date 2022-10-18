Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
Study Reveals California Tops Most Expensive Cities for Burger Meals in AmericaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Sexual Assault L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Three women accusing That 70's Show actor Danny Masterson of rape blame the Church of Scientology for their silenceCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
5 Years After #MeToo, 4 Hollywood Men Face Trials This Month, From Harvey Weinstein to Kevin Spacey
Five years ago today, reporters Jodi Cantor and Meghan Twohey published “Harvey Weinstein Paid Off Sexual Harassment Accusers for Decades” in The New York Times, igniting a movement that would come to be known as #MeToo. That fiery reckoning brought forth new accusers and accused for months and years thereafter, but is far from burning out.
A Woman Who Said “That ’70s Show” Actor Danny Masterson Raped Her Testified That She Thought He Was Going To Kill Her
On day two of Masterson’s trial, jurors heard testimony from one of three women the actor is charged with raping. This story contains descriptions of an alleged sexual assault.
Mel Gibson Can Testify in Support of Accuser at Harvey Weinstein Trial, Judge Rules
Mel Gibson will be permitted to testify in support of his masseuse and friend at the upcoming rape and sexual assault trial of Harvey Weinstein, a judge ruled Friday. Judge Lisa B. Lench made the decision that Gibson, 66, can testify as a witness for Jane Doe No. 3 in the Los Angeles trial, per the Associated Press. The woman alleges that the disgraced movie mogul, 70, committed sexual battery by restraint against her, which marks one of 11 rape and sexual assault counts against Weinstein.
Danny Masterson Goes on Trial for Rape as Scientology Looms in the Background
At a pre-trial hearing in the Danny Masterson rape case last week, Judge Charlaine Olmedo laid down a basic ground rule. “This is not going to become a trial on Scientology,” she said. But the role of the church will nevertheless be a key theme in the trial, which begins with jury selection on Tuesday. Masterson, the 46-year-old former star of “That ’70s Show,” is facing three charges of forcible rape and a possible sentence of 45 years to life. Masterson is a Scientologist, and all three of his accusers were members of the church at the time of the alleged assaults. Olmedo...
‘Scrubs’ writer-producer arrested again on rape allegations
A Hollywood writer and producer has been arrested again for a series of rape allegations involving five women.
Complex
‘SuperFly’ Actor Kaalan Walker Sentenced to 50 Years to Life Following Rape Conviction
Kaalan Walker, known for his role in the 2018 SuperFly remake, has been sentenced to 50 years to life in connection with multiple rape convictions. Per the Los Angeles Times, Walker was sentenced on Monday following his April conviction on multiple counts including forcible rape, statutory rape, and rape by intoxication. Complex has reached out to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for comment.
Jennifer Newsom to testify against Harvey Weinstein at LA trial
Governor Gavin Newsom’s wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, will testify against Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein when he goes on trial in Los Angeles for sex crimes, according to the Los Angeles Times. Jury selection began Monday. Weinstein is charged with 11 counts of sexual assault for incidents that happened between 2004-2013 at luxury Los Angeles […]
Harvey Weinstein goes on trial in LA, where he once reigned
Five years after women's stories about him made the #MeToo movement explode, Harvey Weinstein is going on trial in the city where he once was a colossus at the Oscars.Already serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault in New York, the 70-year-old former movie mogul faces different allegations including several that prosecutors say occurred during a pivotal Oscar week in Los Angeles. Jury selection for an eight-week trial begins Monday.Weinstein has been indicted on four counts of rape and seven other sexual assault counts involving five women, who will appear in court as Jane Does to tell...
Danny Masterson Accuser Breaks Down in Tears While Recounting Rape
The first witness in the Danny Masterson trial broke down in tears on Wednesday as she told jurors that the actor had raped her in April 2003. The woman, who prefers to be identified as Jane Doe #1, testified that she remembered waking up in Masterson’s bed, with him on top of her and penetrating her. She said she tried to shove him away with a pillow, but he grabbed her wrists with one hand and grabbed her throat with the other. “I just couldn’t breathe,” she said, crying and daubing her face with a tissue. “He squeezed really, really hard.” She...
Danny Masterson's Assistant Will Be Questioned During Actor's Criminal Trial
Danny Masterson’s assistant, publicist, and lawyer will all be called to testify in his criminal trial, RadarOnline.com has learned. Masterson, 46, has been in court this week with his team of lawyers for jury selection. The actor stands accused of sexually assaulting three women in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003. Masterson pleaded not guilty to all three charges. He is facing 45 years in prison. All the women were Scientologists at the time of the alleged assaults. Masterson is a well-known member of the church. The three women first filed a civil lawsuit against the actor and the Church...
Opening Statements Set To Begin At Actor Danny Masterson's Rape Trial
Masterson, who starred in "That '70s Show" is charged with three counts of rape by force or fear in a case in which all the victims were members of the Church of Scientology with the star. Danny Masterson, former star of the long-running sitcom “That ’70s Show,” is about to...
Comments / 0