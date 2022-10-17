Albany Cafe Sign

Saturday, October 22 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Halloween craft fair is being held at the El Hasa Shrine Temple Raffle for $500! and getaway to Great Wolf Lodge. Bring your children out to Trick or Treat with over 90 vendors dressed up and ready to hand out candy. The first 50 children will get their bags to fill up; parents will receive a tote bag to shop. Come out and support the Shriners. We will have Door prizes and raffles available at the door. 100% of the raffles will be donated to the Shriners. Making a difference one craft fair at a time!

ASHLAND, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO