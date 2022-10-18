ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Federal trial of suspended Clayton County sheriff continues

The prosecution rested its case one week into the federal trial of suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. He is accused of violating the constitutional rights of seven pre-trial detainees, by ordering them held in restraint chairs for hours inside the Clayton County Jail.
Investigators share photo of 2009 murder suspect

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Criminal investigators in Douglas County shared an image of a person they believe committed a 2009 murder. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of what appeared to be a frame from a security camera video. Investigators said the photo is related to the Sept. 21, 2009, death of Maryanne Humphrey.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA
Prosecution rests in trial of suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Street racers attack patrol car with South Fulton officer inside, police say

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton police are sharing new details on an alleged attack of one of their patrol cars by street racers over the weekend. Officials with the City of South Fulton Police Department say on Saturday night they received multiple 911 calls of people performing reckless stunt driving and blocking part of Camp Creek Parkway near Campbellton Road.
ATLANTA, GA
Police search for 22-year-old Clayton County man

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a 22-year-old man with several medical conditions, who was last seen Monday morning. Police in Clayton County said Marques Scott was last seen at around 5 a.m. Oct. 17. Police said Scott is about 5-foot-9 tall and 160 pounds with brown eyes...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
2 killed in crash during police chase in Midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA - Two people have been killed in a crash following an overnight police chase through West Midtown Atlanta. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 that the incident started around 1 a.m. on Northside Drive when an officer tried to pull over a Toyota RAV4 for what police are describing as a pretty simple traffic violation.
ATLANTA, GA
Child shot in DeKalb County, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A child is recovering after being shot in DeKalb County Tuesday night. DeKalb County Police said this happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on Village Mainstreet. They add that the boy was shot in the hand and is expected to be ok. Right now, detectives are...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Woman rips off Kroger for hundreds with fake receipt, police say

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Henry County police said they're searching a woman who used a fake receipt to get $356.16 in cash from a local Kroger in Stockbridge. Officers said the suspect used a fake proof of purchase slip from a Coinstar kiosk on Oct. 17. The machine is designed to take customers' old coins and trade them for dollars of the equivalent amount.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
1 killed in I-85 road rage crash in Gwinnett County, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators say road rage is to blame for a deadly crash along Interstate 85 in Gwinnett County on Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 3:39 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-85 between Steve Reynolds Blvd. and Beaver Ruin Road. Gwinnett County police say a white Nissan SUV and white passenger car were involved in the dangerous rolling dispute down the busy highway.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

