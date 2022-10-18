The man who killed trailblazing Texas deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal is convicted of capital murder

Read full article on original website
Charges dropped against Randy Cox, who became partially paralyzed in a Connecticut police van
A man partially paralyzed after sliding head-first into the back wall of a Connecticut police van has had all charges against him dropped, the deputy chief clerk for the New Haven Superior Court said Thursday. Randy Cox, 36, was arrested on June 19 on suspicion of illegally possessing a handgun.
Texas sues Google over alleged 'indiscriminate' biometric data collection
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued Google on Thursday, alleging the tech giant had violated the state's biometric privacy law by "indiscriminately" collecting voiceprints and facial recognition data from users and non-users of the company's products without their consent. The lawsuit, filed in Texas' Midland County District Court, claims the...
Seniors in Florida are struggling after Hurricane Ian. Some won't rebuild their shattered homes
More than three weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, Johnnie Glisson is still sleeping in his pickup truck. The storm flooded the 74-year-old's house in Matlacha, just outside Fort Myers. Little survived beyond a damp couch he propped up on cinderblocks. He now uses it to rest his back after long days of cleaning up the wreckage he once called home.
Donald Daniel to replace long-time Scout Master Mike Johnson with local council
ALBANY — Donald Houston Daniel, who was bestowed the Scout Master position for Boy Scouts of America’s South Georgia Council in a recent change-of-command ceremony, has some extremely large shoes to fill. Daniel will follow in the wake of outgoing Scout Master Mike Johnson, who has served in...
Kemp, Abrams lock horns on key issues in gubernatorial race
ATLANTA - Republican Gov. Brian Kemp defended his record on education, crime, the economy, abortion, health care and voting rights Monday night against accusations by Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams that he is not meeting the needs of most Georgians. During an hourlong debate aired by Georgia Public Broadcasting, Kemp touted...
