wnmufm.org
Northern Arts & Culture: De-stressing with the NMU Wildpups
Everyone needs a break at some point: here come the NMU Wildpups!. The Wildpups are a group of dogs and handlers who help those with stress and anxiety. As a part of NMU's Animal Assisted Therapy program, they make appearances on NMU's campus with the mission to reduce stress, lower blood pressure, and provide dog-bonding opportunities for those who may be missing their furry friends at home.
wnmufm.org
Paul F. Blewett Legacy Funds distribute more than $99,000 to regional nonprofits
MARQUETTE, MI— The Paul F. Blewett Legacy Funds were established at the Community Foundation of Marquette County in 2010 to provide support to multiple local and regional organizations that Paul Blewett, an educator, cared most about. This year, more than $99,000 was distributed from the fund. Following the wishes...
School attendance rates continue to fall in Michigan
Michigan students, and particularly those experiencing homelessness, continue to attend school at a lower rate than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic. The statewide school attendance rate for the 2021-22 school year fell to 88%, down 4.1 percentage points from the previous school year, when attendance hovered at 92.9%. The decline marked...
See inside a prestigious cheese cave tucked away in Northern Michigan
SUTTONS BAY, MI-- Tucked away off of M-22 in Northern Michigan is a cave with a sole purpose of aging cheese to perfection. The subterranean cheese cave is dedicated to aging Raclette at a constant temperature of 55 degrees. The traditional European Alpine cheese is the main focus for managing partners Joshua Hall and Gary Smith, who took over operations in 2021.
abc57.com
Michigan has 3 proposals on the ballot for the General Election
Proposal 22-1 FULL TEXT OF PROPOSED INITIATED LAW:. A joint resolution proposing an amendment to the state constitution of 1963, by amending sections 10 and 54 of article IV, to require certain disclosures and to modify limitations on terms of office of state legislators. Resolved by the Senate and House...
My North.com
How Fishtown is Preserving Michigan’s Fading Fishing Heritage
Saved from recent high-water levels that threatened its very foundation, Fishtown in Leland, one of Northern Michigan’s most iconic tourist attractions is working to help with a save of its own: preserving the state’s fading commercial fishing heritage. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find...
spectrumnews1.com
Despite lower yields statewide, one Wisconsin farmer's corn crop is thriving
KAUKAUNA, Wis. — A northeast Wisconsin farmer said he’s feeling pretty good after looking over the crop fields near Van Wychen Farms in Kaukauna. Jake Raab works for the Van Wychen’s. He jokes he’s their number one employee. Raab said this time of year is one...
wnmufm.org
Lisa Long new CMO at UPHS-Marquette
MARQUETTE, MI— UPHS-Marquette has announced its new Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Lisa Long has served as the hospital’s Chief of Staff since 2021. As CMO, Long will oversee the medical operations of the hospital and ensure patients and staff are cared for with quality and safety. She will also act as the primary liaison between medical staff and administrators, and help with medical staff recruitment, retention, and professional growth.
UPMATTERS
Over 400K absentee ballots returned in Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Over 400,000 absentee ballots have been turned in ahead of the Nov. 8 general election, state officials say. A total of 1.7 million absentee ballots have been sent out, the state said in a Tuesday release. Absentee ballots can be requested by mail, online...
Really? This is Michigan’s Most Misspelled Word
Do you struggle to spell the most misspelled word in Michigan? Chances are good that you do. We get it, not everyone has a knack for spelling. Most people struggle with at least a few words here and there. While I don't struggle with the most commonly misspelled word in Michigan, there are a few that I battle with. For some reason, I always misspell 'restaurant', 'decision', and 'conscious'. The word 'restaurant' drives me nuts, I get so mad every time that I spell it wrong.
PLANetizen
Op-Ed: Michigan Needs a New Transportation Strategy
In an opinion piece in Bridge Michigan, Robert Goodspeed calls on the state of Michigan to rethink its transportation spending and shift focus away from expanding freeways and roads that contribute to carbon emissions and induce more driving and congestion. Goodspeed asks, “Why do we need these if the state population has been flat for 20 years, and highways run counter to our state’s sustainability goals?”
ClickOnDetroit.com
Is ‘split ticket’ voting allowed in Michigan elections? How does it work?
Election Day is getting closer and closer for Michigan voters, though voting is already well underway with absentee voting. The voting process in Michigan is fairly straightforward, but there is some confusion about when voters can vote a “split ticket,” which means voting for candidates in more than one political party.
The Most Polluted Zip Code in Michigan
I'm not saying the information in this article is factual or not – this is information I found on various Detroit web pages. I don't know what the impetus was for someone to do this research, but here it is. It's easy to name what could be Michigan's most...
wnmufm.org
Northern Arts & Culture: October's Ore Dock Record Show
It's time to go crate-digging once again with the last Ore Dock Brewing Company Vinyl Record Show of the year. The NMU Vinyl Record Club will once again collaborate with the local Marquette brewery to have a vinyl takeover of the upstairs community space, with a show offering thousands of new and used vinyl records, CDs, posters, and more.
What's on your Michigan ballot? Know before you go:
MICHIGAN, USA — November's election is fast approaching. It's important to know what will be on your ballot so you're prepared to cast your vote confidently this election season. Not all ballots in West Michigan will look the same, depending on your location. The Michigan Department of State has...
See when and where to find waves as tall as 19 feet on Lake Michigan, 24 feet on Lake Superior
The current storm has trended to stronger than earlier forecast. Waves are going to be incredible in size and come during daylight hours. Here’s when and where you can see the monster waves. This is an early date for this kind of continuous wind strength in a storm. We...
Video shows enormous waves slamming into iconic Lake Michigan lighthouses
ST. JOSEPH, MI – From St. Joseph to Muskegon, MLive photographers documented massive Lake Michigan waves crashing into several of West Michigan’s iconic lighthouses on Monday, Oct. 18. The current wind storm has trended to stronger than earlier forecast, with waves that could build up to 19 feet...
wearegreenbay.com
Northern Wisconsin, Upper Peninsula rocked by snowstorm, over a foot reported in areas
(WFRV) – Northeast Wisconsin may have to skip the Halloween decorations this year and go straight to Christmas as our neighbors to the north were rocked by a snowstorm with some areas receiving over a foot of snow. WJMN, our sister station in Marquette, Michigan reports thousands of residents...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Video: Why the DNR has been able to make deer hunting regulations in Michigan less restrictive
Deer hunting regulations in Michigan have become less restrictive over the last few years. Hunters in the Lower Peninsula can harvest does on a regular deer or deer combo license and hunters can buy and use up to 10 universal antlerless licenses in most of the state. The Michigan Department...
WLUC
U.P. communities digging out after October lake effect snow
IRONWOOD, MI . (Northern News Now) - Many people come to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula in the fall to see hills covered in gold and red leaves, but Monday the landscape was snow white. For locals, the early lake effect snow, which dropped more than 8 inches in Ironwood and...
