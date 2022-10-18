Read full article on original website
CNBC
Peloton's top human resources executive is leaving the company
Peloton Chief People Officer Shari Eaton is leaving the company. The move comes after multiple executive departures in September, including former CEO John Foley. In a LinkedIn post, Eaton praised and thanked Peloton's founders as well as its current CEO, Barry McCarthy. 's Chief People Officer Shari Eaton is leaving...
Rentberry CEO Talks To Benzinga About Revolutionizing The Rental Experience
Benzinga spoke with Rentberry Inc.'s CEO Oleksiy Lubinsky about the company's history and where it is going. Here is what Lubinsky had to say:. Benzinga: What was the inspiration for Rentberry?.
Helios Technologies Leverages Next Display Platform™ and Announces OpenView™ S50 and S70
SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”) a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, further advanced the span of its innovative display offerings with the introduction of the OpenView™ product family.
CNBC
Fanatics hires finance chief for sports-betting division before January launch
Fanatics has hired Andrea Ellis to be chief financial officer of its Sports Betting and Gaming Division. Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin says the company will launch sports betting in January. Sports betting is a crowded and competitive landscape, but Fanatics is seen as a potentially formidable contender with its database...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: AI content developer Jasper now valued at $1.5B following capital infusion
The newsletter is a little later than usual today and for the next three days. Don't worry, it's for fun reasons: We want to be the first to tell you about the awesomeness that is our TechCrunch Disrupt Battlefield companies. Find 'em in our special Battlefield section belooooow! And, this is the first time EVER, that we are writing Daily Crunch, sitting next to each other, IRL.
rigzone.com
Repsol Sinopec UK Names Peter Medlam As New COO
Repsol Sinopec Resources UK has named Peter Medlam as its new chief operating officer (COO) effective November 1, 2022. He brings with him more than 30 years of experience of working in operations, maintenance, and projects across the world. Medlam will replace Nicolas Foucart who held the post since August...
helihub.com
Survitec Appoints new CEO
Strengthening the company’s position as the world’s leading Survival Technology solutions partner, Survitec has announced the appointment of Robert Steen Kledal as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). As CEO, Robert will be responsible for setting Survitec’s strategic direction. He will lead the Survitec Executive team...
coingeek.com
Marathon Digital settles with former CEO for $24 million
Las Vegas-based block reward mining company Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA) has reached a settlement agreement with its former chief executive officer, Merrick Okamoto. In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company revealed it has agreed to pay $24 million to the former CEO, who has...
U.K. Broadcaster Channel 4 Launches Digital-First Brand Channel 4.0
U.K. public service broadcaster Channel 4 is launching a new digital-first brand titled Channel 4.0. Set to launch on Oct. 26 on YouTube and Channel 4’s social platforms, the brand will focus on 13-24 year olds. The broadcaster has already tapped Gen Z content creators including Chunkz, Nella Rose and Alhan Gençay, to Spuddz, Mist and Dreya Mac to host a plethora of new series and “unexpected collaborations” based in youth culture and sprinkled with “playful mischief.” Head of digital commissioning Sacha Khari and digital commissioning editor Evie Buckley are editorial leads for Channel 4.0, working with Channel 4’s social content and distribution...
freightwaves.com
LuckyTruck raises $2.4M for insurtech, taps industry veteran as CEO
Insurtech company LuckyTruck announced Thursday it has raised a $2.4 million seed extension led by Candid Insurance Investors with participation from Markd, Draper University Ventures and SiriusPoint as the company scales its retail insurance platform that reduces time spent shopping insurance. Since its founding in 2019, LuckyTruck has raised a total of $6.5 million.
JPMorgan launches fundraising platform to lure startups
Oct 19 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) is launching a platform that aims to connect startup founders with venture capital investors to simplify the fundraising process, the bank told Reuters.
bankautomationnews.com
Citi continues tech talent investment
Citi boosted its third-quarter tech spend to invest in technology talent and digital platform enhancements. The $2.4 trillion bank first mentioned in June that it would hire 4,000 tech staff to modernize its technologies and continued on its hiring journey in the quarter to “[fill] gaps that we have across the portfolio,” Mark Mason, chief […]
todaynftnews.com
Ripple’s Emi Yoshikawa announces the start of a countdown on XLS 20 Amendment v1.9.2
Emi Yoshikawa announces the beginning of a two-week countdown on XLS 20 Amendment v1.9.2 that would enable native NFTs on XRP Ledger. The amendment is planned to bring an NFT revolution in blockchain technology, where an inrush of digital creators and a surge in minted items and apps is expected.
csengineermag.com
Hexagon and LocLab announce strategic partnership to accelerate the adoption of Smart Digital Realities in transportation, construction and urban planning
The strategic partnership is focused on increasing the automation of 3D digital twin creation by leveraging reality capture solutions and making digital twins seamlessly accessible to customers by connecting them with HxDR, Hexagon’s cloud-based storage, visualisation, and collaboration platform for reality capture and geospatial data. LocLab, based in Germany,...
Insurtech Accelerant Welcomes Goldman Sachs Veteran Jay Green as Global Chief Financial Officer
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Accelerant, the insurtech empowering underwriters with superior portfolio management, data analytics, and long-term capacity commitments, today announced that Jay Green will join as Global Chief Financial Officer starting on November 1, 2022. Green will lead the company’s worldwide financial planning and analysis as well as investor relations and capital markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005219/en/ Accelerant incoming Global CFO Jay Green (Photo: Business Wire)
Velo3D Appoints Jessie Lockhart as Chief People Officer
CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Velo3D, Inc. ( NYSE: VLD ), a leading metal additive manufacturing technology company for mission-critical parts, today announced it has appointed Jessie Lockhart as Chief People Officer. Lockhart brings more than 20 years of experience in human resources and people operations to the company. She holds a Ph.D. in Global Leadership and Change from Pepperdine University and most recently oversaw global talent management at Lam Research, a Fortune 300 supplier of semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005413/en/ Jessie Lockhart, Chief People Officer at Velo3D (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Peapod Digital Labs to Expand Partnerships and Bring Media Network for Ahold Delhaize USA Brands In-House, Readying for Growth
AD Retail Media will create simplified, measurable way to engage omnichannel customers at largest grocery retail group on East Coast. Peapod Digital Labs, the digital, e-commerce and commercial company of Ahold Delhaize USA, announced plans to grow its media network – AD Retail Media – by building an end-to-end, in-house retail media business. AD Retail Media will harness Ahold Delhaize USA brands’ market presence and close customer connections to help consumer packaged goods (CPG) partners meaningfully engage a significant East Coast omnichannel customer base. Together, the brands of Ahold Delhaize USA operate more than 2,000 stores, process more than 23 million transactions per week, have nearly 24 million active loyalty card users and total more than $51 billion in annual sales.
financefeeds.com
LSE’s long-serving CFO Tim Powell joins Alpha FX
Foreign exchange service provider Alpha FX Group PLC (LON:AFX) continues its investment in new executive talents with the hiring of Tim Powell as its chief financial officer (CFO). Powell brings to the role more than two decades of experience overseeing finance operations for top-tier organizations. He spent the bulk of...
FIS Names Stephanie Ferris President, CEO, Gary Norcross Executive Chairman
Financial services technology company FIS has announced that Stephanie L. Ferris, who is currently the firm’s president, has been appointed president and CEO effective Jan. 1, 2023. She has also been appointed to the FIS board of directors. Ferris will succeed Gary Norcross, FIS’ current CEO and chairman of...
PPG elects Tim Knavish president and chief executive officer; Michael H. McGarry named executive chairman
PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that Tim Knavish, chief operating officer, has been named president and chief executive officer (CEO), effective Jan. 1, 2023. Knavish will join the company’s Board of Directors, effective October 20, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005827/en/ Tim Knavish has been named PPG president and chief executive officer (CEO), effective Jan. 1, 2023. Knavish will join the company’s Board of Directors, effective October 20, 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
