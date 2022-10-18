Read full article on original website
High Interest Rates Bring Down September Homes Sales, Prices in LA Metro Area
Thanks to rising interest rates, the median price of an existing, single-family home in the Los Angeles metro area fell to $750,000 in September — down from $765,000 in August but still up from $730,000 one year ago, the California Association of Realtors reported Tuesday. The month-to-month drop represented...
Amplify Energy Settles Class-Action Lawsuit for Oil Spill in HB
The company that operates an underwater oil pipeline that gushed thousands of gallons of crude into the ocean off Huntington Beach last year has settled a class-action lawsuit for $50 million, according to court records obtained Tuesday. The court papers were filed at 10 p.m. Monday, according to attorney Wylie...
Problem with Freezer Compressor Prompts Evacuation of CVS in Playa Vista
A problem with a freezer compressor Wednesday resulted in the evacuation of a CVS store in Playa Vista, authorities said. The problem, involving a product that was discharged, was reported about 11 a.m. in the 12700 block of West Jefferson Boulevard, according to the Los Angles Fire Department. “LAFD personnel,...
Number of COVID-Positive Patients in LA County Tumbles Again
The number of COVID19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals fell to 403 Tuesday, but a technical issue prevented the release of updated infection and death numbers. The 403 COVID-positive patients marked a drop from 434 reported on Monday. Of the currently hospitalized patients, 53 were being treated in intensive...
Officials Clear Human Remains From Pipe in Costa Mesa
Authorities Wednesday recovered human remains from a blocked pipe at the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway at Baker Street in Costa Mesa. Caltrans and California Highway Patrol officials became aware of the blockage Monday and requested that members of the Coroner Division of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department be on hand when the pipe was flushed, according to Sgt. Scott Steinle of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
Girl, 11, Reported Missing in Altadena Found
An 11-year-old girl who was reported missing in Altadena has been found, authorities said Thursday. Lea Fonseca was last seen about 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Lake Avenue, near Eliot Arts Magnet, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Thursday morning, the Los...
Supervisors Consider Turning Old West LA Courthouse into Housing
The old West Los Angeles Courthouse could become affordable and mixed-use housing, after the county Board of Supervisors agreed Tuesday to publish a notice of intention to purchase the property from the Judicial Council. The motion, brought by Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, asks the county to find the money to purchase...
Film, P-22 and Halloween Festivals, Restaurant Openings and Epic Concerts: What to Do In LA This Weekend
It’s a great weekend to revisit classic movies or attend a film festival to see the debut of a new film. Cinespia has sold out Carrie, but there’s always the opportunity to stand-by, but if that’s not your speed, Resident Evil is playing at the Los Feliz 3, the Nuart is showing Pink Flamingos and debuting Empire of Light as part of Nuart Fest, and the Animation is Film Festival will host a screening and Q&A for the highly anticipated Netflix stop-motion film Wendall & Wild.
LA County Looks to Partner With Metro to Reach Homeless Aboard Trains, Buses
The county Board of Supervisors Tuesday called on its Homeless Initiative staff to work with Metro to explore ways of coordinating outreach and service delivery to growing numbers of homeless people who seek shelter aboard trains and buses and at rail stations. The board backed a motion introduced by Supervisor...
LA City Controller Critical of Emergency Management Department in Report
Los Angeles’ Emergency Management Department has fallen behind on many of its emergency preparedness programs, potentially leaving the city more vulnerable to disasters, according to a report released Thursday by City Controller Ron Galperin. The report, titled “A Better Plan to Get L.A. Ready for Emergencies,” found that the...
Man Killed in Shooting Near South Gate Identified
Authorities Thursday identified a 30-year-old man who was fatally shot in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area bordering South Gate. The shooting was reported at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 9400 block of Juniper Street, near 92nd and Alameda streets, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Richard Chavez...
Protesters Vow to Keep Pressure on LA Councilman Kevin de León to Resign
A day after Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de LeÃ³n said he does not plan to quit amid widespread calls for him to step down over his involvement in the City Hall racism scandal, protesters camping out at de LeÃ³n’s Eagle Rock home vowed to remain there until the embattled councilman resigns.
Embattled LA Councilman Kevin de Leon Does Not Plan to Resign
Embattled City Councilman Kevin de LeÃ³n does not plan to resign from his position despite continued widespread calls to step down, he told two media outlets Wednesday. De LeÃ³n conducted interviews with Univision, in Spanish, and CBS2, in English, and said that he will not step down over his involvement in the City Hall racism scandal despite calls for his resignation from President Joe Biden to nearly all of his colleagues.
LA Council Backs Putting Independent Redistricting Commission on Ballot
One week after three council members and a top county labor official were heard on a taped 2021 conversation attempting to impact last year’s redistricting process in favor of themselves, the City Council voted Tuesday to begin the process of placing a measure on the 2024 ballot or sooner that would create an independent redistricting commission.
One Killed, Three Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision on Hemet Road
A 39-year-old man was fatally injured in a two-car collision near downtown Hemet when the driver of the vehicle he was riding in lost control and veered into oncoming traffic, authorities said Wednesday. Angel Rodela Jr. of San Jacinto was killed about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday on Warren Road just north...
Moreno Valley Blaze Burns Down Outbuilding, Damages House
A fire that erupted Wednesday in Moreno Valley destroyed an outbuilding and spread to an adjacent house, damaging it and displacing the occupants. The non-injury blaze was reported at 11:50 a.m. in the 24000 block of Sunnymead Boulevard, near Indian Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency...
Pair Suspected in High-Speed Pursuit Through Moreno Valley, Ending in Crash
A 25-year-old man suspected of fleeing from sheriff’s deputies and colliding with a pickup truck while driving under the influence and running red lights in Moreno Valley was being held Tuesday on $750,000 bail. Gabriel Cabrera of Moreno Valley was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in...
Woman Who Died in Sherman Oaks Fire Identified
A 28-year-old woman who was found dead in an apartment fire in Sherman Oaks was identified by county authorities Thursday. Firefighters responded at 4:23 a.m. Wednesday to a three-story garden-style apartment at 5259 N. Sepulveda Blvd. where they found flames burning in a unit, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Amy Bastman.
Woman Charged in Fatal Hit-Run Crash at Pomona Taco Stand
A 25-year-old woman accused of slamming a vehicle into a Pomona taco stand, killing one man and injuring as many as a dozen other people, was charged with vehicular manslaughter and other counts, the District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Diana Beatriz Martinezumana was also charged Monday with two counts...
Man Fatally Shot in South Los Angeles Area
A man was fatally shot Wednesday in the South Los Angeles area. The shooting was reported at about 11:15 a.m. in the 9400 block of Juniper Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Information was not immediately available on the identity of the victim, who died a...
