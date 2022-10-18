A decades-old building in downtown New Castle has been given new life by providing local entrepreneurs a temporary brick-and-mortar business space. The Popped pop-up shop is a collaboration involving New Castle Main Street, developer Rose City Partners, and Peony Poppy Designs, and utilizes a small, 500-square-foot building at the gateway to the city’s downtown that served as a gas station in the 1940s. Local businesses can set up shop in the Popped space for up to a week, and the building is already booked through the rest of the year.

NEW CASTLE, IN ・ 4 HOURS AGO