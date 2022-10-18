Zoo Knoxville says Jumbe, a 19-year-old geriatric male giraffe, has been placed under hospice care as he faces increasing difficulty with mobility due to his advanced age. At 19-years-old, Jumbe is one of the oldest giraffes in the U.S. Last year, Jumbe began exhibiting signs of pain with movement. Veterinarians are managing his pain with medication but have now reached the maximum dosages that can be safely administered. There are no further treatment options.

