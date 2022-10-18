Read full article on original website
newstalk987.com
Knoxville Police Arrest and Charge a Man Suspected in an East Knoxville Fatal Shooting
Knoxville Police make an arrest in the murder of a 23 year-old who was shot in front of an East Knoxville home. Police say 22 year-old Aman McCutchen was identified as the suspect in the murder of Robby Mathews on Linden Avenue earlier this month. Investigators obtained a search warrant...
newstalk987.com
Morristown woman is shot in the face.
Morristown woman is shot in the face. Police said the shooting happened last night at a home in Morristown. Police said when they arrived, Tiffany Purkey was lying on the ground in front of the home’s front door with gun shot wounds to the face. Officials said the homeowner,...
newstalk987.com
East Tennessee Valley Crimestoppers Asking for Help to Identify a Woman Suspected in Shoplifting from a West Knoxville Retail Store
East Tennessee Valley Crimestoppers is asking for help to identify a woman involved in shoplifting from Nike Unite in Turkey Creek. Three people are accused of stealing around $1,000 worth of merchandise from the store. The suspects caused several hundred dollars in damage by busting through a door during their escape.
newstalk987.com
A State Grant to Knox County will Help Build a Pedestrian Bridge in Gibbs Which will be Dedicated to an Area Fallen Soldier
Knox County has received an almost $2 million state grant to help build a pedestrian bridge for the Gibbs community that will be dedicated to Sgt. Ryan Knauss. The grant, which is under the state’s 2022 Transportation Alternatives Program, will soon go before the Knox County Commission where it is expected to be approved.
newstalk987.com
The Knoxville Fire Department is Investigating an Early Morning House Fire that Sends a Firefighter to the Hospital
The Knoxville Fire Department is investigating an early morning fire. A house believed to be vacant across the street from Catholic charities on Division Street had heavy fire coming from the roof when crews arrive before 3 this morning. (Tuesday) Crews tried to enter the home but the large amount...
newstalk987.com
Zoo Knoxville Putting Giraffe Under Hospice Care
Zoo Knoxville says Jumbe, a 19-year-old geriatric male giraffe, has been placed under hospice care as he faces increasing difficulty with mobility due to his advanced age. At 19-years-old, Jumbe is one of the oldest giraffes in the U.S. Last year, Jumbe began exhibiting signs of pain with movement. Veterinarians are managing his pain with medication but have now reached the maximum dosages that can be safely administered. There are no further treatment options.
newstalk987.com
University of Tennessee Spirit Squad is missing ‘L’ flag.
University of Tennessee spirit squad is missing ‘L’ flag. Officials said the flag, white with an orange ‘L’ on it, was reportedly last seen on Oct. 15 by Shields-Watkins Field at Neyland Stadium. A post made by the squad said Alabama took the L on Saturday,...
newstalk987.com
The annual Pansy Project Kickoff is set to take place in October, to benefit the Pat Summitt Foundation.
The annual Pansy Project Kickoff is set to take place in October, to benefit the Pat Summitt Foundation. During the fall, orange and purple pansies are purchased and planted in East Tennessee to show support for those affected by Alzheimer’s disease. Officials said the Pansy project is a special...
