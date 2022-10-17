Read full article on original website
Harrison County Suspect Arrested on Three Charges of Assault
On Monday, October 17, 2022, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Justin Keith Fairley from Gulfport, Miss. on three counts of Aggravated Assault, but two included domestic violence. According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, on Saturday, October 15, 2022, county deputies responded to a residence at County Farm...
Mother’s search for missing Mississippi teen continues into second week
The search for a teen from Lucedale, Mississippi is still active one week after she was reported missing.
Mississippi officials investigating officer-involved shooting on Gulf Coast
Mississippi officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting on the Gulf Coast. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) reports in a press release an officer-involved shooting involving Jackson County Sheriff’s Office that occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, around 3:30 P.M. near Old Biloxi Road in Vancleave. MBI is currently...
WLBT
Teens’ vehicle shot at after rolling houses with toilet paper
GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - Kids were out late teepeeing houses one night, and then their car was shot at. Investigators still don’t know who fired at the teenagers. It happened Oct. 7 near Grand Bay Wilmer Road and Old Pascagoula Road. Witnesses said about 20 teens were rolling houses and a group got in a vehicle and started to drive away when shots were fired at them.
Crash on Mississippi interstate involving two tractor-trailers results in one death, another person sent to hospital
A crash late Tuesday night involving two tractor-trailers on a stretch of Mississippi interstate has resulted in one death. One other person involved in the wreck was sent to the hospital. WLOX News in Biloxi reports that the crash happened shortly before midnight in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10...
WLBT
Joint funeral service announced for two girls killed in Hwy 613 crash
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Funeral arrangements for 16-year-olds Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin, two girls killed in a Highway 613 crash Sunday, were announced Wednesday morning. The best friends will be memorialized in a joint funeral service Saturday. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. at Caswell Springs United Methodist Church...
WLBT
State Fire Marshal’s K9′s Ralph and Ringo to receive body armor donation
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two K9 officers with the state’s fire marshal’s office are getting a body armor donation thanks to a Massachusetts non-profit organization. Vester Interest in K9s, Incorporated, gifted Ralph and Ringo with bullet and stab-protective vests. The mission of the 501(c)(3) is to provide protective...
WDAM-TV
Parts of I-59 shut down in Purvis area following 18-wheeler fire
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An 18-wheeler caught fire on Wednesday night, shutting down parts of northbound I-59 in the Purvis area. Lamar County Fire Coordinator Kyle Hill said the shutdown is on the northbound side of I-59 past the Purvis exit, around mile marker 52. He said firefighters were able to extinguish the flames and will continue to cool the wreckage until a wrecker can remove the unit.
Two Mississippi teens found dead after apparent accident following homecoming dance
Two Mississippi teens who attended their school’s homecoming dance Saturday night and were later reported missing by family members have been found dead after an apparent single-car accident. Bayleigh Bowlin, 16, and Chloe Taylor, 16, were found dead Sunday night. Both of the teens attended East Central High School...
WLBT
Grieving family blames justice system, mental healthcare in Mississippi for murder tragedy
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - After a coast pastor was allegedly killed by her own son in a Gulfport stabbing, family members are crying out for help. They say for years they’ve been working to get the mental health care their family member needs, all to no avail. Now, they are calling on the state of Mississippi to step up to prevent these kinds of tragedies from happening again.
WALA-TV FOX10
Jury selection starts for Mobile’s first death penalty case since pandemic
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prosecutors and defense lawyers Monday began selecting jurors for the first death penalty care in Mobile County since the COVID-19 pandemic. Markeise Kardell Caldwell, 29, of Mobile stands accused of killing his then-girlfriend’s 4-month-old baby. He faces charges of capital murder and aggravated child abuse.
