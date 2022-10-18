Authorities announced a $50,000 reward Thursday for help in solving the killing of an 81-year-old woman who was found dead after being set on fire in her Woodland Hills home. Ok Ja Kim was discovered in a bedroom at her residence in the 20800 block of Martha Street at about 8 p.m. on Aug. 2 by family members who were concerned after she failed to show up at a family function that evening, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO