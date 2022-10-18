Three weeks ahead of the midterm elections, voters in Georgia are coming out early in record numbers to cast their ballots. While midterm elections generally turn out fewer voters than presidential election cycles, several highly contested races on the ballot—including a Senate and House seat as well as battles for governor and secretary of state—have made Georgia voters flock to the polls. The number of early votes cast in Georgia have already outpaced those from both the 2018 midterm elections and the 2020 presidential election, as of Tuesday. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said on Wednesday in a released statement that he was “extremely pleased” about the record number. “This is a testament to the hard work of Georgia’s election workers, the professionals who keep our elections convenient and secure.” As a key swing state, Georgia’s midterm elections have significant effects on the ongoing power struggle between Republicans and Democrats in Congress.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO