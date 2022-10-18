ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cardi B: Judge Orders Tasha K To Cough Up $3.8M Bond In Rapper’s Defamation Case

Cardi B has come one step closer to getting her coins in her defamation lawsuit, as a judge has ordered vlogger Tasha K to secure the award amount with a bond. According to AllHipHop, Judge William M. Ray II has granted Cardi B’s motion requesting a Supersedeas Bond, which requires the internet personality to provide collateral to cover a payment of $3,863,753.47 through a bond company.

