mynewsla.com
76-Year-Old Man Makes First LA Court Appearance in Four Cold Case Killings
A 76-year-old man who was allegedly linked by DNA evidence to the cold-case killings of a 15-year-old girl and three young women in Los Angeles and Inglewood dating back as far as 1980 made his first appearance Wednesday in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on four murder charges. Billy Ray...
mynewsla.com
Businessman Settles Medical Negligence Suit vs. Cedars-Sinai, Surgeon
A man who sued Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, alleging medical negligence caused the derailment of his stellar business career, has reached a settlement with the facility and a surgeon, attorneys in the case told a judge Wednesday. Plaintiff Matthew Brill was 44 years old on Oct. 12, 2015 when Dr. Ali...
mynewsla.com
$50,000 Reward Offered in Homicide of Woman, 81, in Woodland Hills
Authorities announced a $50,000 reward Thursday for help in solving the killing of an 81-year-old woman who was found dead after being set on fire in her Woodland Hills home. Ok Ja Kim was discovered in a bedroom at her residence in the 20800 block of Martha Street at about 8 p.m. on Aug. 2 by family members who were concerned after she failed to show up at a family function that evening, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Accused of Exposing Himself to Moreno Valley Girls Granted Bail Reduction
A 32-year-old man accused of exposing himself to two Moreno Valley girls and trying to lure them into his vehicle was granted a bail reduction Tuesday, likely enabling him to get out of jail. Armando Richard Garcia of Moreno Valley is charged with two counts each of indecent exposure and...
mynewsla.com
Two Stabbed at Los Feliz High School; Person of Interest Detained
Two students were stabbed at John Marshall High School in Los Feliz Wednesday, and a person of interest was detained. The stabbing occurred about 3:30 p.m. at the school in the 3900 block of Tracy Street, according to the Los Angeles School Police Department. The two students were taken to...
mynewsla.com
LA City Controller Critical of Emergency Management Department in Report
Los Angeles’ Emergency Management Department has fallen behind on many of its emergency preparedness programs, potentially leaving the city more vulnerable to disasters, according to a report released Thursday by City Controller Ron Galperin. The report, titled “A Better Plan to Get L.A. Ready for Emergencies,” found that the...
mynewsla.com
February Sentencing Set for Calabasas Pharmacist Guilty of Fraud Scheme
A pharmacist from Calabasas faces sentencing in February for her role in a health care fraud and prescription drug diversion scheme involving two drug stores. Irina Sadovsky, 53, the former owner and pharmacist-in-charge of two Van Nuys pharmacies, was convicted Friday in downtown Los Angeles of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and conspiracy to engage in the unlicensed wholesale distribution of prescription drugs, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
mynewsla.com
Motorist Accused of Running into CHP Motorcycle Released from Jail
An unlicensed driver who allegedly backed into a California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer during a traffic stop, injuring the lawman, was let out of jail Thursday after posting a $50,000 bond. Prudencio Xajil Alvarado, 55, was arrested Tuesday morning and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on suspicion...
mynewsla.com
Girl, 11, Reported Missing in Altadena Found
An 11-year-old girl who was reported missing in Altadena has been found, authorities said Thursday. Lea Fonseca was last seen about 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Lake Avenue, near Eliot Arts Magnet, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Thursday morning, the Los...
mynewsla.com
Investigation into Deadly Eastvale Shooting Underway
Riverside County sheriff’s detectives Wednesday were continuing to investigate the shooting death of a 51-year-old Eastvale man. Kelvin Jackett was killed shortly after midnight Monday at a house in the 12000 block of Craigburn Circle, near Golden Club Drive, according to the sheriff’s department. Sgt. Ed Baeza said...
mynewsla.com
Man Pleads No Contest to Assaulting Teen in Store Restroom
A man pleaded no contest Monday to assaulting a 16-year-old girl who was followed into the restroom of a Whittier grocery store. Steven Magdaleno, 39, is facing eight years in state prison in connection with his plea to assault with intent to commit a felony, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
mynewsla.com
Authorities Attempting to Arrest Allegedly Armed Woman Barricaded in Apartment
Authorities Wednesday were attempting to arrest an allegedly armed woman who barricaded inside an apartment in San Gabriel. San Gabriel Police Department officers were called just before 9:25 a.m. to the apartment in the 100 block of East Broadway, near Smith Park, on reports of a woman armed with a gun, according to a department statement. Officers attempted to make contact with her but she retreated into a residence and refused to surrender.
mynewsla.com
Trial Begins in Deadly Overdose at Newport Beach Bar
A 48-year-old security manager for a Newport Beach bar dealt fentanyl to three patrons six years ago, leading to one death and two other overdoses, a federal prosecutor told jurors Wednesday — while the defendant’s attorney said the real culprit was an unnamed “mystery man.”. Sean Robert...
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (October 18, 2021)…LAFD Women Firefighters Group: Chief Ignored Abuse Reports, Should be Removed
One Year Ago Today (October 18, 2021)…A coalition of women firefighters at the Los Angeles Fire Department called for Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas to be removed for allegedly ignoring allegations of sexism, harassment and abuse endured by women at the department. In a letter to Mayor Eric Garcetti, the...
mynewsla.com
Felon, Cohort Charged with Attacking Deputies in Moreno Valley Chase
A convicted felon and his cohort accused of trying to run sheriff’s deputies off the road during a chase in Moreno Valley before causing a multi-vehicle crash were charged Wednesday with assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer and other offenses. Gabriel Cabrera Jr., 25, and Robert...
mynewsla.com
Man Accused in Holdup on Elsinore Street Arraigned
One of two men accused of robbing a Lake Elsinore resident at gunpoint was charged Tuesday with armed robbery, while his alleged cohort was out of custody, awaiting arraignment. Alfredo Dominguez, 23, of Perris, was arrested last week with 18-year-old Carlos Fabian Ventura Calderon, also of Perris, following a Riverside...
mynewsla.com
Huntington Park Shooting Leaves One Dead
A man was fatally shot Thursday in unincorporated Huntington Park. Officers from the Huntington Park Police Department were called at 1:38 a.m. to the 3400 block of East Gage Avenue west of Maywood Avenue where they found the victim, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The victim was taken to...
mynewsla.com
Number of COVID-Positive Patients in LA County Tumbles Again
The number of COVID19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals fell to 403 Tuesday, but a technical issue prevented the release of updated infection and death numbers. The 403 COVID-positive patients marked a drop from 434 reported on Monday. Of the currently hospitalized patients, 53 were being treated in intensive...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged With Trying To Kill Security Guard During Alleged Hate Crime
A 33-year-old man has been charged with trying to kill a 74-year-old Black security guard during an alleged hate crime attack in a Pomona parking lot, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday. Jose Manuel Quezada Jr. is set to be arraigned Nov. 15 in a Pomona...
mynewsla.com
LA County Looks to Partner With Metro to Reach Homeless Aboard Trains, Buses
The county Board of Supervisors Tuesday called on its Homeless Initiative staff to work with Metro to explore ways of coordinating outreach and service delivery to growing numbers of homeless people who seek shelter aboard trains and buses and at rail stations. The board backed a motion introduced by Supervisor...
