Georgians set first day early voting turnout record in biggest test yet of 2021 election overhaul

AJC-UGA poll gauges Latino voting outlook in Georgia elections
A new poll from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the University of Georgia shows that Georgia’s Hispanic and Latin communities are evenly split on Republican and Democratic candidates. The Georgia Association of Latino Elected Officials, GALEO, told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot they believe the communities will be vital to both...
Here’s what happened at the Georgia Secretary of State debate
Georgia’s secretary of state candidates each sought to portray themselves Tuesday as the best protectors of democracy and elections – past, present, and future – during a debate in Atlanta. The three candidates emphasized their strong support for free and fair elections but disagreed over details. “I’ve...
Hispanic, Latin Georgians split down the middle on party lines, new poll shows
ATLANTA — A new poll from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the University of Georgia shows that Georgia’s Hispanic and Latin communities are evenly split on Republican and Democratic candidates. The Georgia Association of Latino Elected Officials, GALEO, told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot they believe the communities will be...
Kemp, Abrams and Hazel's Heated Debate for Georgia Governor 2022
Abrams (D) Kemp (R) and Hazel (I) Sound off in a Heated Debate for GA Governor. Stacey Abrams (D), Brian Kemp (R) & Shane Hazel (I) race for the Governors seat 2022Mitch Leff, Atlanta Press Club.
Political Rewind: Trump knew Ga. fraud claims were false; Warnock eviction story; 2nd District race
Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Stephen Fowler, @stphnfwlr, political reporter, GPB News. Tia Mitchell, @ajconwashington, Washington correspondent, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown. 1. A federal court in California found evidence that former President Donald Trump knew his claims of election fraud in Georgia were unfounded. U.S. District Judge...
Georgia Government 101: What does Georgia’s Secretary of State Do?
The last time Georgians elected a Secretary of State, the position may not have been at the forefront of most resident’s minds. That all changed after the 2020 election. Not only do most voters know exactly what the Secretary of State’s office does, the race has become a major one in state politics.
Warnock campaign look to appeal to Hispanic, Latino voters in close race with Walker
ATLANTA — A big Hollywood star came to Atlanta Wednesday night to inspire Hispanic and Latino voters to head to the polls. Lin-Manuel Miranda, the force behind Broadway’s Hamilton and Disney’s Encanto, is the latest big name to visit Georgia with less than three weeks until election day.
GPB morning headlines for October 20, 2022
A federal judge says Former President Donald Trump signed legal documents challenging the results of the 2020 election that included voter fraud claims he knew to be false. Workers from Amazon’s East Point warehouse, ATL 6, are demanding higher wages and better working conditions. More than 1,200 items from...
WJCL
Early Voting: Some Savannah voters kept in line for 2 hours. Here's what officials say to avoid that
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Thousands of people showed up Monday to vote in Georgia, specifically in Chatham County, setting a new early-voting record, but also causing delays. “We had what I would characterize as historic numbers,” said Colin McRae, chairman for the Chatham County Board of Registrars. He says...
Georgia smashes record for early voting
Georgia voters turned out for the first day of early voting in record numbers, with ballots cast already exceeding one-day early voting results in the 2018 midterms. On Monday, 131,318 ballots were cast in-person. In the 2018 midterm elections, 70,849 ballots were cast in-person on the first day of early voting, according to a release from the Georgia secretary of state’s office.
GA election officials investigating after suspected fake ballot discovered at early voting location
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — State election officials say a possibly fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning, officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News. A full-scale investigation is now underway about who created it and why. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
NBC News
Brad Raffensperger: 'I'm going to buck my own party if I have to'
With early voting underway, Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger tells Meet the Press Now that he remains committed to ensuring free and fair elections in the state of Georgia, even if it means going against his party. “I’m going to stand for the rule of law, and I’m going...
fox5atlanta.com
Lt. governor candidates square off in Atlanta Press Club debate
ATLANTA - With just three weeks to go until Election Day, the candidates vying to be Georgia's next lieutenant governor faced off in a debate in Midtown Tuesday. Democrat Charlie Bailey, Republican Burt Jones and Libertarian Ryan Graham shared the stage in the Atlanta Press Club (APC) Loudermilk-Young Debate Series.
As Georgians get set to vote, here’s how one county is combating shortages of poll workers
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office says 131,000 Georgians cast ballots on Monday in the midterm election, setting a record. This comes as many voting precincts are dealing with shortages of poll workers. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston went inside one of Cobb County’s training...
Watch Charlie Bailey and Burt Jones discuss 'fake electors' and abortion in Ga. Lt. Governor debate
Georgia Public Broadcasting is proud to partner with the Atlanta Press Club to present its annual political debate series. The Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debate Series provides the most comprehensive, timely and widely viewed series of political debates during every election year in Georgia. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, candidates Charlie...
Georgia Government 101: What does the state Attorney General do?
In November, Georgians will elect a state attorney general. If you don’t know what the attorney general does, you certainly aren’t alone. Here is everything you need to know about this vital position in state government. What is the role of the Attorney General?: The attorney general is...
Late changes to election laws mean Montana voters were sent inaccurate information
Montanans are able to register to vote on Election Day until 8 p.m., and IDs that don't include an address will be acceptable at the polls. But an informational pamphlet for voters from the secretary of state says otherwise. The inaccurate pamphlet sent to all registered voters in the state...
GA candidates take the debate stage in Atlanta, Herschel Walker does not participate
ATLANTA — Candidates for both House and Senate squared off Sunday night in a series of debates hosted by the Atlanta Press Club. It started with a fiery to-and-fro between Republican incumbent Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Democrat Marcus Flowers. As for the U.S Senate debate, a missing candidate...
How Warnock’s church highlights the key to Georgia’s Senate race
The campaign is focusing on Herschel Walker's foibles, but strategists note that Warnock also has to "requalify" himself with Black voters.
Does Marjorie Taylor Greene represent the future of the Republican Party?
The majority of Republican candidates running for higher office right now have either expressed doubt about the legitimacy of the 2020 election or said outright that they believe the election was stolen. New York Times political reporter Robert Draper says the party's embrace of lies and conspiracy theories has opened...
