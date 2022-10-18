ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

MLive

7 running for 3 seats in Byron Center school board race

KENT COUNTY, MI – With seven candidates vying for three, four-year seats on the Byron Center school board, voters could see a change in members after November’s general election. Two incumbents, Bruce Dennett and Chuck Fedewa, are seeking reelection. Other candidates who are looking to fill an open...
BYRON CENTER, MI
MLive

Meet the 8 candidates seeking 3 open seats on Hudsonville school board

HUDSONVILLE, MI – Two incumbent candidates and six newcomers are competing for three open seats on the Hudsonville Board of Education in the Nov. 8 general election. The seven-member school board has three, six-year seats available this November. Trustee Larry Kapenga will step down when his term expires this year, guaranteeing one newcomer on the board.
HUDSONVILLE, MI
MLive

Seven candidates seeking a seat on Lowell school board

KENT COUNTY, MI - Seven people are battling for three, four-year seats on Lowell Board of Education in the November general election. School board member Gary Blough’s term will expire at the end of the year and he isn’t running for reelection, guaranteeing at least one new board member.
LOWELL, MI
MLive

Five competing for two open seats on Kalamazoo school board

KALAMAZOO, MI -- On the ballot in Kalamazoo this year are five candidates competing for two spots on the Kalamazoo Public Schools Board of Education. Voters will head to the polls to vote on the school board race, among others, in the upcoming Nov. 8 general election. Arius D. Herndon,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Two newcomers face off in race for Kent County Board’s 15th District

KENT COUNTY, MI – Two challengers will square off at the Nov. 8 election in a race to represent Kent County’s 15th District. Democrat Lisa S. Oliver-King will face Republican Brian Boersema in the November general election for the county board seat representing a narrow strip of Grand Rapids that starts downtown at Fulton Street on the northern border and ends at 44th Street.
KENT COUNTY, MI
MLive

Kent County commissioner faces challenger in race for 16th District

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A Kent County commissioner will defend her seat against a challenger Nov. 8 in a race to represent the county board’s 16th District. Democrat incumbent Melissa LaGrand will square off against Republican John Brooks Twist in the November general election in a race for the board seat representing a portion of Grand Rapids.
KENT COUNTY, MI
MLive

Should a Michigan village be dissolved? Local voters will decide

BREEDSVILLE, MI -- Voters will decide in November’s election if Breedsville shall remain an incorporated village, or instead vacate its village status to be governed by the surrounding township. If approved by two-thirds of voters in the township that includes the village of Breedsville, all property now in the...
BREEDSVILLE, MI
MLive

$1 Bronson Park lease extended until 2024

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo voted to extend the lease of a well-known park across from city hall, which is owned by Kalamazoo County. During the Monday, Oct. 17, Kalamazoo City Commission meeting, commissioners approved an action to extend its lease of Bronson Park until January 2024. The...
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Diatribe has big plans for affordable housing in Grand Rapids’ Southeast side

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Diatribe is on a mission to create a space where people on the Southeast side can live, work and play within the community. Since 2021, the arts and culture nonprofit has been a space where community stakeholders can collaborate on changing the perception of the city’s Southeast side through large-scale murals and youth programming.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Teen critically injured in crash near Zeeland high school campus

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A Zeeland teen was critically injured Thursday, Oct. 20, in crash with a gravel truck near Zeeland East High School. The 17-year-old victim was airlifted to a Grand Rapids hospital by an Aero Med helicopter that landed in the parking lot of Zeeland’s football stadium.
ZEELAND, MI
