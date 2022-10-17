Spooktacular at Albany Cafe Happening Oct. 29

Located at 5196 Washington Road, Albany, the Albany Cafe is a local restaurant that serves breakfast, lunch, dinner and homemade deserts - like their crowd- pleasing peanut butter pie.

Shy Wooten has been the owner of the Albany Cafe since last April. She noted that the restaurant currently employs 20-25 - some of which are students from nearby Alexander High School.

Although this is Wooten's first venture into the food service industry she feels. she made the adjustment very well, She stated, "This is a whole new world to me. But, I'm enjoying getting to know our regular customers who come in practically every day."

She detailed how "the restaurant offers dine-in and carry-out services, and we also make local deliveries. But right now we're not offering any on-line ordering services."

Fortunately for the restaurant, they're located not far from the Ohio University Airport. Wooten stated how, "This makes it convenient for people who are flying in or out of the area who want a sit down meal instead of fast food."

Wooten is also looking forward to making some changes to the menu. The most recent addition to the Albany Cafe's lineup of delicacies are pies - the most popular of which is the homemade peanut butter pie.

The Albany Cafe serves breakfast all day long. Some of the breakfast specials they offer include two eggs served with a breakfast meat for $7.49, a half order of biscuits and gravy for $2.09 and a full order for $3.99.

This restaurant also serves different breakfast sandwiches that come with your choice of toast, bagel, muffin or biscuit that are all under $3. There are also a variety of omelets that vary between $6 and $8.

But if you're a customer with a sweet tooth, then you might want to try the Albany Cafe's selection of classic, blueberry or pecan pancakes or french toast that are all priced between $5 and $6.

For anyone who is craving a big breakfast, the restaurant offer specialities like a Country Fried Steak meal that comes with two eggs, hash browns and toast for under $10.

As for their lunch menu, the Albany Cafe has a selection of different burgers - from a Traditional Burger to either a Slaw or Rodeo Burger that are all priced under $8. They also offer sandwiches like pork tenderloin, fish tail, B.L.T., turkey club and a ham and cheese melt, all of which are under $7.

For dinner time, customers can choose from options like Liver & Onions, Chopped Sirloin, Grilled Ham or Grilled Chicken meals that all come with two sides and a dinner roll for around $12.

However, perhaps the most requested item on the Albany Cafe's menu is their pizza. A 12-inch cheese pizza costs $8.75 with a $1 added for every additional item, while a 16-inch cheese pizza is priced at $11 with a $1.25 for each additional item.

In addition, on October 29, the restaurant is going to hold their 1st Annual Albany Cafe Spooktacular Fun Day from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. During this time any customers who come to the restaurant in costume will automatically get 15% taken off their meal.

This event will also feature a bouncy house, face painting, games and a rousing round of bobbing for apples.

The user review site, Yelp, gives the Albany Cafe four our of five stars. One reviewer, Steve A. from Aurora IL, commented that, "(The) Albany Cafe is a gem. The menu has salads and sandwiches among other things."

Recently, the Albany Cafe created an official Facebook page for the restaurant. To view this page visit, www.facebook.com/groups/613288896911544 or put the words Albany Cafe in the search engine to find it.

Currently, the Albany Cafe is closed every Monday. However, they're open every Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m., and on Sunday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. To place an order call 740-698-3663.