East Los Angeles, CA

mynewsla.com

Huntington Park Shooting Leaves One Dead

A man was fatally shot Thursday in unincorporated Huntington Park. Officers from the Huntington Park Police Department were called at 1:38 a.m. to the 3400 block of East Gage Avenue west of Maywood Avenue where they found the victim, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The victim was taken to...
HUNTINGTON PARK, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Shooting Near South Gate Identified

Authorities Thursday identified a 30-year-old man who was fatally shot in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area bordering South Gate. The shooting was reported at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 9400 block of Juniper Street, near 92nd and Alameda streets, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Richard Chavez...
SOUTH GATE, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities Attempting to Arrest Allegedly Armed Woman Barricaded in Apartment

Authorities Wednesday were attempting to arrest an allegedly armed woman who barricaded inside an apartment in San Gabriel. San Gabriel Police Department officers were called just before 9:25 a.m. to the apartment in the 100 block of East Broadway, near Smith Park, on reports of a woman armed with a gun, according to a department statement. Officers attempted to make contact with her but she retreated into a residence and refused to surrender.
SAN GABRIEL, CA
CBS LA

Man fatally shot in Hawthorne; suspect still on the loose

A man was shot to death in Hawthorne on Wednesday.The shooting took place on the 11600 block of Van Ness Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released at this moment. So far LA County Sheriff deputies and the Hawthorne Police Department have not arrested any suspects and there is no information on how the shooting unfolded.Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
HAWTHORNE, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Stabbed at Los Feliz High School; Person of Interest Detained

Two students were stabbed at John Marshall High School in Los Feliz Wednesday, and a person of interest was detained. The stabbing occurred about 3:30 p.m. at the school in the 3900 block of Tracy Street, according to the Los Angeles School Police Department. The two students were taken to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

$50,000 Reward Offered in Homicide of Woman, 81, in Woodland Hills

Authorities announced a $50,000 reward Thursday for help in solving the killing of an 81-year-old woman who was found dead after being set on fire in her Woodland Hills home. Ok Ja Kim was discovered in a bedroom at her residence in the 20800 block of Martha Street at about 8 p.m. on Aug. 2 by family members who were concerned after she failed to show up at a family function that evening, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Police Arrest Man for Attempted Murder in Sword Attack

Wilshire police officers arrested a man for attempted murder involved in a sword attack on a woman Tuesday night. Around 11:20 p.m. Wilshire patrol cars responded to the 1200 block of Victoria Ave. for an assault with a deadly weapon that was in progress. When they arrived they found a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LASD: Man shot and killed in East LA

LOS ANGELES - Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in East Los Angeles Tuesday. It happened just after 3 a.m. in the area near 3800 Dwiggins Street. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. No other information was immediately available. The...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man fatally shot near East LA

mynewsla.com

Man Found Shot to Death in City Terrace Area; Investigation Underway

Key News Network

Police Investigate Glendale Shooting, Male Wounded

Glendale, Los Angeles County, CA: A victim of a shooting was located by Glendale Police Department and fire department when they responded to reports of the incident around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Wilson Avenue and Belmont Street in the city of Glendale. When firefighters and officers arrived at...
GLENDALE, CA
mynewsla.com

4 Stabbed, 1 Fatally, in Long Beach; Suspect in Custody

A 21-year-old man who police said appeared to be homeless was in custody Tuesday in connection with a series of stabbings in Long Beach that left a woman dead and three men injured. The first stabbing occurred about 5:35 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Atlantic Avenue, Brandon Fahey...
LONG BEACH, CA

