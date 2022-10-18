Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
Study Reveals California Tops Most Expensive Cities for Burger Meals in AmericaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Sexual Assault L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Three women accusing That 70's Show actor Danny Masterson of rape blame the Church of Scientology for their silenceCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
Embattled LA Councilman Kevin de Leon Does Not Plan to Resign
Embattled City Councilman Kevin de LeÃ³n does not plan to resign from his position despite continued widespread calls to step down, he told two media outlets Wednesday. De LeÃ³n conducted interviews with Univision, in Spanish, and CBS2, in English, and said that he will not step down over his involvement in the City Hall racism scandal despite calls for his resignation from President Joe Biden to nearly all of his colleagues.
mynewsla.com
LA Council Members Explore Special Election for Nury Martinez’s Former Seat
Three Los Angeles City Council members signed onto a motion Tuesday calling for a special election to fill the Sixth District seat vacated by Nury Martinez’s resignation for her involvement in the City Hall racism scandal. The motion was presented by Council members Monica Rodriguez and Mitch O’Farrell and...
mynewsla.com
Supervisors Consider Turning Old West LA Courthouse into Housing
The old West Los Angeles Courthouse could become affordable and mixed-use housing, after the county Board of Supervisors agreed Tuesday to publish a notice of intention to purchase the property from the Judicial Council. The motion, brought by Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, asks the county to find the money to purchase...
mynewsla.com
LA City Controller Critical of Emergency Management Department in Report
Los Angeles’ Emergency Management Department has fallen behind on many of its emergency preparedness programs, potentially leaving the city more vulnerable to disasters, according to a report released Thursday by City Controller Ron Galperin. The report, titled “A Better Plan to Get L.A. Ready for Emergencies,” found that the...
mynewsla.com
LA County Looks to Partner With Metro to Reach Homeless Aboard Trains, Buses
The county Board of Supervisors Tuesday called on its Homeless Initiative staff to work with Metro to explore ways of coordinating outreach and service delivery to growing numbers of homeless people who seek shelter aboard trains and buses and at rail stations. The board backed a motion introduced by Supervisor...
mynewsla.com
High Interest Rates Bring Down September Homes Sales, Prices in LA Metro Area
Thanks to rising interest rates, the median price of an existing, single-family home in the Los Angeles metro area fell to $750,000 in September — down from $765,000 in August but still up from $730,000 one year ago, the California Association of Realtors reported Tuesday. The month-to-month drop represented...
mynewsla.com
Officials Clear Human Remains From Pipe in Costa Mesa
Authorities Wednesday recovered human remains from a blocked pipe at the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway at Baker Street in Costa Mesa. Caltrans and California Highway Patrol officials became aware of the blockage Monday and requested that members of the Coroner Division of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department be on hand when the pipe was flushed, according to Sgt. Scott Steinle of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Board Finalizes New Short-Term Rental Regulations
The Board of Supervisors Tuesday formally adopted new regulations for short-term rental properties in unincorporated areas of Riverside County, establishing fees, occupancy limitations and other requirements for owners to obtain and retain permits. “We’re moving in the right direction, taking steps we need,” Supervisor Chuck Washington said ahead of the...
mynewsla.com
Film, P-22 and Halloween Festivals, Restaurant Openings and Epic Concerts: What to Do In LA This Weekend
It’s a great weekend to revisit classic movies or attend a film festival to see the debut of a new film. Cinespia has sold out Carrie, but there’s always the opportunity to stand-by, but if that’s not your speed, Resident Evil is playing at the Los Feliz 3, the Nuart is showing Pink Flamingos and debuting Empire of Light as part of Nuart Fest, and the Animation is Film Festival will host a screening and Q&A for the highly anticipated Netflix stop-motion film Wendall & Wild.
mynewsla.com
Costa Mesa Man Involved in Jan. 6 Riot Sentenced
A 24-year-old Costa Mesa man was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in federal prison Wednesday for his part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Christian Alexander Secor pleaded guilty May 19 to obstruction of an official proceeding and was sentenced in Washington, D.C., where his case was assigned along with other accused rioters arrested throughout the country.
mynewsla.com
Businessman Settles Medical Negligence Suit vs. Cedars-Sinai, Surgeon
A man who sued Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, alleging medical negligence caused the derailment of his stellar business career, has reached a settlement with the facility and a surgeon, attorneys in the case told a judge Wednesday. Plaintiff Matthew Brill was 44 years old on Oct. 12, 2015 when Dr. Ali...
mynewsla.com
Officials Sound Alarm Over Fentanyl Poisoning Risks Countywide
A public awareness campaign emphasizing the perils of fentanyl and actions that Riverside County residents can take to prevent their loved ones from being a fentanyl poisoning victim was unveiled Thursday. “The goal is to bring all the disciplines together to share information,” Supervisor Karen Spiegel said during the announcement...
mynewsla.com
Amplify Energy Settles Class-Action Lawsuit for Oil Spill in HB
The company that operates an underwater oil pipeline that gushed thousands of gallons of crude into the ocean off Huntington Beach last year has agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit for $50 million, according to court records obtained Tuesday. The court papers were filed at 10 p.m. Monday, according to...
mynewsla.com
Woman Who Died in Sherman Oaks Fire Identified
A 28-year-old woman who was found dead in an apartment fire in Sherman Oaks was identified by county authorities Thursday. Firefighters responded at 4:23 a.m. Wednesday to a three-story garden-style apartment at 5259 N. Sepulveda Blvd. where they found flames burning in a unit, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Amy Bastman.
mynewsla.com
Two Stabbed at Los Feliz High School; Person of Interest Detained
Two students were stabbed at John Marshall High School in Los Feliz Wednesday, and a person of interest was detained. The stabbing occurred about 3:30 p.m. at the school in the 3900 block of Tracy Street, according to the Los Angeles School Police Department. The two students were taken to...
mynewsla.com
76-Year-Old Man Makes First LA Court Appearance in Four Cold Case Killings
A 76-year-old man who was allegedly linked by DNA evidence to the cold-case killings of a 15-year-old girl and three young women in Los Angeles and Inglewood dating back as far as 1980 made his first appearance Wednesday in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on four murder charges. Billy Ray...
mynewsla.com
Girl, 11, Reported Missing in Altadena Found
An 11-year-old girl who was reported missing in Altadena has been found, authorities said Thursday. Lea Fonseca was last seen about 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Lake Avenue, near Eliot Arts Magnet, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Thursday morning, the Los...
mynewsla.com
Jury Told to Start Deliberations Anew in Trial of Ex-UCLA Gynecologist
A jury was ordered Tuesday to begin its deliberations anew for the second consecutive day in the trial of a former UCLA campus gynecologist charged with sexually abusing seven female patients. One day after a juror was excused for a medical reason and replaced with an alternate, another juror in...
mynewsla.com
LA County Board Approves $32 Million Settlement Over Boy’s Death
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday formally approved a $32 million settlement of a lawsuit filed by relatives of a 10-year-old Lancaster boy who died in 2018 after allegedly being subjected to extensive torture by his mother and her boyfriend. The settlement of the county’s portion of the...
mynewsla.com
Average Southland Gas Prices Drop for 13th Consecutive Day
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Tuesday for the 13th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 5.3 cents to $6.054. The average price has dropped 44 cents over the past 13 days, including 2 cents Monday, according to figures...
Comments / 0