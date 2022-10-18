Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Homeless Man Charged with Killing LB Woman, Other Stabbings
A 21-year-old homeless man has been charged with a series of stabbings in Long Beach, including one that left a woman dead, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday. Yohance Dallen Sharp was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on one count each of murder, assault with a...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Shooting Near South Gate Identified
Authorities Thursday identified a 30-year-old man who was fatally shot in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area bordering South Gate. The shooting was reported at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 9400 block of Juniper Street, near 92nd and Alameda streets, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Richard Chavez...
2urbangirls.com
Huntington Park shooting leaves one dead
HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. – A man was fatally shot Thursday in unincorporated Huntington Park. Officers from the Huntington Park Police Department were called at 1:38 a.m. to the 3400 block of East Gage Avenue west of Maywood Avenue where they found the victim, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
mynewsla.com
Authorities Attempting to Arrest Allegedly Armed Woman Barricaded in Apartment
Fontana Herald News
Four suspects are arrested in San Bernardino after they allegedly stole $30,000 worth of cellular phones
Four suspects were arrested by San Bernardino Police Department officers after they allegedly stole more than $30,000 worth of cellular phones and other devices from a store in Los Angeles County, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a news release on Oct. 19. The armed robbery occurred at an AT&T...
Allegedly armed woman barricades self inside San Gabriel apartment
mynewsla.com
$50,000 Reward Offered in Homicide of Woman, 81, in Woodland Hills
Authorities announced a $50,000 reward Thursday for help in solving the killing of an 81-year-old woman who was found dead after being set on fire in her Woodland Hills home. Ok Ja Kim was discovered in a bedroom at her residence in the 20800 block of Martha Street at about 8 p.m. on Aug. 2 by family members who were concerned after she failed to show up at a family function that evening, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
CBS News
Man fatally shot in South LA, suspect at large
A man was fatally shot Wednesday in the South Los Angeles area. The shooting was reported at about 11:15 a.m. in the 9400 block of Juniper Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Information was not immediately available on the identity of the victim, who died a the...
mynewsla.com
Motorist Accused of Running into CHP Motorcycle Released from Jail
An unlicensed driver who allegedly backed into a California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer during a traffic stop, injuring the lawman, was let out of jail Thursday after posting a $50,000 bond. Prudencio Xajil Alvarado, 55, was arrested Tuesday morning and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on suspicion...
mynewsla.com
76-Year-Old Man Makes First LA Court Appearance in Four Cold Case Killings
A 76-year-old man who was allegedly linked by DNA evidence to the cold-case killings of a 15-year-old girl and three young women in Los Angeles and Inglewood dating back as far as 1980 made his first appearance Wednesday in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on four murder charges. Billy Ray...
Girlfriend of stabbing spree suspect says he was in a mental health crisis
A councilwoman is also criticizing the police department, saying it shouldn't have taken hours to alert people about the stabbings. The post Girlfriend of stabbing spree suspect says he was in a mental health crisis appeared first on Long Beach Post.
NBC News
Man struck by L.A. deputies during arrest may lose his eye, family says
The relatives of a Black man who was arrested in Inglewood, California, this week are demanding accountability after they say authorities held a gun to his head and beat him so severely he may lose an eye. Video of the arrest captured by onlookers shows deputies punching Blake Anderson, 24,...
mynewsla.com
Investigation into Deadly Eastvale Shooting Underway
Riverside County sheriff’s detectives Wednesday were continuing to investigate the shooting death of a 51-year-old Eastvale man. Kelvin Jackett was killed shortly after midnight Monday at a house in the 12000 block of Craigburn Circle, near Golden Club Drive, according to the sheriff’s department. Sgt. Ed Baeza said...
Torrance woman details horrifying rape by suspect released from jail hours before attack
A Torrance woman is detailing the harrowing details of her rape at the hands of a suspect who was released from jail just hours before assaulting her in hopes of raising awareness and reminding women to be alert. Marissa Young was walking her dogs after work on July 31, at around 1 a.m. on Emerald Street in Torrance, when she was brutally attacked. "I certainly wasn't looking at my phone, inebriated, I didn't have any headphones in or anything when he came up behind me. He was just that quiet," she said.She was violently beaten and raped by Darrell Dean Waters, a...
2urbangirls.com
South LA shooting leaves one dead
mynewsla.com
LAPD: Woman Stabbed by Man With Sword in Mid-Wilshire Area; Suspect Arrested
A man who allegedly stabbed a woman with a sword in the Mid-Wilshire area of Los Angeles was in custody Wednesday. The attack occurred about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of South Victoria Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Eric Herrera, 23, was arrested and booked...
longbeachlocalnews.com
Update: Female Killed, 3 others Wounded in Stabbing Spree
On Monday at approximately 5:35 a.m., LBPD officers responded to the 1100 block of Atlantic Avenue for a report of a stabbing that turned deadly. When officers arrived, they found the woman suffering from stab wounds to the upper body. The Long Beach Fire Department transported the victim to a local hospital where she died.
Police Investigate Glendale Shooting, Male Wounded
Glendale, Los Angeles County, CA: A victim of a shooting was located by Glendale Police Department and fire department when they responded to reports of the incident around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Wilson Avenue and Belmont Street in the city of Glendale. When firefighters and officers arrived at...
mynewsla.com
Two Stabbed at Los Feliz High School; Person of Interest Detained
Two students were stabbed at John Marshall High School in Los Feliz Wednesday, and a person of interest was detained. The stabbing occurred about 3:30 p.m. at the school in the 3900 block of Tracy Street, according to the Los Angeles School Police Department. The two students were taken to...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID Whittier woman killed in 101 freeway crash
WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – A woman who died when an SUV crashed on the Ventura (101) Freeway in Woodland Hills was identified Thursday. The crash was reported about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on the northbound 101 Freeway at Shoup Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Bianca Ibarra, 33, of...
