Abbott says state should fund distribution of medication that can reverse opioid overdose

CDC expands use of bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters, doses arriving in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The CDC has expanded the use of the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna in younger children, the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced Monday. Health officials said boosters are now authorized for kids as young as five. The Pfizer-BioNTech updated booster is...
Georgia midterms highlight ongoing debate over voting laws
WASHINGTON (TND) — Few states are getting as much attention these midterm elections as Georgia, where some big-ballot races for a Senate seat and the governor’s mansion are highlighting another political controversy: the state’s election rules regarding when, where and under what circumstances votes can be cast.
Jay Kleberg: Candidate for Texas Land Commissioner
SAN ANTONIO – Jay Kleberg is a Democrat candidate running for Texas Land Commissioner. “My name is Jay Kleberg. I’m a father to three beautiful daughters, Sophia, Katherine, and Amelia, and a husband to my wonderful wife, Chrissy Kleberg. I’m running for Texas Land Commissioner because I believe that we have to protect our lands, and we don’t have time for inaction. We have so many beautiful, vital landscapes in our state, and I want my daughters to be able to share this beauty with their kids.”
Free morning after pills, pregnancy tests, delivered discreetly for Oklahoma residents
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma has some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country. But women all over our state now have discreet access to the so-called "morning after" pill for free. It’s all thanks to a women-focused healthcare company and an anonymous donor. A company...
Beto O'Rourke returning to Amarillo for Get Out the Vote rally Thursday
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will return to Amarillo on Thursday for a Get Out the Vote rally. O’Rourke is running against Governor Greg Abbott in next month's election. The rally will be held at 6 p.m. at the Four Points by Sheraton...
Stockton killer draws flashbacks to California's serial killer days
HUNT VALLEY, Md. (TND) — Investigators believe they’ve put a new suspected serial killer in California behind bars — which could be a sigh of relief for residents of not only the Golden State, but San Joaquin County specifically. It’s not the first time residents of the...
Seven month crash course available for potential Texas teachers amid teacher shortage
SAN ANTONIO - There is an urgent need for teachers. To meet the current crisis, UTeach created an intensive teacher development program, UTeach for Texas, that will prepare teachers in just seven months. Dr. Michael Marder, Executive Director and co-founder of UTeach, said, “Schools are facing a STEM teacher vacancy...
Out-of-control bonfire explodes, injuring 30 teens in Wisconsin
MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WLUK) — A Wisconsin sheriff's office wants to hear from victims and witnesses regarding a bonfire explosion that injured dozens of teenagers. The explosion, which happened Friday night in Maple Grove, allegedly injured around 30 current and past students from the Pulaski school district. The Shawano...
Borger teacher named finalist for Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year Award
BORGER, Texas (KVII) — A Borger teacher is one of the three finalists for the Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year Award. “It is breathtaking and overwhelming and at the most surreal,” said Tricia Shay, English Teacher at Borger High School. Earlier this year, Shay was named the...
1 dead after nearly 60 vehicles crash in thick fog in Oregon
BROWNSVILLE, Ore. (KATU) — One person is dead after more than 60 vehicles crashed in thick fog in Oregon Wednesday morning, police said. The Oregon Department of Transportation reported the I-5 closure at about 8 a.m. near the Halsey-Brownsville exit at milepost 216. A dense fog advisory was in place for much of the Willamette Valley through noon with the National Weather Service saying visibility was down to a quarter mile in some areas.
