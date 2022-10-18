Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
Study Reveals California Tops Most Expensive Cities for Burger Meals in AmericaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Sexual Assault L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Three women accusing That 70's Show actor Danny Masterson of rape blame the Church of Scientology for their silenceCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
OC Democrats Question Whether Irvine Mayor Leaked Controversial Texts from Congresswoman Katie Porter
Local Democrats are questioning Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan over how controversial texts between her and Congresswoman Katie Porter were leaked to national media. The texts in question came after a fight broke out at Porter’s first in-person town hall following the COVID-19 shutdowns last year, when a group of Porter critics began to insult the congresswoman and one of Porter’s supporters was arrested after throwing a punch at the hecklers.
Vice President Harris to visit Minnesota this weekend, with abortion rights her focus
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Minnesota just days before the midterm election. Harris will be in St. Paul on Saturday for a "moderated conversation on protecting productive rights," according to her office. She will also speak at a finance event hosted by Gov. Tim...
IE congressional race heats up after Palm Springs added to long-held Republican district
Sixty-nine-year-old Congressman Ken Calvert has represented the Inland Empire in Washington D.C. for 30 years, but redistricting changed the map and added Palm Springs to the 41st district. Calvert's Democratic opponent is 37-year-old former federal prosecutor Will Rollins, who is gay and hopes to turn this historically red portion of...
PopSugar
We Got 15 Minutes With Vice President Harris. She Talked Abortion, Beyoncé, and Her Greatest Fear For Women.
Monday was one of those perfectly sunny, not-too-hot days in Los Angeles, the palm trees tattooing the cerulean sky — a first-rate welcome for the vice president of the United States. Although Kamala Harris had traveled here for one particularly grim reason — to raise the alarm about what's at stake for abortion rights in the midterms — there was still a streak of optimism about her. She was in her home state of California, after all, where voters are expected to protect the right to reproductive freedom in the state's constitution come Nov. 8.
California Election 2022: Padilla seeks full U.S. Senate term
Alex Padilla feels comfortable enough in his bid to remain California’s junior senator that he is casting aside his Republican opponent — constitutional lawyer Mark Meuser — to campaign for fellow Democrats. “We are facing a radical right-wing movement that continues to call into question the democratic process anytime that it doesn’t work in their […]
Sarah Palin: Democrats 'wasting their money' on abortion ads because they have no answers on the economy
Alaska congressional candidate Sarah Palin joined "Faulkner Focus" to discuss Democrats focusing on abortion ahead of the midterm election and says the party has no answers for the economy.
4th stimulus check update 2022 – Millions in line for up to $1,050 over next four months – see exact dates to get paid
MILLIONS of payments have already started going out to Californians for up to $1,050. Checks started going out on October 7 and will continue to get delivered through January. Residents that received state relief payments last year via direct deposit should receive the money by October 25 at the latest.
NBC's Alcindor claims 'Republican women in particular' are worried about GOP limiting abortion
NBC News reporter Yamiche Alcindor claimed she knows "Republican women" who are concerned about their right to choose being taken away due to abortion restrictions.
Newsom’s campaign for California governor looks to future
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gavin Newsom will almost certainly win reelection as governor of California in November, with a little-known Republican state senator the only thing between him and a second term leading the nation’s most populous state. That’s why Newsom’s campaign is more about his political future and...
GOP is no longer the party of old, white men. Meet the conservative women on the rise.
Editor's note: This is the fifth in a series of columns exploring the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement. GQ recently came out with a glowing cover profile of New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (aka AOC), calling the Democrat “the political voice of a generation – and a cultural star whose power transcends politics.”
Roe on the ballot: How Michigan could show the rest of America how to save abortion rights
“Is the Dobbs effect fading?”That was the question that Politico’s Playbook newsletter asked at the beginning of last week as Democrats and Republicans headed into the final stretch before next month’s crucial midterm elections.If you ask pundits in Washington, the answer seems to be a resounding “yes”. Common assumptions in the DC political sphere, backed up by polling from legacy media outlets, argue that the twin issues of inflation and the economy as a whole will always take precedence over what many incorrectly dismiss as “culture war” issues like abortion rights.But in Michigan, where activists have charted a path to...
Essence
Black Women Poised To Make History In The 2022 Midterm Elections
ESSENCE highlights some of the women who could make Black history in key midterm races across the country. As early voting has begun, the 2022 midterm elections are underway. With a record number of Black candidates running for political office from the local to the federal level, there is a chance to see many firsts for Black leadership across the country.
GOP is confident voters' disgust at soaring crime - and apathy over end of Roe v. Wade - can help them flip THIRTEEN House seats in deep blue states including California, New York, Oregon and Rhode Island
Republicans are plotting to flip 13 House seats in deep blue states because voters are sick of crime - and apathetic about the end of Roe v. Wade. Democrats who face losing their seats to Republicans in the midterms include a popular progressive, the head of the Dems' biggest fundraising arm and a Rhode Island district Joe Biden won by 13 points.
Minnesota Democrat deletes pro-abortion tweet citing toughness of 'being a mom' after online backlash
A Democratic Minnesota state representative deleted a pro-abortion tweet on Monday that cited the toughness of being a mother following online criticism.
Democrats Lose Women Voters to GOP as Abortion Focus Fades
A massive swing among one particular demographic should be alarming to Democrats.
‘Michigan could become Texas’ — Voters see stark choice on abortion referendum
A ballot initiative years in the making asks voters whether the state constitution should protect abortion rights.
Salmonella outbreak: Illnesses in at least 3 states tied to raw salmon
Multiple people told investigators they remembered eating sushi, sashimi or poke before falling ill.
Column: The last word on trans rights belongs to voters, not Dixon
If you wanted a snapshot of what a Tudor Dixon governorship might look like, Thursday night’s debate and her subsequent cheap shot against an entire segment of our state’s population may have provided a disturbingly accurate depiction of just that. For nearly 60 minutes, the LGBTQ+ community sat anxiously in front of their computers and […] The post Column: The last word on trans rights belongs to voters, not Dixon appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Biden vows codifying Roe v. Wade will top his agenda if Democrats expand control
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Tuesday promised that if Democrats keep control of the U.S. House and gain a few more Democratic seats in the Senate, then “the first bill that I will send to Congress will be to codify Roe v. Wade.” He also told supporters at a Democratic National Committee event that […] The post Biden vows codifying Roe v. Wade will top his agenda if Democrats expand control appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Biden vows abortion legislation as top priority next year
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden promised Tuesday that the first bill he sends to Capitol Hill next year will be one that writes abortion protections into law — if Democrats control enough seats in Congress to pass it — as he sought to energize his party’s voters just three weeks ahead of the November midterms.
