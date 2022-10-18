ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowley, MA

Police: OUI arrest of Brookline man in Rowley yields cache of guns, drugs and ammo

By Madeleine Aitken
 2 days ago

Stewart Silvestri, 24 did not have a license to carry firearms in Massachusetts, state police noted.

A Brookline man was arrested Saturday night at a Rowley weigh station, where police reported finding him with guns and drugs in his vehicle.

The man, Stewart Silvestri, 24, was driving erratically when he pulled his Mitsubishi Outlander into the weigh station off Interstate 95 south at 10:39 p.m., said state police. A trooper who went to speak to him reported observing a handgun with a 50-round drum magazine in plain sight inside the vehicle, and another handgun under the driver’s seat. After removing Silvestri from the vehicle for reasons of officer safety, police searched the car.

In total, troopers reported finding seven polymer handguns, one AR-style short-barreled rifle, and 34 magazines, 23 of which were high capacity magazines and 23 of which were loaded with varying amounts of rounds, according to police.

“Also located in the vehicle were at least 22 various firearm components and hundreds of rounds of ammunition,” said police, and Silvestri did not have a license to carry firearms in Massachusetts. They believe he may have obtained the firearms in New Hampshire.

In Silvestri’s backpack, police also reported finding approximately 42 grams of cocaine, 53 suboxone strips, 167 Xanax pills, and 15 grams of liquid GHB (a central nervous system depressant), among other drugs and prescription medications. After performing sobriety tests, it was determined that Silvestri was operating his motor vehicle under the influence of drugs.

Silvestri was ordered held on $100,000 cash bail. His charges include eight counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, 25 counts of possession of a large capacity weapon or feeding device, multiple counts of possession of a large-capacity firearm in commission of a felony and improper storage of a large capacity firearm, and single counts of possession of a silencer and possession of a firearm while under the influence, as well as OUI-Drugs and possession of Class A, B, and E narcotics.

He had been scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Newburyport District Court.

