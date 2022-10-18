Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WRAL
Man killed in Princeville residential area, no suspects
TARBORO, N.C. — A Tarboro man was killed in a shooting on Sunday, the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. LaMichael Everette was found suffering from a gunshot wound off Tolbert Place in Princeville, which is a residential area off U.S. 64. The sheriff's office did...
Several people targeted in North Carolina shooting that damaged cars, homes, police say
Scotland Neck police said they're investigating what they believe to be a targeted shooting Friday night.
Sources: Multiple people shot in Oxford, including at least 2 children
OXFORD, N.C. — Sources told WRAL News that multiple people were shot in Oxford on Saturday night. At least two of the gunshot victims were children. Witnesses to the shooting said it happened near Granville Street and Piedmont Avenue in downtown. The Granville County Sheriff's Office said the State...
cbs17
Man shot, killed in Edgecombe County homicide, deputies say
PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot and killed Sunday in Edgecombe County, deputies say. Deputies said they received a call that a man had been shot off of Tolbert Place in Princeville. When they got to the scene, they said they found LaMichael Everette, of Tarboro, suffering...
cbs17
1 shot at Snoopy’s Hot Dogs in Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot Sunday afternoon in Raleigh in the parking lot of a hot dog restaurant, according to Raleigh police. The shooting took place around 2:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Snoopy’s Hot Dogs on Spring Forest Road. Police said an associate...
Wake County DA gives next steps for mass shooting case
CBS 17 sat down with Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman who says she plans to try the suspect, 15-year-old Austin Thompson, as an adult.
cbs17
Man stabbed, ‘patted down’ during robbery, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said a man was stabbed during a robbery Friday night. Sometime before 6:52 p.m., officers said they were called to the 2600 block of Sanderford Road near Raleigh Fire Station 10. When they got to the scene, a man told them he had...
WITN
Tarboro man dies after being found with gunshot wounds in Edgecombe County
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Tarboro man dies after being found with gunshot injuries in Princeville. Early Sunday morning Edgecombe County Sheriff officers found LaMichael Everette of Tarboro suffering from a gunshot wound. Police found Everette off of Tolbert Place in Princeville after getting a call around 3 a.m....
Passerby shoots man attacking deputies near Kinston home
KINSTON, N.C. — A man was shot by a passerby Thursday as he was assaulting two deputies, according to the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office. WITN reports deputies were called to the home on Neuse Road outside of Kinston around 3 p.m. for a trespassing call. The sheriff said the...
Rocky Mount PD K-9 dies after sudden illness
Rocky Mount Police announced "with great sadness" on Thursday that K-9 Remy died from the effects of a sudden illness.
Funeral services held for Raleigh police officer Gabriel Torres who was killed in mass shooting
Torres, who was off-duty and on his way to work, was one of five killed in a mass shooting
Mass shooting victim fighting for her life at Raleigh hospital with family by her side
RALEIGH, N.C. — Lynn Gardner is the only victim still in the hospital recovering from last week's shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood that killed five people. Gardner's still in critical condition. Family and friends have been by her side day and night. Her niece said she just had one...
jocoreport.com
Juvenile Driver Leads Officers On Brief Chase
SMITHFIELD – Just before midnight Thursday, a Wayne County State Trooper returning from assignment at the NC State Fair, attempted to stop a reckless driver near Smithfield in Johnston County. The 15 year-old driver reportedly led the trooper on a chase around West Smithfield. The driver was at one...
WITN
New details on Raleigh mass shooting; 15-year-old armed with three weapons
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Police have released new details on last week’s mass shooting in Raleigh. The report sheds light on the harrowing circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting that killed five on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 13th in the Hedingham neighborhood. Raleigh police say that after they shot...
cbs17
Four juveniles, one man arrested for Tarboro drive by shooting, police say
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — One man and four juveniles were arrested on Thursday for their role in a shooting that happened in September, according to the Tarboro Police Department. On Sept. 11 around 2:30 p.m., police responded to the area Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Wagner Street in...
James Thompson, 16: Raleigh shooting victim was a fan of basketball, cooking, fishing
In the first funeral for victims of Raleigh’s mass shooting, the 16-year-old is remembered as a young entrepreneur interested in all sports.
WITN
Kinston police arrest four men on drug charges
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police say they have arrested four men after getting complaints from citizens that drugs were being sold at a house in the city. The Kinston Police Department says the tips included that there was heavy traffic, weapons, thrown-out trash, and the selling of drugs at 1208 E. Bright Street. On Thursday, officers finished their two-week-long investigation and found four adults in the home, along with a 16-year-old boy and a 1-year-old child.
Gang member shoots 63-year-old woman in North Carolina, police say
The woman was driving north on N. Wesleyan Boulevard when someone in a black sedan fired gunshots into her car, a Rocky Mount police news release said.
