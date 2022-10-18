Read full article on original website
Related
Autoblog
Audi RS3 Performance Edition gives Europe what America enjoys
Audi is making the European-spec RS3 a little more special by launching a limited-edition model called Performance Edition. Offered as a sedan and as a hatchback, the model gets a more powerful engine, an array of specific styling cues, and more standard features. Power for both variants of the Performance...
electrek.co
Cadillac shares new details of hand-built Celestiq, including a starting price tag ‘north of $300K’
GM’s luxury brand Cadillac has shared a multitude of new details surrounding the upcoming Celestiq sedan it has been teasing for over a year and a half now. Cadillac is describing the Celestiq as its most technologically advanced and most luxurious vehicle ever, and it just may be its most expensive as well. Here’s the latest.
Autoblog
Porsche Digital releases DesignCar smartphone game for enthusiasts
Porsche is adding video game development to its resume. The company's Porsche Digital branch announced a smartphone game called DesignCar that lets players collect, configure and customize a wide range of models and share their virtual pride and joy with other users. Compatible with Apple- and Android-powered devices, DesignCar is...
Autoblog
2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid First Drive Review: The CR-V to get
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The 2023 Honda CR-V represents an all-new generation, and this time around it’s trying out something radically different: It’s actually trying to look good. Through five generations, Honda’s pioneering and best-selling compact SUV has checked off virtually every box in terms of practicality, making it difficult for shoppers to come up with an objective reason to say “no.” Subjectively, however, their designs have best been described as “utilitarian,” “anonymous” or, most recently, “ugly.” Most parents don’t buy their stroller or car seat on the basis of looks, why should a vehicular parenting tool like the CR-V be any different?
Autoblog
BMW's M chief promises manual transmissions will stick around this decade
The list of new cars offered with a manual transmission gets shorter every year. Sure, dual clutch automatics shift quicker, but there are roller coasters that stretch your face while accelerating and reach triple digits speeds. Few would argue, though, that they provide the same sensation and satisfaction as expertly wielding a machine such as an automobile yourself. The head honcho of BMW's M performance division, Frank van Meel, seems to agree.
Autoblog
Rolls-Royce Spectre reveal: Watch it here live Tuesday morning
Rolls-Royce is preparing to unveil the Spectre, its first series-produced electric car. The big coupe is scheduled to make its global debut online tomorrow (Tuesday, October 18) at 8 a.m. Eastern, and you can watch the livestream right here to get all of the details. Official details about the Spectre...
Autoblog
Best compact SUVs of 2023
Compact SUVs are now the go-to choice for family transportation. Actually, considering how popular they are, they have clearly moved beyond only family duty. With such popularity, though, comes an awful lot of competitors, and it can be difficult to figure out which one might be the best compact SUV for you.
Autoblog
Best 3rd Row SUVs of 2023
If you plan on using a vehicle's third row a lot, let us at least make the suggestion that a minivan would be a smarter bet than anything you're going to see on this list of best three-row SUVs. Their third rows are bigger, more comfortable and easier to get to. The kids will definitely be happier. Here are our two top choices.
Autoblog
Junkyard Gem: 2001 BMW 530i
The Junkyard Gems series got a little heavy on machinery from 1970s Detroit and 1980s Japan in recent years, so I made an effort to document more discarded European cars of the current century. I wanted to write about the BMW E39 5-Series and shared a crashed lurid-pink-and-pungent-blue 528i with an automatic transmission last year, but it seemed only fair to find a nicer E39 with the larger straight-six and the correct number of pedals. Here is such a car: a 2001 BMW 530i in more recognizable condition, found in a Colorado self-service yard recently.
The 2023 Ram 1500 Limited Elite Edition Brings Grand Wagoneer Levels of Luxury to a Pickup Truck
If the Grand Wagoneer was a capable work truck instead of a capable 4x4, it might look a lot like this. The post The 2023 Ram 1500 Limited Elite Edition Brings Grand Wagoneer Levels of Luxury to a Pickup Truck appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoblog
VW faces investor lawsuit over climate-change related lobbying disclosures
BERLIN — Six Volkswagen investors filed a case against the carmaker this week for refusing to discuss at its annual general meeting (AGM) whether its lobbying activities could threaten their investments, the investors said. The investors — Swedish public pension funds AP7, AP2, AP3, AP4, Danish AkademikerPension and the...
Autoblog
The Kilow is the weirdest, coolest tiny EV you've never heard of
France has a long history of building weird cars, and things have only gotten weirder as EVs become more common. The Citroen Ami is an excellent example of French weirdness, but it’s got nothing on this thing. The Kilow is a lightweight EV with short range and modest power, but it’s one of the coolest tiny EVs we’ve seen yet. It's available for preorder now, but there's no word on whether it will come to North America.
Autoblog
Musk says Tesla delivered fewer cars in Q3 than it made due to infrastructure woes
Elon Musk said that a shortage of carriers, trains, and boats has affected Tesla's ability to deliver its vehicles to customers during the third quarter of 2022. In the three months to September, Tesla produced 365,923 vehicles. During the same period, it delivered 343,830 to customers. That's a new company...
Autoblog
2023 Kia Niro EV pricing starts around $40,000, seems fair
In our 2023 Kia Niro first drive review, we had pricing for the hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions, but the 2023 Niro EV was still labeled TBD. Well, now we know, and it's basically what you'd expect given the last generation, the competition and Kia's other electrified options. There are...
Autoblog
Swatch unleashes fleet of Fiats to sell MoonSwatches across the U.S.
The Omega Speedmaster is one of the most sought-after and iconic watches ever made, so it was no surprise when parent company Swatch got in on the action with a series of unique, entry-level quartz “MoonSwatch” collaboration watches. Buying the hot-selling bio-ceramic watches has been a chore, as Swatch only offers them in its limited number of stores. To help meet demand and promote the watches, the company is releasing a fleet of Fiat Cinquecentos to select locations where they’ll sell the timepieces on the streets.
Autoblog
The GMC Hummer EV could spawn a smaller electric truck
Over 90,000 motorists have reserved a GMC Hummer EV, and the truck's relative popularity has convinced executives to consider launching a smaller and presumably more affordable model. While nothing is official yet, the Hummer EV's smaller sibling could be a midsize pickup. Citing "people familiar with the matter," Automotive News...
Autoblog
2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid gains AWD option, more trims
The 2023 Toyota Corolla is getting a refresh for the new model year. The styling changes are very modest, but there are myriad small and large changes. The hybrid sees the most substantial changes giving it more power, a lower base price and an all-wheel-drive option. The gas-only models also see some minor changes, too.
Autoblog
This all-electric snow thrower is available for 25% off right now
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. The snow hasn't quite started yet for most of us, but make no mistake, winter is on its way. If you have even a moderately sized driveway, it can feel like backbreaking work to shovel the snow every time a few inches falls, let alone a few feet. Even if you've got a stronger back than most, who wants to take the time? A good snow thrower can make your life a lot easier. If you've ever considered picking up a snow thrower in the past, this deal could be just the thing you've been waiting for.
Autoblog
2023 Toyota Sequoia Review: Few steps forward, few steps back
Pros: Cool TRD Pro trim level; potential above-average fuel economy; competitive towing capacity. Cons: Poor cargo space; Capstone’s teeth-chattering ride; comparatively cumbersome handling; iffy value. The 2023 Toyota Sequoia represents the first complete redesign of Toyota’s full-size SUV since George W. Bush was president. It should therefore not be...
Autoblog
High-downforce Porsche Taycan test car spied near the Nurburgring
One of our spy shooters just caught a rather intriguing looking Porsche Taycan running around on roads outside the Nürburgring. It’s unlike any Taycan we’ve seen before, as it features a massive aero package that looks track day-ready. What this Taycan exactly is will remain rumor and...
Comments / 0