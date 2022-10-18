ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

WRAL

Man killed in Princeville residential area, no suspects

TARBORO, N.C. — A Tarboro man was killed in a shooting on Sunday, the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. LaMichael Everette was found suffering from a gunshot wound off Tolbert Place in Princeville, which is a residential area off U.S. 64. The sheriff's office did...
PRINCEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Man shot, killed in Edgecombe County homicide, deputies say

PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot and killed Sunday in Edgecombe County, deputies say. Deputies said they received a call that a man had been shot off of Tolbert Place in Princeville. When they got to the scene, they said they found LaMichael Everette, of Tarboro, suffering...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

1 shot at Snoopy’s Hot Dogs in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot Sunday afternoon in Raleigh in the parking lot of a hot dog restaurant, according to Raleigh police. The shooting took place around 2:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Snoopy’s Hot Dogs on Spring Forest Road. Police said an associate...
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Tarboro man dies after being found with gunshot wounds in Edgecombe County

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Tarboro man dies after being found with gunshot injuries in Princeville. Early Sunday morning Edgecombe County Sheriff officers found LaMichael Everette of Tarboro suffering from a gunshot wound. Police found Everette off of Tolbert Place in Princeville after getting a call around 3 a.m....
TARBORO, NC
WRAL News

Passerby shoots man attacking deputies near Kinston home

KINSTON, N.C. — A man was shot by a passerby Thursday as he was assaulting two deputies, according to the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office. WITN reports deputies were called to the home on Neuse Road outside of Kinston around 3 p.m. for a trespassing call. The sheriff said the...
KINSTON, NC
jocoreport.com

Juvenile Driver Leads Officers On Brief Chase

SMITHFIELD – Just before midnight Thursday, a Wayne County State Trooper returning from assignment at the NC State Fair, attempted to stop a reckless driver near Smithfield in Johnston County. The 15 year-old driver reportedly led the trooper on a chase around West Smithfield. The driver was at one...
SMITHFIELD, NC
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in North Carolina?

NORTH CAROLINA - If you're in the market for a few new pieces of clothing, there are some great thrift stores in North Carolina that you can check out. We've listed several in this article, including InJoy Thrift Stores in Rocky Mount and Raleigh, HANDmeUPs Thrift Store in Durham, Bargain Box in Greensboro, and ZABS Place in Matthews.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Kinston police arrest four men on drug charges

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police say they have arrested four men after getting complaints from citizens that drugs were being sold at a house in the city. The Kinston Police Department says the tips included that there was heavy traffic, weapons, thrown-out trash, and the selling of drugs at 1208 E. Bright Street. On Thursday, officers finished their two-week-long investigation and found four adults in the home, along with a 16-year-old boy and a 1-year-old child.
KINSTON, NC

