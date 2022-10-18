ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

newstalk987.com

Morristown woman is shot in the face.

Morristown woman is shot in the face. Police said the shooting happened last night at a home in Morristown. Police said when they arrived, Tiffany Purkey was lying on the ground in front of the home’s front door with gun shot wounds to the face. Officials said the homeowner,...
MORRISTOWN, TN
newstalk987.com

A State Grant to Knox County will Help Build a Pedestrian Bridge in Gibbs Which will be Dedicated to an Area Fallen Soldier

Knox County has received an almost $2 million state grant to help build a pedestrian bridge for the Gibbs community that will be dedicated to Sgt. Ryan Knauss. The grant, which is under the state’s 2022 Transportation Alternatives Program, will soon go before the Knox County Commission where it is expected to be approved.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
newstalk987.com

Zoo Knoxville Putting Giraffe Under Hospice Care

Zoo Knoxville says Jumbe, a 19-year-old geriatric male giraffe, has been placed under hospice care as he faces increasing difficulty with mobility due to his advanced age. At 19-years-old, Jumbe is one of the oldest giraffes in the U.S. Last year, Jumbe began exhibiting signs of pain with movement. Veterinarians are managing his pain with medication but have now reached the maximum dosages that can be safely administered. There are no further treatment options.
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

University of Tennessee Spirit Squad is missing ‘L’ flag.

University of Tennessee spirit squad is missing ‘L’ flag. Officials said the flag, white with an orange ‘L’ on it, was reportedly last seen on Oct. 15 by Shields-Watkins Field at Neyland Stadium. A post made by the squad said Alabama took the L on Saturday,...
KNOXVILLE, TN

