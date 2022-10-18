ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chargers come from behind, top Broncos in OT

By Field Level Media
Justin Herbert passed for 238 yards and Dustin Hopkins kicked a 39-yard field goal in overtime as the Los Angeles Chargers rallied from a double-digit deficit Monday night to earn a 19-16 victory over the Denver Broncos at Inglewood, Calif.

Hopkins kicked four field goals, all after he strained his right hamstring, as the Chargers won their third consecutive game following an early two-game losing streak that coincided with a rib injury for Herbert.

