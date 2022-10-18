WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Mountain High School Class of 1972 celebrated its 50th reunion on Oct. 15 in Fairfield. A class photo was taken under the original school banner, featuring the Mountain Rams mascot dating to 1960, the year the school opened. The class graduated June 14, 1972, at the former South Mountain Arena, now the Richard J. Codey Arena, in West Orange. Mountain High School closed in 1984 when it merged with West Orange High School from Northfield Avenue; the Rams and the Cowboys merged to form the WOHS Mountaineers.

