fox5atlanta.com
18-year-old arrested for double shooting in 'drug deal gone bad,' deputies say
GRIFFIN, Ga. - Investigators with the Spalding County Sheriff's Office said they arrested an 18-year-old accused of shooting one man in the face and another in the neck during a "drug deal that went bad." Police said Keondra Hunter is in Spalding County Jail charged with two counts of aggravated...
fox5atlanta.com
Federal trial of suspended Clayton County sheriff continues
The prosecution rested its case one week into the federal trial of suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. He is accused of violating the constitutional rights of seven pre-trial detainees, by ordering them held in restraint chairs for hours inside the Clayton County Jail.
fox5atlanta.com
Investigators share photo of 2009 murder suspect
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Criminal investigators in Douglas County shared an image of a person they believe committed a 2009 murder. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of what appeared to be a frame from a security camera video. Investigators said the photo is related to the Sept. 21, 2009, death of Maryanne Humphrey.
fox5atlanta.com
Prosecution rests in trial of suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill
ATLANTA - Prosecutors rested their case Wednesday afternoon in the trial against suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. A federal grand jury indicted Hill on charges that he violated the rights of seven pre-trial detainees inside the jail by having employees strap them into restraint chairs for four hours or more. Prosecutors argue that the sheriff's own policy manual states restraint chairs are only to be used to contain inmates who pose a threat to themselves or others.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Tattooed suspect caught using stolen credit card at McDonough Home Depot
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County police are searching for a tattooed suspect wanting for defrauding a McDonough Home Depot multiple times in two days. Officials say at around 7:45 p.m. on Sept. 26 and 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 27, the suspect made multiple purchases at the Home Depot on Jonesboro Road in McDonough.
fox5atlanta.com
Street racers attack patrol car with South Fulton officer inside, police say
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton police are sharing new details on an alleged attack of one of their patrol cars by street racers over the weekend. Officials with the City of South Fulton Police Department say on Saturday night they received multiple 911 calls of people performing reckless stunt driving and blocking part of Camp Creek Parkway near Campbellton Road.
fox5atlanta.com
Police search for 22-year-old Clayton County man
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a 22-year-old man with several medical conditions, who was last seen Monday morning. Police in Clayton County said Marques Scott was last seen at around 5 a.m. Oct. 17. Police said Scott is about 5-foot-9 tall and 160 pounds with brown eyes...
fox5atlanta.com
2 killed in crash during police chase in Midtown Atlanta
ATLANTA - Two people have been killed in a crash following an overnight police chase through West Midtown Atlanta. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 that the incident started around 1 a.m. on Northside Drive when an officer tried to pull over a Toyota RAV4 for what police are describing as a pretty simple traffic violation.
fox5atlanta.com
Gwinnett County Police Department marks fourth anniversary of Officer Antwan Toney's death
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Officer Antwan Toney was 30 when he was shot and killed in the line of duty on Oct. 20, 2018, while responding to a report of a suspicious car behind Shiloh Middle School in Gwinnett County. On Thursday, the fourth anniversary of his death, the Gwinnett...
fox5atlanta.com
Man injured in shooting during fight inside Stonecrest mall, police say
STONECREST, Ga. - Police are investigating a shooting that happened during a fight at the Stonecrest Mall Thursday afternoon. Officials say the shooting happened inside the mall after two men got into a dispute. At some point during the argument, police say shots were fired - grazing one of the...
Jail officers say detainees showed no ill will in testimony against embattled Sheriff Victor Hill
ATLANTA — Prosecutors rested their case Wednesday in the federal trial of Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. He’s accused of violating the civil rights of detainees by putting them in restraint chairs for hours. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was in the courtroom Wednesday as several officers who worked...
‘I want your supervisor:’ Police arrest burglary suspect in multi-million dollar estate in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Police have arrested a man they say broke into a multi-million dollar estate in Atlanta. A woman called 911 to her home on West Paces Ferry Road after she said she heard noises in the house. She locked herself in a bedroom and called police. When they...
GSP: 2 dead, 3 injured after driver involved in APD traffic stop runs through red light
ATLANTA — Two people are dead and at least three others injured after troopers say a SUV ran through a red light trying to get away from police in northwest Atlanta. The crash happened on Northside Drive and 14th street after 2:30 a.m. Thursday after police tried to conduct a traffic stop at 17th Street.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Woman wanted for shoplifting from Henry County Bed Bath & Beyond
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County police are asking the public for help identifying a female suspect accused of shoplifting from a local Bed Bath & Beyond. Officials say the woman is alleged to have stolen several items from the Bed Bath & Beyond on the 1800 block of Jonesboro Road at around 6 p.m. on Oct. 15.
Child shot in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A child is recovering after being shot in DeKalb County Tuesday night. DeKalb County Police said this happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on Village Mainstreet. They add that the boy was shot in the hand and is expected to be ok. Right now, detectives are...
fox5atlanta.com
More questions than answers in shooting inside vehicle in Spalding County
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators are trying to piece together what led to a shooting inside a vehicle in Spalding County on Monday afternoon. Deputies were called out around 3:38 p.m. to the intersection of North 2nd Street and E. McIntosh Road. The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office says two people were injured in a shooting.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman rips off Kroger for hundreds with fake receipt, police say
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Henry County police said they're searching a woman who used a fake receipt to get $356.16 in cash from a local Kroger in Stockbridge. Officers said the suspect used a fake proof of purchase slip from a Coinstar kiosk on Oct. 17. The machine is designed to take customers' old coins and trade them for dollars of the equivalent amount.
Atlanta police release surveillance video of man they say robbed cellphone store
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are releasing surveillance video of a man they say robbed a cellphone store. In the video, a man with a noticeable limp can be seen crossing the street in Little Five Points before getting into a car and driving away from the store. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
fox5atlanta.com
1 killed in I-85 road rage crash in Gwinnett County, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators say road rage is to blame for a deadly crash along Interstate 85 in Gwinnett County on Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 3:39 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-85 between Steve Reynolds Blvd. and Beaver Ruin Road. Gwinnett County police say a white Nissan SUV and white passenger car were involved in the dangerous rolling dispute down the busy highway.
Man turns himself in on charges he took photos up woman’s skirt at Ga. grocery store
LAGRANGE, Ga. — LaGrange police have arrested a man they say took photos up a woman’s skirt inside a grocery store. Earlier this week, a woman reported to police that while she was at a Kroger, a man squatted down behind her and used his phone to either take photos or video from underneath her skirt.
