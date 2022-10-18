Read full article on original website
torquenews.com
Tesla Model Y Made In Shanghai Adds Comfort For Rear Passengers
Tesla has just added some improvements to the made in Shanghai Tesla Model Y to make the ride more comfortable for rear-seat passengers. Starting in mid-October all Tesla Model Y units manufactured at the Shanghai Gigafactory will incorporate a series of innovations that will make sitting and movement more comfortable for passengers in the rear row. The Austin manufacturer has improved the rear seats by making the seat cushion now a little bit wider, and also by adding a new emergency opening system for the rear doors.
Apple Supplier Foxconn Hopes To Make EVs For Elon Musk's Tesla 'One Day'
Apple Inc. AAPL supplier Foxconn HNHPF wants to build cars for Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc. TSLA. What Happened: Foxconn Chairman Liu Young Way said on Tuesday that his company hopes to make cars for Tesla one day as it ramps up EV manufacturing in a strategy to diversify its business. He was speaking at the company's annual Tech Day.
datafloq.com
Taiwan’s Foxconn says it wants customers to sell ‘a lot’ of EVs
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker, said on Tuesday it was not in the business of selling its own electric vehicle (EV) brand but wanted its customers to sell EVs in large numbers by opening up the “closed loop” of auto manufacturing. The ambition...
insideevs.com
Tesla's Next Platform To Be Smaller, Half The Cost Of Model 3/Y
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has revealed new details about the company’s upcoming vehicle platform, which will be the third after the large one underpinning the Model S and X and the compact one used by the Model 3 and Y. During Tesla's Q3 2022 earnings call Musk said that...
Autoblog
Musk says Tesla delivered fewer cars in Q3 than it made due to infrastructure woes
Elon Musk said that a shortage of carriers, trains, and boats has affected Tesla's ability to deliver its vehicles to customers during the third quarter of 2022. In the three months to September, Tesla produced 365,923 vehicles. During the same period, it delivered 343,830 to customers. That's a new company...
Narcity
Canada Is Full Of 'Centi-Millionaires' That Make Elon Musk & Bill Gates Look Like Small Fries
We might be dealing with widespread inflation, but it seems like the richest people in Canada are doing a-okay. According to a new report by investment firm Henley & Partners, there's a new, massive class of super-wealthy elites out there, and Canada is actually home to many of these "centi-millionaires."
Huge Rental Company Places Big Order With Tesla Rival
May wasn't a very merry month for Canoo (GOEV) . Back then, the electric vehicle company was in some serious trouble. Canoo warned investors earlier in 2022 "that there is substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern." The company posted a net loss of $125.4...
itechpost.com
Tesla Is Developing Cheaper Next-Gen Electric Car Platform Finally
Tesla will push through with the plan to develop its next-gen electric vehicle platform significantly cheaper than the Model 3/Y platform. The promised $25,000 electric car, which has gone through off and on the plan phases in previous looks like it would finally see the light this time. Flip, Flap,...
Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Snatch Apple's Crown
You never get bored with Elon Musk, people in business circles tend to say. The whimsical and charismatic CEO of Tesla (TSLA) has completely rewritten all the practice manuals in business. He has shaken up customs, buried traditions. Musk is unique and intends to remain so. He imposed his rules...
Flying car by California startup Alef attracts early Tesla investor
Oct 19 (Reuters) - The concept of a flying car is not new - inventors have been trying to add wings to wheeled motor vehicles for decades, with only limited success. Jim Dukhovny, founder of Alef Aeronautics, hopes to change that equation. His California-based firm has come up with a novel approach to moving terrestrial vehicles into the skies and has attracted at least one prominent venture capitalist.
Jeff Bezos says it's time for companies to 'batten down the hatches' as a recession looms, but Elon Musk says Tesla is 'pedal to the metal' with no plans to cut production
Elon Musk said Tesla is "pedal to the metal" whether there's a recession or not on Wednesday. The Tesla CEO said the carmaker has no plans to slow ambitious production targets. Jeff Bezos warned on Tuesday companies should "batten down the hatches" amid an economic downturn. The two richest men...
BMW investing $1.7B in S Carolina as automaker shifts to EVs
BMW will invest $1 billion in its sprawling factory near Spartanburg, South Carolina, to start building electric vehicles and an additional $700 million to build a electric-battery plant nearby.The German automaker’s announcement Wednesday reflects its commitment to transitioning to electric-vehicle production in North America, in line with similarly ambitious plans by other major automakers.The investment in the 7 million-square-foot campus in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains could add an unspecified number of jobs to the more than 11,000 people working there. The battery plant in nearby Woodruff will employ 300.In addition, BMW said it has signed a...
With Tesla's Q3 Topline Miss In Rear View, Next 2 Quarters Will Reassure Investors On EV Maker's Long-Term: Analyst
Tesla Inc.'s TSLA third-quarter earnings report could not give its sagging stock a lift but its forward outlook evinces confidence, according to Loup Funds’ Gene Munster. What Happened: As opposed to expectations of a small increase in average selling price, Tesla reported a 4% sequential drop, Munster said, attributing the decline to stronger-than-expected cheaper China sales.
Jalopnik
Harley-Davidson Headquarters Will Be Repurposed as Company Embraces Work From Home
Harley-Davidson is letting employees work from home on what may become a permanent basis. Harley’s Milwaukee headquarters closed in 2020 due to the global pandemic, but Harley CEO Jochen Zeitz says the complex is going to be repurposed rather than reopened for workers, according to Bloomberg. Harley-Davidson continues to...
CoinTelegraph
Hodl! Tesla hangs onto all its remaining $218M in Bitcoin in Q3
Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla has made no further changes to its remaining stash of Bitcoin (BTC) in the third quarter of 2022, despite nearly a $1 billion sell-off in the previous quarter. The company’s Q3 report, released Oct. 19, shows $218 million worth of “digital assets” remains on its balance...
teslarati.com
Tesla 4680 production tripled in Q3 2022, cell ramp is “gaining rapid traction”
Tesla’s 4680 cell production tripled in Q3 2022 compared to the last quarter. Tesla hopes to install 4680 battery cells into cars in the next few months. Elon Musk stated that Tesla is “finally gaining rapid traction on the 4680 cell.”. “[4680] output is growing rapidly, and we...
Elon Musk says Tesla cars not ready for approval as fully self-driving this year
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Wednesday that its advanced driver assistant software won't be granted regulatory approval this year. Completely autonomous vehicles would require regulatory approval. The automaker sells a $15,000 software add-on called "Full Self-Driving" that allows vehicles to change lanes and park autonomously, in addition to the "Autopilot"...
Autoblog
VW faces investor lawsuit over climate-change related lobbying disclosures
BERLIN — Six Volkswagen investors filed a case against the carmaker this week for refusing to discuss at its annual general meeting (AGM) whether its lobbying activities could threaten their investments, the investors said. The investors — Swedish public pension funds AP7, AP2, AP3, AP4, Danish AkademikerPension and the...
Autoblog
Porsche Digital releases DesignCar smartphone game for enthusiasts
Porsche is adding video game development to its resume. The company's Porsche Digital branch announced a smartphone game called DesignCar that lets players collect, configure and customize a wide range of models and share their virtual pride and joy with other users. Compatible with Apple- and Android-powered devices, DesignCar is...
