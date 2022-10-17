ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, MS

Harrison County Suspect Arrested on Three Charges of Assault

On Monday, October 17, 2022, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Justin Keith Fairley from Gulfport, Miss. on three counts of Aggravated Assault, but two included domestic violence. According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, on Saturday, October 15, 2022, county deputies responded to a residence at County Farm...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
Teens’ vehicle shot at after rolling houses with toilet paper

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - Kids were out late teepeeing houses one night, and then their car was shot at. Investigators still don’t know who fired at the teenagers. It happened Oct. 7 near Grand Bay Wilmer Road and Old Pascagoula Road. Witnesses said about 20 teens were rolling houses and a group got in a vehicle and started to drive away when shots were fired at them.
GRAND BAY, AL
Joint funeral service announced for two girls killed in Hwy 613 crash

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Funeral arrangements for 16-year-olds Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin, two girls killed in a Highway 613 crash Sunday, were announced Wednesday morning. The best friends will be memorialized in a joint funeral service Saturday. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. at Caswell Springs United Methodist Church...
MOSS POINT, MS
Parts of I-59 shut down in Purvis area following 18-wheeler fire

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An 18-wheeler caught fire on Wednesday night, shutting down parts of northbound I-59 in the Purvis area. Lamar County Fire Coordinator Kyle Hill said the shutdown is on the northbound side of I-59 past the Purvis exit, around mile marker 52. He said firefighters were able to extinguish the flames and will continue to cool the wreckage until a wrecker can remove the unit.
PURVIS, MS
Grieving family blames justice system, mental healthcare in Mississippi for murder tragedy

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - After a coast pastor was allegedly killed by her own son in a Gulfport stabbing, family members are crying out for help. They say for years they’ve been working to get the mental health care their family member needs, all to no avail. Now, they are calling on the state of Mississippi to step up to prevent these kinds of tragedies from happening again.
GULFPORT, MS

