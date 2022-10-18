ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

mynewsla.com

Embattled LA Councilman Kevin de Leon Does Not Plan to Resign

Embattled City Councilman Kevin de LeÃ³n does not plan to resign from his position despite continued widespread calls to step down, he told two media outlets Wednesday. De LeÃ³n conducted interviews with Univision, in Spanish, and CBS2, in English, and said that he will not step down over his involvement in the City Hall racism scandal despite calls for his resignation from President Joe Biden to nearly all of his colleagues.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Supervisors Consider Turning Old West LA Courthouse into Housing

The old West Los Angeles Courthouse could become affordable and mixed-use housing, after the county Board of Supervisors agreed Tuesday to publish a notice of intention to purchase the property from the Judicial Council. The motion, brought by Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, asks the county to find the money to purchase...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

LA City Controller Critical of Emergency Management Department in Report

Los Angeles’ Emergency Management Department has fallen behind on many of its emergency preparedness programs, potentially leaving the city more vulnerable to disasters, according to a report released Thursday by City Controller Ron Galperin. The report, titled “A Better Plan to Get L.A. Ready for Emergencies,” found that the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Officials Clear Human Remains From Pipe in Costa Mesa

Authorities Wednesday recovered human remains from a blocked pipe at the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway at Baker Street in Costa Mesa. Caltrans and California Highway Patrol officials became aware of the blockage Monday and requested that members of the Coroner Division of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department be on hand when the pipe was flushed, according to Sgt. Scott Steinle of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
COSTA MESA, CA
mynewsla.com

Board Finalizes New Short-Term Rental Regulations

The Board of Supervisors Tuesday formally adopted new regulations for short-term rental properties in unincorporated areas of Riverside County, establishing fees, occupancy limitations and other requirements for owners to obtain and retain permits. “We’re moving in the right direction, taking steps we need,” Supervisor Chuck Washington said ahead of the...
mynewsla.com

Film, P-22 and Halloween Festivals, Restaurant Openings and Epic Concerts: What to Do In LA This Weekend

It’s a great weekend to revisit classic movies or attend a film festival to see the debut of a new film. Cinespia has sold out Carrie, but there’s always the opportunity to stand-by, but if that’s not your speed, Resident Evil is playing at the Los Feliz 3, the Nuart is showing Pink Flamingos and debuting Empire of Light as part of Nuart Fest, and the Animation is Film Festival will host a screening and Q&A for the highly anticipated Netflix stop-motion film Wendall & Wild.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Costa Mesa Man Involved in Jan. 6 Riot Sentenced

A 24-year-old Costa Mesa man was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in federal prison Wednesday for his part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Christian Alexander Secor pleaded guilty May 19 to obstruction of an official proceeding and was sentenced in Washington, D.C., where his case was assigned along with other accused rioters arrested throughout the country.
COSTA MESA, CA
mynewsla.com

Businessman Settles Medical Negligence Suit vs. Cedars-Sinai, Surgeon

A man who sued Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, alleging medical negligence caused the derailment of his stellar business career, has reached a settlement with the facility and a surgeon, attorneys in the case told a judge Wednesday. Plaintiff Matthew Brill was 44 years old on Oct. 12, 2015 when Dr. Ali...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Officials Sound Alarm Over Fentanyl Poisoning Risks Countywide

A public awareness campaign emphasizing the perils of fentanyl and actions that Riverside County residents can take to prevent their loved ones from being a fentanyl poisoning victim was unveiled Thursday. “The goal is to bring all the disciplines together to share information,” Supervisor Karen Spiegel said during the announcement...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Amplify Energy Settles Class-Action Lawsuit for Oil Spill in HB

The company that operates an underwater oil pipeline that gushed thousands of gallons of crude into the ocean off Huntington Beach last year has agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit for $50 million, according to court records obtained Tuesday. The court papers were filed at 10 p.m. Monday, according to...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Who Died in Sherman Oaks Fire Identified

A 28-year-old woman who was found dead in an apartment fire in Sherman Oaks was identified by county authorities Thursday. Firefighters responded at 4:23 a.m. Wednesday to a three-story garden-style apartment at 5259 N. Sepulveda Blvd. where they found flames burning in a unit, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Amy Bastman.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Stabbed at Los Feliz High School; Person of Interest Detained

Two students were stabbed at John Marshall High School in Los Feliz Wednesday, and a person of interest was detained. The stabbing occurred about 3:30 p.m. at the school in the 3900 block of Tracy Street, according to the Los Angeles School Police Department. The two students were taken to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Girl, 11, Reported Missing in Altadena Found

An 11-year-old girl who was reported missing in Altadena has been found, authorities said Thursday. Lea Fonseca was last seen about 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Lake Avenue, near Eliot Arts Magnet, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Thursday morning, the Los...
ALTADENA, CA
mynewsla.com

Jury Told to Start Deliberations Anew in Trial of Ex-UCLA Gynecologist

A jury was ordered Tuesday to begin its deliberations anew for the second consecutive day in the trial of a former UCLA campus gynecologist charged with sexually abusing seven female patients. One day after a juror was excused for a medical reason and replaced with an alternate, another juror in...
mynewsla.com

LA County Board Approves $32 Million Settlement Over Boy’s Death

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday formally approved a $32 million settlement of a lawsuit filed by relatives of a 10-year-old Lancaster boy who died in 2018 after allegedly being subjected to extensive torture by his mother and her boyfriend. The settlement of the county’s portion of the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Average Southland Gas Prices Drop for 13th Consecutive Day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Tuesday for the 13th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 5.3 cents to $6.054. The average price has dropped 44 cents over the past 13 days, including 2 cents Monday, according to figures...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

