Marquette, MI

wnmufm.org

Northern Arts & Culture: De-stressing with the NMU Wildpups

Everyone needs a break at some point: here come the NMU Wildpups!. The Wildpups are a group of dogs and handlers who help those with stress and anxiety. As a part of NMU's Animal Assisted Therapy program, they make appearances on NMU's campus with the mission to reduce stress, lower blood pressure, and provide dog-bonding opportunities for those who may be missing their furry friends at home.
MARQUETTE, MI
The Detroit Free Press

School attendance rates continue to fall in Michigan

Michigan students, and particularly those experiencing homelessness, continue to attend school at a lower rate than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic. The statewide school attendance rate for the 2021-22 school year fell to 88%, down 4.1 percentage points from the previous school year, when attendance hovered at 92.9%. The decline marked...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

See inside a prestigious cheese cave tucked away in Northern Michigan

SUTTONS BAY, MI-- Tucked away off of M-22 in Northern Michigan is a cave with a sole purpose of aging cheese to perfection. The subterranean cheese cave is dedicated to aging Raclette at a constant temperature of 55 degrees. The traditional European Alpine cheese is the main focus for managing partners Joshua Hall and Gary Smith, who took over operations in 2021.
abc57.com

Michigan has 3 proposals on the ballot for the General Election

Proposal 22-1 FULL TEXT OF PROPOSED INITIATED LAW:. A joint resolution proposing an amendment to the state constitution of 1963, by amending sections 10 and 54 of article IV, to require certain disclosures and to modify limitations on terms of office of state legislators. Resolved by the Senate and House...
MICHIGAN STATE
My North.com

How Fishtown is Preserving Michigan’s Fading Fishing Heritage

Saved from recent high-water levels that threatened its very foundation, Fishtown in Leland, one of Northern Michigan’s most iconic tourist attractions is working to help with a save of its own: preserving the state’s fading commercial fishing heritage. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find...
MICHIGAN STATE
wnmufm.org

Lisa Long new CMO at UPHS-Marquette

MARQUETTE, MI— UPHS-Marquette has announced its new Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Lisa Long has served as the hospital’s Chief of Staff since 2021. As CMO, Long will oversee the medical operations of the hospital and ensure patients and staff are cared for with quality and safety. She will also act as the primary liaison between medical staff and administrators, and help with medical staff recruitment, retention, and professional growth.
MARQUETTE, MI
UPMATTERS

Over 400K absentee ballots returned in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Over 400,000 absentee ballots have been turned in ahead of the Nov. 8 general election, state officials say. A total of 1.7 million absentee ballots have been sent out, the state said in a Tuesday release. Absentee ballots can be requested by mail, online...
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Really? This is Michigan’s Most Misspelled Word

Do you struggle to spell the most misspelled word in Michigan? Chances are good that you do. We get it, not everyone has a knack for spelling. Most people struggle with at least a few words here and there. While I don't struggle with the most commonly misspelled word in Michigan, there are a few that I battle with. For some reason, I always misspell 'restaurant', 'decision', and 'conscious'. The word 'restaurant' drives me nuts, I get so mad every time that I spell it wrong.
MICHIGAN STATE
PLANetizen

Op-Ed: Michigan Needs a New Transportation Strategy

In an opinion piece in Bridge Michigan, Robert Goodspeed calls on the state of Michigan to rethink its transportation spending and shift focus away from expanding freeways and roads that contribute to carbon emissions and induce more driving and congestion. Goodspeed asks, “Why do we need these if the state population has been flat for 20 years, and highways run counter to our state’s sustainability goals?”
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Is ‘split ticket’ voting allowed in Michigan elections? How does it work?

Election Day is getting closer and closer for Michigan voters, though voting is already well underway with absentee voting. The voting process in Michigan is fairly straightforward, but there is some confusion about when voters can vote a “split ticket,” which means voting for candidates in more than one political party.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

The Most Polluted Zip Code in Michigan

I'm not saying the information in this article is factual or not – this is information I found on various Detroit web pages. I don't know what the impetus was for someone to do this research, but here it is. It's easy to name what could be Michigan's most...
DETROIT, MI
wnmufm.org

Northern Arts & Culture: October's Ore Dock Record Show

It's time to go crate-digging once again with the last Ore Dock Brewing Company Vinyl Record Show of the year. The NMU Vinyl Record Club will once again collaborate with the local Marquette brewery to have a vinyl takeover of the upstairs community space, with a show offering thousands of new and used vinyl records, CDs, posters, and more.
MARQUETTE, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

What's on your Michigan ballot? Know before you go:

MICHIGAN, USA — November's election is fast approaching. It's important to know what will be on your ballot so you're prepared to cast your vote confidently this election season. Not all ballots in West Michigan will look the same, depending on your location. The Michigan Department of State has...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

U.P. communities digging out after October lake effect snow

IRONWOOD, MI . (Northern News Now) - Many people come to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula in the fall to see hills covered in gold and red leaves, but Monday the landscape was snow white. For locals, the early lake effect snow, which dropped more than 8 inches in Ironwood and...
IRONWOOD, MI

