LA City Controller Critical of Emergency Management Department in Report
Los Angeles’ Emergency Management Department has fallen behind on many of its emergency preparedness programs, potentially leaving the city more vulnerable to disasters, according to a report released Thursday by City Controller Ron Galperin. The report, titled “A Better Plan to Get L.A. Ready for Emergencies,” found that the...
Officials Sound Alarm Over Fentanyl Poisoning Risks Countywide
A public awareness campaign emphasizing the perils of fentanyl and actions that Riverside County residents can take to prevent their loved ones from being a fentanyl poisoning victim was unveiled Thursday. “The goal is to bring all the disciplines together to share information,” Supervisor Karen Spiegel said during the announcement...
Number of COVID-Positive Patients in LA County Tumbles Again
The number of COVID19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals fell to 403 Tuesday, but a technical issue prevented the release of updated infection and death numbers. The 403 COVID-positive patients marked a drop from 434 reported on Monday. Of the currently hospitalized patients, 53 were being treated in intensive...
LA County Board Approves $32 Million Settlement Over Boy’s Death
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday formally approved a $32 million settlement of a lawsuit filed by relatives of a 10-year-old Lancaster boy who died in 2018 after allegedly being subjected to extensive torture by his mother and her boyfriend. The settlement of the county’s portion of the...
Businessman Settles Medical Negligence Suit vs. Cedars-Sinai, Surgeon
A man who sued Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, alleging medical negligence caused the derailment of his stellar business career, has reached a settlement with the facility and a surgeon, attorneys in the case told a judge Wednesday. Plaintiff Matthew Brill was 44 years old on Oct. 12, 2015 when Dr. Ali...
LA County Looks to Partner With Metro to Reach Homeless Aboard Trains, Buses
The county Board of Supervisors Tuesday called on its Homeless Initiative staff to work with Metro to explore ways of coordinating outreach and service delivery to growing numbers of homeless people who seek shelter aboard trains and buses and at rail stations. The board backed a motion introduced by Supervisor...
Harris-Dawson, Bonin See Possible Impact of Racism on Legislative Agenda
The Los Angeles City Council met virtually for the second straight day Wednesday as it continues to grapple with the fallout from the City Hall racism scandal, while two members targeted by three of their colleagues in the leaked recording are wondering how previous city legislation might have been impacted by the attitudes of Nury Martinez, Kevin de LeÃ³n and Gil Cedillo as expressed on the tape.
LA Council Members Explore Special Election for Nury Martinez’s Former Seat
Three Los Angeles City Council members signed onto a motion Tuesday calling for a special election to fill the Sixth District seat vacated by Nury Martinez’s resignation for her involvement in the City Hall racism scandal. The motion was presented by Council members Monica Rodriguez and Mitch O’Farrell and...
Supervisors Consider Turning Old West LA Courthouse into Housing
The old West Los Angeles Courthouse could become affordable and mixed-use housing, after the county Board of Supervisors agreed Tuesday to publish a notice of intention to purchase the property from the Judicial Council. The motion, brought by Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, asks the county to find the money to purchase...
Protesters Vow to Keep Pressure on LA Councilman Kevin de León to Resign
A day after Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de LeÃ³n said he does not plan to quit amid widespread calls for him to step down over his involvement in the City Hall racism scandal, protesters camping out at de LeÃ³n’s Eagle Rock home vowed to remain there until the embattled councilman resigns.
Embattled LA Councilman Kevin de Leon Does Not Plan to Resign
Embattled City Councilman Kevin de LeÃ³n does not plan to resign from his position despite continued widespread calls to step down, he told two media outlets Wednesday. De LeÃ³n conducted interviews with Univision, in Spanish, and CBS2, in English, and said that he will not step down over his involvement in the City Hall racism scandal despite calls for his resignation from President Joe Biden to nearly all of his colleagues.
LA Council Members Call for Ethics Commission to Have Greater Independence
In an effort to increase accountability in response to the City Hall racism scandal, half of the Los Angeles City Council signed onto a motion Tuesday calling to make the city’s Ethics Commission more independent and streamline and expand its enforcement processes. The council members recommended a number of...
Problem with Freezer Compressor Prompts Evacuation of CVS in Playa Vista
A problem with a freezer compressor Wednesday resulted in the evacuation of a CVS store in Playa Vista, authorities said. The problem, involving a product that was discharged, was reported about 11 a.m. in the 12700 block of West Jefferson Boulevard, according to the Los Angles Fire Department. “LAFD personnel,...
$50,000 Reward Offered in Homicide of Woman, 81, in Woodland Hills
Authorities announced a $50,000 reward Thursday for help in solving the killing of an 81-year-old woman who was found dead after being set on fire in her Woodland Hills home. Ok Ja Kim was discovered in a bedroom at her residence in the 20800 block of Martha Street at about 8 p.m. on Aug. 2 by family members who were concerned after she failed to show up at a family function that evening, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Officials Clear Human Remains From Pipe in Costa Mesa
Authorities Wednesday recovered human remains from a blocked pipe at the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway at Baker Street in Costa Mesa. Caltrans and California Highway Patrol officials became aware of the blockage Monday and requested that members of the Coroner Division of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department be on hand when the pipe was flushed, according to Sgt. Scott Steinle of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
Two Stabbed at Los Feliz High School; Person of Interest Detained
Two students were stabbed at John Marshall High School in Los Feliz Wednesday, and a person of interest was detained. The stabbing occurred about 3:30 p.m. at the school in the 3900 block of Tracy Street, according to the Los Angeles School Police Department. The two students were taken to...
76-Year-Old Man Makes First LA Court Appearance in Four Cold Case Killings
A 76-year-old man who was allegedly linked by DNA evidence to the cold-case killings of a 15-year-old girl and three young women in Los Angeles and Inglewood dating back as far as 1980 made his first appearance Wednesday in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on four murder charges. Billy Ray...
Costa Mesa Man Involved in Jan. 6 Riot Sentenced
A 24-year-old Costa Mesa man was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in federal prison Wednesday for his part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Christian Alexander Secor pleaded guilty May 19 to obstruction of an official proceeding and was sentenced in Washington, D.C., where his case was assigned along with other accused rioters arrested throughout the country.
Woman Who Died in Sherman Oaks Fire Identified
A 28-year-old woman who was found dead in an apartment fire in Sherman Oaks was identified by county authorities Thursday. Firefighters responded at 4:23 a.m. Wednesday to a three-story garden-style apartment at 5259 N. Sepulveda Blvd. where they found flames burning in a unit, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Amy Bastman.
Investigation into Deadly Eastvale Shooting Underway
Riverside County sheriff’s detectives Wednesday were continuing to investigate the shooting death of a 51-year-old Eastvale man. Kelvin Jackett was killed shortly after midnight Monday at a house in the 12000 block of Craigburn Circle, near Golden Club Drive, according to the sheriff’s department. Sgt. Ed Baeza said...
