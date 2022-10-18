Read full article on original website
dave
2d ago
Wow, what a cutting edge governor! He is a real piece of work!!! No wonder people are leaving California at record pace! vote red California and save your state while you can!!! Wtf 🤬
1453
Mary Ackley
2d ago
No Sympathy for any Democrat Run State!! They are all getting exactly what they are Voting for. So let them wallow in their Communist Slop!!
711
Brennk
2d ago
And there you have it…follow the $$. Neesom’s SOE kept in place well beyond when it was needed in order to keep accessing federal funds for California. It really is all about the money for this icy slick weasely Democrat extraordinaire and his team.
410
