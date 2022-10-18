Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Huntington Park Shooting Leaves One Dead
A man was fatally shot Thursday in unincorporated Huntington Park. Officers from the Huntington Park Police Department were called at 1:38 a.m. to the 3400 block of East Gage Avenue west of Maywood Avenue where they found the victim, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The victim was taken to...
Man Killed in Shooting Near South Gate Identified
Authorities Thursday identified a 30-year-old man who was fatally shot in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area bordering South Gate. The shooting was reported at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 9400 block of Juniper Street, near 92nd and Alameda streets, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Richard Chavez...
Authorities Attempting to Arrest Allegedly Armed Woman Barricaded in Apartment
Authorities Wednesday were attempting to arrest an allegedly armed woman who barricaded inside an apartment in San Gabriel. San Gabriel Police Department officers were called just before 9:25 a.m. to the apartment in the 100 block of East Broadway, near Smith Park, on reports of a woman armed with a gun, according to a department statement. Officers attempted to make contact with her but she retreated into a residence and refused to surrender.
Man fatally shot in Hawthorne; suspect still on the loose
Two Stabbed at Los Feliz High School; Person of Interest Detained
Two students were stabbed at John Marshall High School in Los Feliz Wednesday, and a person of interest was detained. The stabbing occurred about 3:30 p.m. at the school in the 3900 block of Tracy Street, according to the Los Angeles School Police Department. The two students were taken to...
$50,000 Reward Offered in Homicide of Woman, 81, in Woodland Hills
Authorities announced a $50,000 reward Thursday for help in solving the killing of an 81-year-old woman who was found dead after being set on fire in her Woodland Hills home. Ok Ja Kim was discovered in a bedroom at her residence in the 20800 block of Martha Street at about 8 p.m. on Aug. 2 by family members who were concerned after she failed to show up at a family function that evening, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Four suspects are arrested in San Bernardino after they allegedly stole $30,000 worth of cellular phones
Four suspects were arrested by San Bernardino Police Department officers after they allegedly stole more than $30,000 worth of cellular phones and other devices from a store in Los Angeles County, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a news release on Oct. 19. The armed robbery occurred at an AT&T...
Woman Stabbed by Man With Sword in Mid-Wilshire Area; Suspect Arrested
76-Year-Old Man Makes First LA Court Appearance in Four Cold Case Killings
A 76-year-old man who was allegedly linked by DNA evidence to the cold-case killings of a 15-year-old girl and three young women in Los Angeles and Inglewood dating back as far as 1980 made his first appearance Wednesday in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on four murder charges. Billy Ray...
Police Arrest Man for Attempted Murder in Sword Attack
Wilshire police officers arrested a man for attempted murder involved in a sword attack on a woman Tuesday night. Around 11:20 p.m. Wilshire patrol cars responded to the 1200 block of Victoria Ave. for an assault with a deadly weapon that was in progress. When they arrived they found a...
LASD: Man shot and killed in East LA
3 charged in Reseda homicide, including suspect who allegedly dragged carjacking victim during pursuit
Felon faces multiple charges in LA crime spree where carjacking victim was dragged to death, Reseda shooting
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Wednesday three people have been charged in connection with a murder in Reseda earlier this year, and one of the suspects also faces additional charges after a 63-year-old man was dragged to death during a wild pursuit in South Los Angeles last week.
Glendale, Los Angeles County, CA: A victim of a shooting was located by Glendale Police Department and fire department when they responded to reports of the incident around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Wilson Avenue and Belmont Street in the city of Glendale. When firefighters and officers arrived at...
4 Stabbed, 1 Fatally, in Long Beach; Suspect in Custody
A 21-year-old man who police said appeared to be homeless was in custody Tuesday in connection with a series of stabbings in Long Beach that left a woman dead and three men injured. The first stabbing occurred about 5:35 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Atlantic Avenue, Brandon Fahey...
Suspects Lead Deputies on Chase After Smoke Shop Robbery
Hacienda Heights, Los Angeles County, CA: The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Industry Station deputies were in pursuit of suspects early Tuesday morning, Oct. 18, after a robbery at a smoke shop in Hacienda Heights. The LASD Industry Station received a burglary call around 4:25 a.m. at the CBD Smoke...
