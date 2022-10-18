Monday was one of those perfectly sunny, not-too-hot days in Los Angeles, the palm trees tattooing the cerulean sky — a first-rate welcome for the vice president of the United States. Although Kamala Harris had traveled here for one particularly grim reason — to raise the alarm about what's at stake for abortion rights in the midterms — there was still a streak of optimism about her. She was in her home state of California, after all, where voters are expected to protect the right to reproductive freedom in the state's constitution come Nov. 8.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO