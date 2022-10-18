ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

mynewsla.com

Homeless Man Charged with Killing LB Woman, Other Stabbings

A 21-year-old homeless man has been charged with a series of stabbings in Long Beach, including one that left a woman dead, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday. Yohance Dallen Sharp was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on one count each of murder, assault with a...
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Shooting Near South Gate Identified

Authorities Thursday identified a 30-year-old man who was fatally shot in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area bordering South Gate. The shooting was reported at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 9400 block of Juniper Street, near 92nd and Alameda streets, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Richard Chavez...
SOUTH GATE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Huntington Park shooting leaves one dead

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. – A man was fatally shot Thursday in unincorporated Huntington Park. Officers from the Huntington Park Police Department were called at 1:38 a.m. to the 3400 block of East Gage Avenue west of Maywood Avenue where they found the victim, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
HUNTINGTON PARK, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities Attempting to Arrest Allegedly Armed Woman Barricaded in Apartment

Authorities Wednesday were attempting to arrest an allegedly armed woman who barricaded inside an apartment in San Gabriel. San Gabriel Police Department officers were called just before 9:25 a.m. to the apartment in the 100 block of East Broadway, near Smith Park, on reports of a woman armed with a gun, according to a department statement. Officers attempted to make contact with her but she retreated into a residence and refused to surrender.
SAN GABRIEL, CA
HeySoCal

mynewsla.com

$50,000 Reward Offered in Homicide of Woman, 81, in Woodland Hills

Authorities announced a $50,000 reward Thursday for help in solving the killing of an 81-year-old woman who was found dead after being set on fire in her Woodland Hills home. Ok Ja Kim was discovered in a bedroom at her residence in the 20800 block of Martha Street at about 8 p.m. on Aug. 2 by family members who were concerned after she failed to show up at a family function that evening, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

mynewsla.com

Motorist Accused of Running into CHP Motorcycle Released from Jail

An unlicensed driver who allegedly backed into a California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer during a traffic stop, injuring the lawman, was let out of jail Thursday after posting a $50,000 bond. Prudencio Xajil Alvarado, 55, was arrested Tuesday morning and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on suspicion...
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Investigation into Deadly Eastvale Shooting Underway

Riverside County sheriff’s detectives Wednesday were continuing to investigate the shooting death of a 51-year-old Eastvale man. Kelvin Jackett was killed shortly after midnight Monday at a house in the 12000 block of Craigburn Circle, near Golden Club Drive, according to the sheriff’s department. Sgt. Ed Baeza said...
EASTVALE, CA
CBS LA

Torrance woman details horrifying rape by suspect released from jail hours before attack

A Torrance woman is detailing the harrowing details of her rape at the hands of a suspect who was released from jail just hours before assaulting her in hopes of raising awareness and reminding women to be alert. Marissa Young was walking her dogs after work on July 31, at around 1 a.m. on Emerald Street in Torrance, when she was brutally attacked. "I certainly wasn't looking at my phone, inebriated, I didn't have any headphones in or anything when he came up behind me. He was just that quiet," she said.She was violently beaten and raped by Darrell Dean Waters, a...
TORRANCE, CA
2urbangirls.com

longbeachlocalnews.com

Update: Female Killed, 3 others Wounded in Stabbing Spree

On Monday at approximately 5:35 a.m., LBPD officers responded to the 1100 block of Atlantic Avenue for a report of a stabbing that turned deadly. When officers arrived, they found the woman suffering from stab wounds to the upper body. The Long Beach Fire Department transported the victim to a local hospital where she died.
LONG BEACH, CA
Key News Network

Police Investigate Glendale Shooting, Male Wounded

Glendale, Los Angeles County, CA: A victim of a shooting was located by Glendale Police Department and fire department when they responded to reports of the incident around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Wilson Avenue and Belmont Street in the city of Glendale. When firefighters and officers arrived at...
GLENDALE, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Stabbed at Los Feliz High School; Person of Interest Detained

Two students were stabbed at John Marshall High School in Los Feliz Wednesday, and a person of interest was detained. The stabbing occurred about 3:30 p.m. at the school in the 3900 block of Tracy Street, according to the Los Angeles School Police Department. The two students were taken to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Whittier woman killed in 101 freeway crash

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – A woman who died when an SUV crashed on the Ventura (101) Freeway in Woodland Hills was identified Thursday. The crash was reported about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on the northbound 101 Freeway at Shoup Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Bianca Ibarra, 33, of...
WHITTIER, CA

