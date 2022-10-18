ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Voice of OC

OC Democrats Question Whether Irvine Mayor Leaked Controversial Texts from Congresswoman Katie Porter

Local Democrats are questioning Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan over how controversial texts between her and Congresswoman Katie Porter were leaked to national media. The texts in question came after a fight broke out at Porter’s first in-person town hall following the COVID-19 shutdowns last year, when a group of Porter critics began to insult the congresswoman and one of Porter’s supporters was arrested after throwing a punch at the hecklers.
IRVINE, CA
PopSugar

We Got 15 Minutes With Vice President Harris. She Talked Abortion, Beyoncé, and Her Greatest Fear For Women.

Monday was one of those perfectly sunny, not-too-hot days in Los Angeles, the palm trees tattooing the cerulean sky — a first-rate welcome for the vice president of the United States. Although Kamala Harris had traveled here for one particularly grim reason — to raise the alarm about what's at stake for abortion rights in the midterms — there was still a streak of optimism about her. She was in her home state of California, after all, where voters are expected to protect the right to reproductive freedom in the state's constitution come Nov. 8.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

California Election 2022: Padilla seeks full U.S. Senate term

Alex Padilla feels comfortable enough in his bid to remain California’s junior senator that he is casting aside his Republican opponent — constitutional lawyer Mark Meuser — to campaign for fellow Democrats. “We are facing a radical right-wing movement that continues to call into question the democratic process anytime that it doesn’t work in their […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Roe on the ballot: How Michigan could show the rest of America how to save abortion rights

“Is the Dobbs effect fading?”That was the question that Politico’s Playbook newsletter asked at the beginning of last week as Democrats and Republicans headed into the final stretch before next month’s crucial midterm elections.If you ask pundits in Washington, the answer seems to be a resounding “yes”. Common assumptions in the DC political sphere, backed up by polling from legacy media outlets, argue that the twin issues of inflation and the economy as a whole will always take precedence over what many incorrectly dismiss as “culture war” issues like abortion rights.But in Michigan, where activists have charted a path to...
MICHIGAN STATE
Essence

Black Women Poised To Make History In The 2022 Midterm Elections

ESSENCE highlights some of the women who could make Black history in key midterm races across the country. As early voting has begun, the 2022 midterm elections are underway. With a record number of Black candidates running for political office from the local to the federal level, there is a chance to see many firsts for Black leadership across the country.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

GOP is confident voters' disgust at soaring crime - and apathy over end of Roe v. Wade - can help them flip THIRTEEN House seats in deep blue states including California, New York, Oregon and Rhode Island

Republicans are plotting to flip 13 House seats in deep blue states because voters are sick of crime - and apathetic about the end of Roe v. Wade. Democrats who face losing their seats to Republicans in the midterms include a popular progressive, the head of the Dems' biggest fundraising arm and a Rhode Island district Joe Biden won by 13 points.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Michigan Advance

Column: The last word on trans rights belongs to voters, not Dixon

If you wanted a snapshot of what a Tudor Dixon governorship might look like, Thursday night’s debate and her subsequent cheap shot against an entire segment of our state’s population may have provided a disturbingly accurate depiction of just that. For nearly 60 minutes, the LGBTQ+ community sat anxiously in front of their computers and […] The post Column: The last word on trans rights belongs to voters, not Dixon appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Biden vows codifying Roe v. Wade will top his agenda if Democrats expand control

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Tuesday promised that if Democrats keep control of the U.S. House and gain a few more Democratic seats in the Senate, then “the first bill that I will send to Congress will be to codify Roe v. Wade.”  He also told supporters at a Democratic National Committee event that […] The post Biden vows codifying Roe v. Wade will top his agenda if Democrats expand control appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy