Read full article on original website
Joyce Barrett
2d ago
This hurts my heart 💔 I can't believe what that baby went through with that evil, satanic B###h !!CPS should be held responsible as Well!!
Reply
13
AP_001821.e33d09a2f0844bd69f19a02d64d25e9d.1039
2d ago
Nothing more gruesome has ever been spoke. I will hurt forever for this innocent perfect child. Lord please correct us humans please
Reply
9
Nutjob Haitian
2d ago
So as the babysitter why do you still let the child go home instead of calling the police every time the child voices those concerns? She was crying for help and those able to give it to her failed her.
Reply(7)
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston Chronicle editorial board recommend voting for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Alexander Hamilton is the latest to endorse Beto for Texas Gov.Ash JurbergTexas State
Improperly installed car battery by dealership to blame in a fatal wreck that killed mother according to court documentshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Popular off-price retail chain opens another new store location in TexasKristen WaltersNew Caney, TX
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Related
Houston man accused of choking common-law wife to death during dispute over children
HOUSTON — A Houston man is accused of choking his common-law wife to death on Tuesday in a hotel room during a dispute about the way she disciplined their two children, authorities said. According to the Houston Police Department, the man will be charged with murder, KTRK-TV reported. The...
KSAT 12
Report: Texas couple arrested after malnourished, handcuffed twins escape home, leading to manhunt
A couple who fled Texas with five children were arrested a day after two 16-year-old twins escaped their Houston-area home, saying they were handcuffed and malnourished, according to reports. The children’s mother, Zaikiya Duncan, and her boyfriend, Jova Terrell, were arrested in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Tuesday evening, just hours...
Cypress woman answers handcuffed twins' cry for help after escaping abusive home
Twin brother and sister are in the hospital recovering after law enforcement said they escaped their abusive home in Cypress early Tuesday morning.
Teen shoots 14-year-old girlfriend's family member after meeting her at NE Houston park, HPD says
The 14-year-old girl reportedly snuck out of her house to meet the 17- to 18-year-old, who's accused of shooting one of her family members after they found them at a park together.
wbrz.com
Abusive mom fled with kids to Baton Rouge after handcuffed teens escaped Texas home, report says
BATON ROUGE - A mother accused of abuse reportedly crammed her family into a car along with her boyfriend and drove to Baton Rouge after two malnourished, handcuffed teens escaped their home in Texas. KTRK obtained surveillance video showing the two 16-year-olds going door-to-door in their Cypress, Texas neighborhood looking...
Click2Houston.com
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Humble, deputies say
HUMBLE, Texas – An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Humble Thursday, Harris County sheriff’s deputies said. It happened in the 21000 block of Cypreswood Drive near FM 1960. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the victim was struck and pronounced dead...
fox26houston.com
Family of Baytown oilfield homicide victim talks with FOX 26
BAYTOWN, Texas - FOX 26 is learning more about the victims of 33-year-old Ron Welch, who was killed by Baytown police after going on a shooting rampage, killing two and injuring two others. Police later revealed that Welch had killed other people before the rampage at an oilfield. Baytown police...
Prosecution rests in second murder trial for man accused of killing parents when he was 16
HOUSTON — The state rested its case Wednesday in the capital murder re-trial of Antonio "AJ" Armstrong Jr. He’s accused of fatally shooting his parents while they slept inside their southwest Houston home in 2016. AJ was 16 at the time. More than a week after his re-trial...
Sisters missing from NW Harris County apartment complex for second time since August
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for two young sisters who haven't been seen since Tuesday afternoon. Kamiah Perryman, 11, and Amira Perryman, 10, were last seen leaving an apartment complex on Hollister Street near Highway 290 at about 6:30 p.m.
cw39.com
HPD: Woman found choked to death in southeast Houston home
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on Bay Area Boulevard on Tuesday night. Officers arrived at the 500 block of Bay Area Boulevard at 10:30 p.m. after calls surrounding an argument between the victim and a man in their 20s around 8:30 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
Houston-area cold cases cracked: How murder mysteries, decades-old disappearances were resolved after sitting on shelf for years
HOUSTON – Cases go cold when investigators exhaust all available leads. Due to a lack of evidence, hostile or nonexistent witnesses or some other limitation, clearing these cases isn’t easy. Many remain a mystery. But some cold cases are cracked. Big breaks, death-row confessions, advances in forensic technology...
fox26houston.com
Mother confesses to killing 5-year-old daughter at Tomball Park, had previous history with CPS
HOUSTON - A woman has confessed to killing her 5-year-old daughter at Spring Creek Park in Tomball. Melissa Towne, 37, is behind bars, charged with capital murder. Harris County Sheriff's investigators said it happened around noon on Sunday. BACKGROUND: Child allegedly stabbed to death by mother at Spring Creek Park:...
Texas 5-year-old slain by mother for being ‘evil’
Family members are remembering 5-year-old Nichole Chanel Bradshaw after the unimaginable happened to her.
fox26houston.com
Houston police investigate woman's death at hotel on Bay Area Blvd
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating the death of a woman found with trauma to her neck at a hotel where they had been called earlier in the night for a child custody dispute, officials say. The incident occurred Tuesday in the 500 block of Bay Area Blvd in southeast...
Mother of deputy killer Robert Solis' 3 children tells jurors he's a 'typical psychopath'
The man convicted of murdering beloved Harris County Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal is now on suicide watch, the judge in the trial said, as the sentencing phase continues.
Report: Janitor urinates in Texas woman's water bottle, transmits disease
Since then, 11 other potential victims have come forward.
Families of 2 Astroworld victims settle cases over deadly festival
While the terms of the settlements are confidential, the families hope this change how future concerts are planned.
ktoy1047.com
Five missing Texas children recovered in Louisiana
Harris County, Texas, authorities reported that Louisiana State Police found the children and arrested the suspects sought in their disappearance. Four of the children, ages seven through 14, were found at a relative’s home, while the fifth was found with the children’s mother, 40-year-old Zaikiya Duncan and her boyfriend, 27-year-old Jova Terrell.
fox26houston.com
Harris County Justice of the Peace seeing increase in evictions among domestic violence victims
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and a local judge says she's been seeing a spike in domestic violence victims facing eviction. "I want to say dozens, and to me, dozens are still too many. Even if it's one, it's still too many," said Harris County Justice of the Peace Wanda Adams.
Click2Houston.com
Man arrested, charged after hitting deputy twice with metal chair, authorities say
SPRING, Texas – A man has been arrested after authorities said he hit a Harris County Precinct 4 deputy twice with a metal chair. On Saturday, Oct. 15, deputies responded to reports of an aggressive man in the 20100 block of Holzwarth Road. When deputies arrived, they said 65-year-old...
Comments / 31