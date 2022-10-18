ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Jake Fromm Getting Another Crack at the NFL

By Brooks Austin
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 2 days ago

The University of Georgia has one quarterback on an NFL roster and that's 2009 No. 1 overall pick Matthew Stafford. That was until Tuesday when reports surfaced that former Bulldog starter Jake Fromm would be returning to the NFL as a member of the Washington Commander practice squad, as first reported by Pro Football Talk.

Fromm started for three years in Athens, leading Georgia as a true freshman to a Rose Bowl win and a national title game appearance. After declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft, Fromm was selected in the 5th round by the Buffalo Bills were he spent the first season as the COVID quarterback, being isolated from the remainder of the roster as a keepsake.

Fromm was later released and then picked up by the New York Giants where he played in three games, making two starts completing 27-of-60 for 210 yards in his three appearances.

Fromm recently announced that he was moving back to Athens and entered the media space surrounding Georgia Football as well, becoming the new cohost of the Punt and Pass Podcast with former fellow Bulldog Kevin Butler.

Now, Fromm heads to Washington to add practice depth to their roster amidst the pro football season. Starting quarterback Carson Wentz will be out for some time with a finger surgery and Fromm now enters the room as the third quarterback alongside Taylor Heineicke and Sam Howell.

DawgsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the University of Georgia

