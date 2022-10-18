Read full article on original website
Related
HipHopDX.com
Cardi B: Judge Orders Tasha K To Cough Up $3.8M Bond In Rapper’s Defamation Case
Cardi B has come one step closer to getting her coins in her defamation lawsuit, as a judge has ordered vlogger Tasha K to secure the award amount with a bond. According to AllHipHop, Judge William M. Ray II has granted Cardi B’s motion requesting a Supersedeas Bond, which requires the internet personality to provide collateral to cover a payment of $3,863,753.47 through a bond company.
Trax Records faces lawsuit over alleged unpaid royalties and lack of payment
Marshall Jefferson and Adonis are among more than a dozen artists suing the pioneering Chicago house label
New Orleans Pastor Pleaded Guilty To Money Laundering, Admitted to Swindling His Church Of Almost $900K
Everyone who has attended service in a Baptist church has heard the minister encourage members to be diligent in paying their tithes and offerings to the kingdom. However, many pastors have fallen out of position for the love of money. Reverend Dr. Charles Southall III, Executive Pastor of First Emanuel...
Comments / 0