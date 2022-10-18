Read full article on original website
Tv20detroit.com
ADHD diagnoses on the rise in adults — and the symptoms differ from childhood ADHD
When you think of someone with ADHD, you probably think of a child—and with good reason. At least some of the symptoms of ADHD have to emerge before the age of 12 to receive the diagnosis, but ADHD can also affect adults. If left untreated it can lead to...
psychologytoday.com
Breaking Down the New Anxiety Screening Guidelines for Kids
Approximately 8 percent of children and teenagers have an anxiety disorder. CBT helps people identify and change destructive or disturbing thought patterns, improving anxiety. The use of medications such as sertraline and fluoxetine can calm the symptoms of anxiety. You may not think your child has anxiety, but new guidelines...
Psych Centra
Stress and schizophrenia
Schizophrenia affects a person’s thoughts, feelings, and perception of reality. While its causes aren’t entirely understood, stress may play a role. Schizophrenia can have a significant impact on the way a person experiences the world. It most commonly begins in late adolescence or early adulthood. And causes:. hallucinations.
Opinion: The embarrassing realities of living with an invisible disability
CNN — My wheelchair hides my worst disability. Most people probably think that having spinal muscular atrophy — a neuromuscular weakness I’ve had since birth — is the nastiest thing that ever happened to me. It isn’t. It isn’t even my most irritating, aggravating or vexingly incurable medical problem.
New research shows link between menopause and divorce
The menopause is a factor in why some marriages break down, a new survey has found.According to the survey by the Family Law Menopause Project and Newson Health Research and Education, eight out of 10 women experiencing marriage difficulties said the symptoms of the perimenopause or menopause put a strain on their family life.Menopause can begin months or years before your last period and can last up to four years after your last period.Physical symptoms of menopause include hot flushes, difficulty sleeping and night sweats, while mental symptoms include low mood and anxiety, low libido, and difficulty concentrating.The survey...
psychologytoday.com
Learn More About CBT-E
A form of CBT called enhanced cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT-E) is an adaptation of CBT designed to treat eating disorders. CBT-E moves through four distinct stages of treatment over the course of 20 to 40 weeks via regular outpatient therapy sessions. Enhanced CBT is different from CBT. It’s important to...
Psych Centra
All About ADHD Burnout
Living and working with ADHD can be tough itself, so what happens when you add burnout to the mix? Mindfulness and boundaries can help. Burnout is a persistent feeling of mental and physical exhaustion, often due to prolonged stress, such as at work or school. It often comes with:. decreased...
KSAT 12
Here are some familiar personalities in the workplace
ST LOUIS, MO. – One in four workers are planning to quit their job this year. Employers are pulling out all the stops to keep them. From offering four-day work weeks to remote work, to free therapy, and vacation breaks in the Hamptons. These perks are not just for the management teams but wait staff and cleaning ladies, as well.
KSAT 12
🧪 Science with Sarah: Dough-y Circuits! 🍞🔋
👉 Watch the video of Sarah’s school science experiment here!. Hello parents, teachers and students! Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it? Learn about electrical conductivity and circuits with Meteorologist Sarah Spivey and her awesome assistant, David Sears! In this experiment, your student will make a hypothesis about whether sugar dough or a salt-based dough conducts electricity. Then, they will make circuits out of the dough, troubleshooting until the LED lights up!
myscience.org
Birdsong is good for mental health
Study investigates the influence of birdsong on mood, paranoia, and cognition. When you next hear cheerful twittering of birds, you should stop and listen. Researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Human Development and the Universitätsklinikum Hamburg-Eppendorf have shown that birdsong reduces anxiety and irrational thoughts. Their findings are published in the journal Scientific Reports.
