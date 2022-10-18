Read full article on original website
Stacey Abrams Organization Handed a Brutal Defeat by Federal Judge
After lingering through the courts for almost four years, a federal judge finally ruled on the claim by Abrams’ founded organization Fair Fight that Georgia’s election laws are inherently unfair to minorities.
Georgia Senate showdown: Poll suggests negative view of Democratic Party a drag on Warnock
A new public opinion poll in the crucial general election battleground state of Georgia indicates that Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is viewed more favorably by registered voters than his Republican challenger Herschel Walker. But the survey from Monmouth University, which was released on Wednesday, suggests that poor opinions of the...
BET
Georgia Senate Candidate Herschel Walker Plummets In Polls Amid Abortion Allegations
Polls in the Georgia U.S. Senate race have been nearly neck-and-neck for Herschel Walker and current Senator Raphael Warnock. However, after weeks of bad press, Walker, who Trump endorses, has plummeted in a recent poll. An A-rated poll by SurveyUSA has Warnock with a whopping 12% lead, 50% to 38%....
WJCL
Following debate with U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker holds rally in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Hours after taking part in his first and possibly only debate with incumbent U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, Republican candidate Herschel Walker held a rally in Savannah on Saturday. It took place in the parking lot of the Savannah Mall. More than 100 people attended the rally...
WXIA 11 Alive
Raphael Warnock vs. Herschel Walker Georgia Senate poll | Incumbent Democrat way ahead
ATLANTA — Herschel Walker's embattled campaign is far behind Sen. Raphael Warnock with a little more than a month until the November midterms, a new 11Alive poll indicates. The poll finds Warnock with a substantial lead over Walker, 50% to 38%, among 1,076 likely November voters. SurveyUSA conducted the...
Herschel Walker orders 1,000 fake police badges for Georgia Senate campaign
Republican candidate Herschel Walker is hawking fake police badges to supporters in an effort to take advantage of what pundits considered a gaffe in his tight Georgia U.S. Senate race. Days after Walker whipped out an “honorary badge” during a high-stakes debate with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, the retired football...
New poll finds Georgia Senate race remains unchanged after allegations about Walker
Sen. Raphael Warnock continues to hold an advantage over Herschel Walker in Georgia's US Senate race, according to a new poll from Quinnipiac University, with the margin between the two candidates little changed compared with polling conducted before allegations emerged that Walker paid for a woman's abortion and encouraged her to have another one.
UGA poll shows close contest for Senate, growing lead for Kemp in run for reelection
New polling from the University of Georgia shows a tight race for US Senate and a not-so-close contest for Governor: the UGA poll, conducted for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, shows Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock with a 3-point lead over Republican Herschel Walker in the Senate election that is now 26 days away. Republican incumbent Brian Kemp has a 10-point lead over Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams in a rematch of the Governor’s race Kemp won by a much closer margin in 2018. The poll was taken by the University’s School of Policy and International Affairs.
Herschel Walker Doubles Down On Claims Law Enforcement Badge He Flashed During Senate Debate Is “Legit”
Herschel Walker is in a contentious race for the Georgia Senate seat in a battle against incumbent Raphael Warnock. The former football player has been called out for falsely claiming he has worked in law enforcement and during a recent debate flashed a badge that the moderator called a “prop.” Following that controversy, Walker is saying that the law enforcement badge is real and not fake. “That’s a badge that I was given by a police officer and I do have the badge I carry with me all the time. It’s a real badge. It’s not a fake badge. It is a...
Marjorie Taylor Greene thought she was honoring “Confederate soldiers” at Union army monument
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday appeared to publicly struggle with her state's history during the Civil War. "Tonight, I stopped at the Wilder Monument in Chickamauga, GA, which honors the Confederate soldiers of the Wilder...
Georgia GOP lieutenant governor blasts Trump over Walker Senate campaign
Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) blamed former President Trump for embattled GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s campaign on Thursday as Walker’s Senate bid remains engulfed in scandal. “[Georgia] let down the entire country,” Duncan told CNN. “Donald Trump led us down a rabbit trail post-election because he...
Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock blasts GOP opponent Herschel Walker over campaign tumult: 'We have seen some disturbing things'
Raphael Warnock called out Herschel Walker after a campaign appearance on Friday, per the AJC. Warnock said that Walker's campaign tumult centered on abortion shows "a disturbing pattern." "It raises real questions about who is actually ready to represent the people of Georgia," he said. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock on...
Republicans double down on Herschel Walker
Republicans and anti-abortion movement leaders doubled down on their support for embattled Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker, one day after a detailed report he's denied that alleges Walker paid for a then-girlfriend to have an abortion in 2009. Why it matters: Without a Walker victory, Republicans' path to the Senate...
Record turnout and long lines mark first day of early voting in Georgia
CNN — Georgia midterm voters turned out in record numbers on the first day of early in-person voting, Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said on Tuesday. More than 131,000 people cast ballots on Monday, the state’s top elections official said, up from roughly 71,000 back in 2018, an 85% increase from the last midterm vote back in 2018. There are more than 7 million active voters on the state rolls, according to the secretary of state’s office.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's wife told Sen. Kelly Loeffler she didn't 'deserve to be in elected office' in text after 2020 election: report
Tricia Raffensperger blasted Sen. Kelly Loeffler for endangering her whole family by parroting Trump's 2020 election denial lies just to keep her job.
Midterms 2022 - live: Tim Ryan accuses JD Vance of promoting ‘great replacement theory’ in Ohio Senate Debate
Democrat Tim Ryan and Trump-endorsed Republican JD Vance squared off in a debate in their battle for Ohio’s open Senate seat on Monday night. Mr Vance dodged on whether Donald Trump should comply with a subpoena from the House January 6 committee.The pair faced each other as local Democrats plead for help from the national party in the belief they can win the race despite the state trending more conservative.In Georgia, Governor Brian Kemp and his Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams also met for a debate, as did Utah Senator Mike Lee and independent candidate Evan McMullin.Meanwhile, Georgia Senate nominee...
Warnock’s gloves come off against Walker in Georgia
Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) is signaling that he’s ready to ditch his typically restrained persona in favor of more direct attacks on his Republican opponent Herschel Walker as the Georgia Senate race enters its final stretch. In recent days, Warnock, who has built his campaign around his work in...
Voter Turnout in Georgia’s Early Midterms Outpaces Presidential Election
Three weeks ahead of the midterm elections, voters in Georgia are coming out early in record numbers to cast their ballots. While midterm elections generally turn out fewer voters than presidential election cycles, several highly contested races on the ballot—including a Senate and House seat as well as battles for governor and secretary of state—have made Georgia voters flock to the polls. The number of early votes cast in Georgia have already outpaced those from both the 2018 midterm elections and the 2020 presidential election, as of Tuesday. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said on Wednesday in a released statement that he was “extremely pleased” about the record number. “This is a testament to the hard work of Georgia’s election workers, the professionals who keep our elections convenient and secure.” As a key swing state, Georgia’s midterm elections have significant effects on the ongoing power struggle between Republicans and Democrats in Congress.
Washington Examiner
Democrats' voter suppression myth exposed again as Georgians set a turnout record
It was already clear after Georgia's primary election set new turnout records this spring, but it bears repeating once again: Democrats don't tell the truth about voting rights. Gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams (D) and a variety of other Peach State Democrats got their entire national party worked up over Georgia's...
Stacey Abrams deflects when asked if she will accept the election results
Stacey Abrams deflected in a debate Monday evening when asked about whether she would accept the results of Georgia’s governor’s race in November after she did not concede in 2018’s election. Debate moderator Greg Bluestein asked Ms Abrams about her non-concession in 2018 and whether she would...
