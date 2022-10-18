Read full article on original website
Related
Fall Is Here! The Best Fashion and Beauty Trends to Wear Now
Disclosure: Shop With Us is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly. You feel that breeze? Fall is officially in the air, and you know what that means — new fashion and beauty trends are on the horizon. Say goodbye to tanks and shorts, and say hello to comfy […]
seventeen.com
Megan Fox's Bloody Nail Art and Goth Corset Are Serving Major Halloween Inspo
Calling all bad witches! Megan Fox is embracing supernatural style just in time for spooky season and we're dying to copy her hauntingly hot corset and gorgeous, gory nail art. Getting in the Halloween spirit on October 19, the queen of horror took some fashion inspo from her iconic titular...
Nine jaw-dropping makeup ideas to elevate your Halloween costume
With Halloween just around the corner, it’s time to start thinking of makeup looks to pair with your chic costume. Whether you’re going for a spooky yet sultry look or want to recreate your icon’s signature style like Selena Quintanilla or Frida Kahlo we’ve got you covered. Ahead,...
Doja Cat Wore Face Paint and a Cutout Bandage Dress For Mônot
Cutouts were a popular choice at Mônot's spring 2023 runway show, the fashion label founded by Eli Mizrahi. And Doja Cat, whose makeup might have overshadowed her look, was hard to miss in the front row. She wore blue-and-white face paint teamed with a red lip and donned a bandage dress with striking chest and midsection openings. The same goes for Normani, whose vibrant red gown featuring two side cutouts and riveting high slits, adorned with bows, completely met the moment.
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Laces Into Converse Sneakers & Pajama Pants for Comfy-Casual Travel
Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muniz took the comfortable route while traveling this weekend. Arriving in Los Angeles with Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck, Muniz stepped off the group’s flight in a navy blue and white graphic sweatshirt. The long-sleeved top was paired with black and white plaid pajama pants, cementing Muniz’s outfit as especially comfortable and easy to wear. Finishing the 14-year-old’s ensemble was a white and black canvas backpack, as well as a silver dog tag necklace. Muniz also shared a sweet family moment, embracing Ben Affleck in a hug upon reaching the ground.
msn.com
Kate Hudson Wore Thigh-High Boots Underneath Her Dress For An Unexpected Look
Kate Hudson is on a mission to bring back nostalgic footwear trends. Back in April 2022, she wore a pair of barely-there PVC heels in a campaign for Stuart Weitzman. Now Hudson’s thigh-high boots, which she wore earlier this week, may very well inspire a legion of fans, and fellow celebs, to follow suit in rocking the style for fall. The actor incorporated the extra tall shoe into her recent outfit, thus giving the sultry yet timeless footwear her stamp of approval.
Florence Pugh Dazzles in a Totally See-Through Gown Covered in Sparkles
Florence Pugh is on a flawless red carpet run, promoting her movies "Don't Worry Darling" and "The Wonder" in grand style. On Sept. 5, she brought sartorial drama to the Venice Film Festival, wearing a Valentino Haute Couture sequin sheer gown with a bold front slit. In October, she graced the London Film Festival in a peach, feather-trimmed cutout gown from the French fashion house. Her most recent look fits right in with her red carpet aesthetic, embracing both the sheer and embellished trends she's been wearing as of late.
Kate Hudson Slips Into a Sheer Illusion Dress With Floral Appliqués & Giuseppe Zanotti Heels for ‘Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon’ Screening
Kate Hudson served glamour on the red carpet for the special screening of “Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon” yesterday at the Hollywood American Legion Post 43 in Los Angeles. Hudson graced the event in a black lace gown with hidden heels. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” actress’ Oscar De La Renta dress consisted of a delicate off-the-shoulder sweetheart neckline with long lacy sleeves, the gown made of an iridescent nude fabric close to Hudson’s skin tone. The garment was adorned with black lace floral appliqués down to the trailing skirt that seemed to climb and grow as...
The Makeup Hacks Pros Swear By To Make You Look 10 Years Younger
This post has been updated since its initial 07/05/22 publish date to include more expert insight. Makeup can be your best friend when it comes to anti-aging looks, and with the right techniques and products, you have the power to enhance your natur...
Kylie Jenner’s Sheer Cutout Look Is a Dress and Catsuit in One
Kylie Jenner stepped out on the arm of Mugler Creative Director Casey Cadwallader at Business of Fashion's BoF 500 Gala, which took place during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 1. Jenner, 25, has been making the rounds at shows and presentations, debuting a string of high fashion looks put together by stylists Mackenzie and Alexandra Grandquist, beginning on Sept. 28 in the Acne Studios front row.
Ciara Adds Edgy Spin to Western Style with Leather Corset & Cowboy Boots for the 2022 CMT Artists Of The Year
Ciara put an edgy spin on a classic country look to perform onstage with Walker Hayes at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year show at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville. The recording artist will debut her remix of the country singer’s “Y’all Life” single at the award show, which was pre-recorded on Oct. 12 and will air tonight on CMT. Ciara wore a black leather corset mini dress that featured asymmetrical pockets of denim lined with sparkling crystals on the skirt and neckline. She paired the fitted dress with crystal-embellished dark blue denim belts. She added more sparkling details...
Jessica Simpson Does Western Glam in Leather Shorts and Disco Cowboy Boots for Nordstrom
Jessica Simpson returned in dynamically bohemian style for the launch of her Fall 2022 collection at Nordstrom this weekend. While in Los Angeles, the FN cover star celebrated at Nordstrom’s store in The Grove with an LA Roller Girls performance and meet-and-greet with her fans. Accompanied by husband Eric Johnson and their children Ace, Birdie and Maxwell, Simpson posed at her branded step-and-repeat in a pair of micro-length black leather shorts. Her style featured an elastic waistband and curved hems for a retro-inspired appearance. Belted with a silver and green stone buckled belt, Simpson completed her outfit with a black bodysuit...
Kourtney Kardashian Adds Edgy Twist to Fall Style in Oversized Leather Jacket & Knee-High Boots for Lemme Promo
Kourtney Kardashian is calling you to check out her new Debloat gummy, the latest release from her vitamin brand Lemme. Kardashian announced the release of the new product on her Instagram today with a set of stylish photos. “Lemme Debloat gummy calling! And I have a gut feeling you’re going to love this one! Lol,” she captioned.
KXAN
Ahead of the holiday shopping season, Amazon kicks off second annual Holiday Beauty Haul on Oct. 24
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. In 2021, Amazon held its first annual Holiday Beauty Haul. It featured a wide array of beauty and self-care products. This year, we’ve discovered there will be a second, and the dates will range from Oct. 24 to Nov. 6. However, some products are already on sale. Here are the best discounted beauty and personal care products you can shop right now.
Recreate This Playful Bat Wing Eyeliner For Halloween
Halloween is one of the best times of the year for creatives like makeup artists or guys and gals who like to express their creativity through costumes. Spooky glam or scary — whatever your style, you’re always looking for a way to outdo last year’s look. Or, you like to partake in the festivities from […]
momcollective.com
Last-Minute Halloween Costume Ideas
If you’re reading this, you probably need a last-minute Halloween costume. Don’t worry, Mama. There are plenty of ways to find a costume or make a DIY costume in a time crunch. I got you!. Shop your closets! You never know what you might find that will spark...
The 34 Best Winter Boots for Women to Look Stylish and Feel Comfortable This Season
Winter is coming, and according to recent predictions, it may just be one of the U.S.’ most brutal winters in years. Be prepared with women’s winter boots for the extreme cold, icy conditions, and anything else Mother Nature throws our way. And now is the best time to invest in the right type of winter footwear so you’re not scrambling during the next polar vortex. Lucky for you, we’ve spent hours studying new winter boots for 2022 and testing dozens of styles to bring you the best winter boots for women. We even tapped winter gear experts, celeb fashion stylists, and...
Paris Hilton Gets Parisian Chic in Ballet Flats and Flowy Midi Dress in Los Angeles
Paris Hilton took her whimsical style on the go while shopping in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon. The “Simple Life” star strolled towards Parisian brand Maje’s boutique at The Grove, wearing a printed midi dress. Her balloon-sleeved white style featured a smocked waistline, a lightly cinched neckline and tiered skirt, covered in a delicate pink geometric floral print. Adding to her outfit’s whimsy was a pale pink shearling shoulder bag, as well as a pair of white Miu Miu sunglasses. Completing Hilton’s outfit was a white $350 baker cap by Ruslan Baginskiy, featuring pearl accents for added glamour. Hilton finished her ensemble...
Zoe Saldana Buckles Into Louboutin Stilettos for Netflix + Elle Latinas in Hollywood Event
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Zoe Saldana slipped into sleek heels to celebrate Latina women in Hollywood yesterday. The actress stepped out for an event celebrating the occasion, held by Netflix and Elle magazine, alongside stars including Victoria Justice, Cami Mendes and Karla Souza.
Say Goodbye to Your Skinnies—Dad Jeans Are Fall’s Biggest Denim Trend
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.For the past decade, skinny and straight-leg jeans have reigned supreme. Everyone and their moms wore second-skin bottoms with tapered or semi-tapered hems that weren’t exactly the most comfortable—or forgiving—bottom of choice. Well, the skinny jean trend eventually evolved and shifted into mom jeans (high-waisted denim with a more relaxed fit), which have now bowed down to a new denim trend: dad jeans.Dad jeans, in case you’re not familiar with them, are a little like mom jeans—but just different. Both have a more relaxed...
Comments / 0