PS5 DualSense Edge controller is $200, gets January 2023 release date

By Samuel Tolbert
 2 days ago

What you need to know

  • During Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2022, Sony revealed the DualSense Edge, a high-end version of the PS5 DualSense controller.
  • Sony has revealed that the DualSense Edge will be available at a retail price of $200.
  • The controller features swappable thumbsticks, two back buttons, and other advanced features.
  • The DualSense Edge is slated to be available on Jan. 26, 2023, with preorders opening on Oct. 25, 2022.

Anyone in the market to spend money on a new high-end controller is in luck and won't have to wait much longer.

Sony shared on Tuesday (via PlayStation Blog ) that the PS5 DualSense Edge controller now has a global release date of Jan. 26, 2023. This controller packs in multiple special features, in addition to providing the DualSense haptic feedback and adaptive trigger support in games. You can take a look at a new trailer for the controller below:

This controller was originally revealed back during Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2022, though there weren't any details on pricing or a release window at the time. Here's a full list of everything that comes with the DualSense Edge controller:

  • DualSense Edge wireless controller
  • USB braided cable
  • 2 Standard caps
  • 2 High dome caps
  • 2 Low dome caps
  • 2 Half dome back buttons
  • 2 Lever back buttons
  • Connector housing
  • Carrying case

The carrying case included with the controller can also charge it, meaning that the controller will stay topped off whenever you aren't using it. In addition to being able to swap out thumbstick caps, players will even be able to remove the entire thumbstick housing and swap it for different thumbsticks, which will work well to counter stick drift that occurs in any controller over long periods of time.

The DualSense Edge is planned to launch at $200, which certainly makes it one of the most expensive options among the best PS5 controllers currently available.

