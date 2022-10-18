Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenKalamazoo, MI
Gluten-Free, Plant-Based Eatery Set to Open in Southwest Michigan This FallVegOut MagazinePortage, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
Related
Far-right group targets Ottawa County school boards in Nov. 8 election
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – The conservative political action group that in August successfully overturned the Ottawa County board, replacing several Republican incumbents with its own more conservative candidates, is now putting its weight behind 11 local school board candidates ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. The Ottawa Impact...
7 running for 3 seats in Byron Center school board race
KENT COUNTY, MI – With seven candidates vying for three, four-year seats on the Byron Center school board, voters could see a change in members after November’s general election. Two incumbents, Bruce Dennett and Chuck Fedewa, are seeking reelection. Other candidates who are looking to fill an open...
Meet the 8 candidates seeking 3 open seats on Hudsonville school board
HUDSONVILLE, MI – Two incumbent candidates and six newcomers are competing for three open seats on the Hudsonville Board of Education in the Nov. 8 general election. The seven-member school board has three, six-year seats available this November. Trustee Larry Kapenga will step down when his term expires this year, guaranteeing one newcomer on the board.
Seven candidates seeking a seat on Lowell school board
KENT COUNTY, MI - Seven people are battling for three, four-year seats on Lowell Board of Education in the November general election. School board member Gary Blough’s term will expire at the end of the year and he isn’t running for reelection, guaranteeing at least one new board member.
Five competing for two open seats on Kalamazoo school board
KALAMAZOO, MI -- On the ballot in Kalamazoo this year are five candidates competing for two spots on the Kalamazoo Public Schools Board of Education. Voters will head to the polls to vote on the school board race, among others, in the upcoming Nov. 8 general election. Arius D. Herndon,...
Democrat incumbent faces Republican challenger for Kent County seat
KENT COUNTY, MI – Two candidates are competing for the District 18 seat on the Kent County Board of Commissioners. Stephen Wooden is running as an incumbent Democrat for the seat. Voters will chose between Wooden and Republican candidate Tim Allen for the two-year term during the Nov. 8 election.
Two candidates battle to represent new district on Kent County board
KENT COUNTY, MI – A Republican and Democrat are facing off for a new seat on the Kent County Board of Commissioners. Republican Walter Bujak, 64, is running against Democrat Charles Howe for the District 21 seat in the Nov. 8 election. The district is one of two new...
Holland-area voters to elect new District 2 county commissioner
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI — Residents of Holland and Park townships in Ottawa County will have a new face representing them on the county Board of Commissioners no matter who wins next month’s election. Voters in the county’s District 2, which is comprised of parts of Holland Township and...
Ottawa County commissioner faces former state lawmaker in 3rd District race
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – An Ottawa County commissioner faces a former state representative Nov. 8 in a race to represent the county board’s 3rd District. Democrat incumbent Doug Zylstra and Republican challenger Daniela Garcia will square off in the November general election for a seat representing a portion of the city of Holland.
Two newcomers face off in race for Kent County Board’s 15th District
KENT COUNTY, MI – Two challengers will square off at the Nov. 8 election in a race to represent Kent County’s 15th District. Democrat Lisa S. Oliver-King will face Republican Brian Boersema in the November general election for the county board seat representing a narrow strip of Grand Rapids that starts downtown at Fulton Street on the northern border and ends at 44th Street.
Kent County commissioner faces challenger in race for 16th District
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A Kent County commissioner will defend her seat against a challenger Nov. 8 in a race to represent the county board’s 16th District. Democrat incumbent Melissa LaGrand will square off against Republican John Brooks Twist in the November general election in a race for the board seat representing a portion of Grand Rapids.
‘Power of the Ballot’ comedy tour hopes to energize Black voters in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — Part of a nationwide push to motivate Black voters heading the polls in key swing states this November, the Unity ‘22 “Power of the Ballot” national comedy tour is stopping in Kalamazoo on Thursday night. Organized by The National Coalition on Black Civic...
Should a Michigan village be dissolved? Local voters will decide
BREEDSVILLE, MI -- Voters will decide in November’s election if Breedsville shall remain an incorporated village, or instead vacate its village status to be governed by the surrounding township. If approved by two-thirds of voters in the township that includes the village of Breedsville, all property now in the...
$1 Bronson Park lease extended until 2024
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo voted to extend the lease of a well-known park across from city hall, which is owned by Kalamazoo County. During the Monday, Oct. 17, Kalamazoo City Commission meeting, commissioners approved an action to extend its lease of Bronson Park until January 2024. The...
The Diatribe has big plans for affordable housing in Grand Rapids’ Southeast side
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Diatribe is on a mission to create a space where people on the Southeast side can live, work and play within the community. Since 2021, the arts and culture nonprofit has been a space where community stakeholders can collaborate on changing the perception of the city’s Southeast side through large-scale murals and youth programming.
$2.36B Big Rapids EV plant to create over 2,000 jobs; how company will fill spots
Work continues to bring a massive electric vehicle battery plant to the Big Rapids area.
wmuk.org
Kalamazoo may not be 'one of the most dangerous cities in America' after all
Several news stories based on a recently released FBI crime report suggested Kalamazoo was one of the most violent cities in the U.S. But one expert says that’s a dubious conclusion. Whitney DeCamp teaches sociology at WMU. DeCamp said for various reasons, the FBI’s annual crime report is not...
Aero Med helicopter responds to serious crash near Zeeland high school campus
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – An Aero Med helicopter on Thursday, Oct. 20, has responded to a serious crash north of Zeeland East High School. The crash happened around noon on 96th Avenue and North Wind Drive involving a car and a dump truck, Ottawa County Central Dispatch reported. An...
Kalamazoo’s Nonla Burger to open location in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new burger spot is nearly ready to open in Grand Rapids after expanding from the Kalamazoo area. Owners of Nonla Burger, at 449 Bridge St. NW, hope to open their doors at the end of November. “We don’t have an official date, but right...
Teen critically injured in crash near Zeeland high school campus
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A Zeeland teen was critically injured Thursday, Oct. 20, in crash with a gravel truck near Zeeland East High School. The 17-year-old victim was airlifted to a Grand Rapids hospital by an Aero Med helicopter that landed in the parking lot of Zeeland’s football stadium.
MLive
53K+
Followers
54K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0