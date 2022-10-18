Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Inside Indiana Business
HHC board ignores protesters, takes no action on Medicaid case
The board of trustees for the Health and Hospital Corp. of Marion County declined to halt a federal lawsuit Tuesday that many fear would diminish the civil rights of patients in public facilities, specifically for those using Medicaid in government-owned, long-term care facilities. Over two dozen activists and lawmakers pushed...
Inside Indiana Business
CICP chief to receive Indy’s top honor for civic service
A long-time civic leader and current president and chief executive officer of the Central Indiana Corporate Partnership has been named the recipient of the 2022 Charles L. Whistler Award. The award recognizes individuals who bring together public and private sectors for civic improvement in Indianapolis. The award, which is presented...
Inside Indiana Business
IU researchers land $5M grant to combat opioid crisis
Researchers from Indiana University have been awarded a five-year, $5.1 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to help reduce opioid deaths in Indiana. IU says its researchers will work with overdose fatality review teams in 19 counties to measure and improve the effectiveness of harm reduction practices. IU...
Inside Indiana Business
2023 – Driving an Indy event economic renaissance
Want to make a positive billion-dollar impact in Indiana? When one thinks of high-impact economic development, we may naturally think of tech companies or large-scale manufacturing. It may be surprising to know that job-for-job, the meetings and event industry has a history of creating more direct jobs than major companies in manufacturing (automotive, chemicals and food).
Inside Indiana Business
Mercury Marine to open global distribution center in Brownsburg
Wisconsin-based boat engine maker Mercury Marine will Wednesday join officials from the town of Brownsburg to celebrate the opening of a 512,000-square-foot distribution center. The marine manufacturer, a division of Brunswick Corp. (NYSE: BC), says the new location will create approximately 250 jobs and serve as the company’s global distribution center.
Inside Indiana Business
Restaurateur Scott Wise, wife, file for bankruptcy
Local restaurateur Scott Wise and his wife, Amy Wise, filed for personal bankruptcy protection earlier this month, following an unsuccessful attempt to work through financial issues related to the failure of the Scotty’s Brewhouse restaurant chain. The Wises filed for bankruptcy Oct. 5 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the...
Inside Indiana Business
IU to break ground on new School of Medicine building
Indiana University will Wednesday break ground on a $230 million medical education and research building in downtown Indianapolis. The 11-story building, which will total more than 325,000 square feet, is the largest construction project in the history of the IU School of Medicine and will be the first new classroom space in Indy since the 1950s.
Inside Indiana Business
Medical isotope developer seeks to gain European access
Indianapolis-based radiopharmaceutical developer and manufacturer SpectronRx is a step closer to having its products approved for use in Europe. The company says the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has completed its inspection of the company’s South Bend facility on behalf of the European Medicines Agency. The northern Indiana site...
Inside Indiana Business
Nominees named for global conservation honor
Fifty-one researchers and animal conservationists have been nominated for the Indianapolis Prize, an honor considered one of the highest in global conservation efforts. The award is a signature conservation initiative of the Indianapolis Zoo. Winner of the Indianapolis Prize receives $250,000 while the five finalists each receive $50,000 for their...
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana auction business ‘SOLD!’
After driving the backroads and scouring the countryside for years looking for vintage advertising signs and other memorabilia, the owners of Crawfordsville-based Route 32 Auctions and the Indy Advertising Show have changed direction. Kevin and Jill Parker’s businesses are now part of Morphy Auctions, a Pennsylvania-based antiques and collectibles business.
Inside Indiana Business
Wechsler: Stickers are just the beginning for spokenote
When attendees at the Daytime Emmy Awards reached into their swag bags, they found a sticker created by Fishers-based spokenote, a startup that believes it could revolutionize the way we share video. But the young company’s founder and CEO says there are bigger plans beyond the initial product. spokenote last week announced plans to move into a new headquarters and create 300 jobs by the end of 2026.
Inside Indiana Business
‘Popped’ gives New Castle entrepreneurs a taste of brick-and-mortar
A decades-old building in downtown New Castle has been given new life by providing local entrepreneurs a temporary brick-and-mortar business space. The Popped pop-up shop is a collaboration involving New Castle Main Street, developer Rose City Partners, and Peony Poppy Designs, and utilizes a small, 500-square-foot building at the gateway to the city’s downtown that served as a gas station in the 1940s. Local businesses can set up shop in the Popped space for up to a week, and the building is already booked through the rest of the year.
Inside Indiana Business
Robotics & manufacturing program aims to create pathway for students
Officials in Carroll County say new robotics and manufacturing classes at Delphi Community High School could create a talent pipeline for manufacturing companies in the area and bring further investment in the community. The Delphi Community School Corp. recently received a donation of Yaskawa manufacturing robots from Subaru of Indiana Automotive Inc. in Lafayette, and the district is using a $100,000 grant to purchase additional equipment. Superintendent Ann-Marie Circle says the program will give students a pathway to careers after graduation.
