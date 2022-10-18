Tesla has just added some improvements to the made in Shanghai Tesla Model Y to make the ride more comfortable for rear-seat passengers. Starting in mid-October all Tesla Model Y units manufactured at the Shanghai Gigafactory will incorporate a series of innovations that will make sitting and movement more comfortable for passengers in the rear row. The Austin manufacturer has improved the rear seats by making the seat cushion now a little bit wider, and also by adding a new emergency opening system for the rear doors.

