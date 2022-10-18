Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston Chronicle editorial board recommend voting for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Pasadena cop still on the job after shooting two unarmed men in two separate incidentshoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Alexander Hamilton is the latest to endorse Beto for Texas Gov.Ash JurbergTexas State
Improperly installed car battery by dealership to blame in a fatal wreck that killed mother according to court documentshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Popular off-price retail chain opens another new store location in TexasKristen WaltersNew Caney, TX
Dia de Los Muertos 2022: Celebrate at these 7 events in the Houston area
One time a year our departed comes back to celebrate the Day of the Dead. The two-day holiday observed on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 reunites the living and dead. Here are seven free ways to honor and celebrate your loved ones around Houston. Dia de los Muertos at Discovery...
Local spotlight: Meet the family behind Texas Mattress Makers and Living Designs Furniture
HOUSTON – Two local businesses have been part of the Houston community for more than four decades. What started as a wholesale furniture and mattress business in East Downtown has now grown into a thriving retail business with six locations. Texas Mattress Makers and Living Designs Furniture have helped...
PHOTOS: Beautiful blend of modern, traditional styles at this River Oaks home on market for $6.5M
HOUSTON – River Oaks has many homes that lean toward the classic and modern, but this home on the market for $6,500,000 is a subtle mix of the two styles, blending new and older sensibilities -- at least as it is decorated at this moment. The home at 3320...
Suburbs sinking at a substantial rate in The Woodlands, Spring, Katy and Mont Belvieu, study shows
HOUSTON – The ground is sinking fast in some of Houston’s suburban neighborhoods. According to a study led by Shuhab Kahn, professor of geology at the University of Houston, published in the academic journal Remote Sensing alongside some UH grad students, found that subsidence is happening at a significant rate.
Trust Index: KPRC 2 News puts ad targeting Democratic Harris County Judge through trust index
HOUSTON – It’s an ad airing frequently on Houston airwaves this election season, targeting Harris County’s Democratic judges and one that caught Houston mayor Sylvester Turner’s attention, as well. Last Wednesday, the mayor tweeted: “This political ad running against Democratic judges stating Houston has more murders...
Houston-area cold cases cracked: How murder mysteries, decades-old disappearances were resolved after sitting on shelf for years
HOUSTON – Cases go cold when investigators exhaust all available leads. Due to a lack of evidence, hostile or nonexistent witnesses or some other limitation, clearing these cases isn’t easy. Many remain a mystery. But some cold cases are cracked. Big breaks, death-row confessions, advances in forensic technology...
Ask 2: What’s going on with construction on SH-242?
HOUSTON – Question: What’s going on with construction on SH-242 near the Woodlands?. Answer: This project travels through the Woodlands and originally, the Texas Department of Transportation was set to widen SH-242 from four to six lanes, between FM-1488 and IH-45 the North Freeway, by adding a lane in each direction.
Astroworld tragedy: Lawsuit against Travis Scott, others settled with family of 21-year-old victim, Attorney Buzbee says
HOUSTON – Attorney Tony Buzbee announced Thursday that at least one of the lawsuits filed against rapper Travis Scott, Live Nation and others involved in the Astroworld tragedy have settled. Buzbee filed the lawsuit on Nov. 16, 2021 on behalf of more than 120 clients, including 21-year-old Axel Acosta,...
Burrrrr! Houston will have another cold morning on Thursday
This evening will be chilly! Clear skies will once again allow us to cool into the 40s, so grab the big coats!. Although jackets will be needed in the morning, it will be a great afternoon! We will warm back up to the 80s in the afternoon with highs in the 80s through the weekend. There are no issues for the ALCS Game 2!
Separated by war, brought together by love💗🐱: Houston woman helps Ukrainian girl reunite with cat
HOUSTON – A Ukrainian girl has been reunited with her cat months after her family fled their country. It’s all with help from a Houston woman. The Bezhenar family fled their home in Odessa on Feb. 25, 2022, one day after Russia invaded Ukraine. A story that is similar for millions of Ukrainians.
Santa Fe ISD board votes against plan to build memorial on school grounds to honor victims
SANTA FE – The massacre that happened on the Santa Fe High School campus back in 2018 is still painful for many people in the community to think about. The future location of a memorial honoring the 10 lives lost seems to be stirring up emotions. While some say...
Elton John’s Houston concert canceled because the Astros are too good ⚾
HOUSTON – The Elton John “Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour” performance scheduled for Friday, Nov. 4, is cancelled due to the updated 2022 MLB Postseason schedule. “We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused by this news,” the Astros’ website reads. “Tickets for the Minute...
Your H-Town traffic breakdown!
Move over, slow down: A look at dangerous driver habits putting roadside crews at risk. Welcome back to another week of What’s Driving Houston. This week we’re shedding light on the Move Over, Slow Down law that protects our emergency responders and roadside crews. Roadside crews and emergency responders have a very dangerous way to make a living. They risk their lives every day to help drivers in need. Quite frankly, when I listened to their stories, firsthand, I asked myself -- what makes them want to go back to work every day? For many the main drivre behind the work they do is the feeling of giving back to the community and knowing that they are doing their part to keep their neighbors safe.
27 dogs rescued from elderly person’s home in Spring, officials said
The Houston Humane Society rescued 27 dogs from a home in Spring on Tuesday. The shelter, along with the Harris County Precinct 5 Constables Office, recovered the animals who were living in a home with an elderly owner who became overwhelmed and could no longer care for the dogs. Officials...
Black clown left saddened, scared after racial slur left on business voicemail
HOUSTON – No one likes to see a sad clown, but Bippy, The Clown of Bippy’s World, said it’s hard to laugh, let alone smile after the voicemail she received last week. “I’ve even thought about quitting clowning around. I’ve even thought about not doing it anymore,” said the entertainer, who asked not to use her real name for safety.
Reward increased to $8K for fugitive wanted in man’s February murder in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division is currently looking for a man who was reportedly involved in a deadly shooting in north Houston in February. According to police, 19-year-old John Marcos Araniva shot and killed the victim in the 300 block of Rosamond Street on Wednesday, Feb. 23, The suspect then fled the location traveling west on Rosamond, HPD said.
Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis announces new Tenant Protection Policy in response to deplorable living conditions at some rental properties
HOUSTON – In response to some deplorable living conditions in rental housing in Harris County, Commissioner Rodney Ellis announced a newly approved Tenant Protection Policy on Wednesday. Commissioner Ellis will be joined by Dr. Adrienne Holloway, Community Services Department Executive Director, Michael Depland, Texas Housers Communications Manager, and Oscar...
Voting machines in Harris County will be new for many, but officials say they are prepared to deal with any issues
HARRIS COUNTY – It is that time of the year again. Halloween decorations are back out on the front lawn, but keep in mind this is one of those years when the other lawn decorations are also prominently displayed. Those decorations generated interest and questions. “I’m very concerned about...
At least 4 people evaluated for injuries after fire breaks out at SW Houston hotel, HFD says
HOUSTON – Firefighters are battling a hotel fire that broke out in southwest Houston Thursday morning. According to officials with Houston Fire Department, firefighters responded to reports of a fire at the Great Value Inn located in the 6000 block of Hooton near the Southwest Freeway. Officials say at...
Trio wanted for assaulting clerk who confronted them for stealing at east downtown convenience store, HPD says
HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help with finding two women and a man accused of robbing a convenience store last month. On Sept. 18, officers responded to reports of a robbery at a store located in the 2300 block of Pease Street around 2:15 p.m.
