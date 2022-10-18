Chargers come from behind, top Broncos in OT

Justin Herbert passed for 238 yards and Dustin Hopkins kicked a 39-yard field goal in overtime as the Los Angeles Chargers rallied from a double-digit deficit Monday night to earn a 19-16 victory over the Denver Broncos at Inglewood, Calif.

Hopkins kicked four field goals, all after he strained his right hamstring, as the Chargers won their third consecutive game following an early two-game losing streak that coincided with a rib injury for Herbert.

The Chargers (4-2) gained possession at the Denver 28-yard line with 4:46 remaining in overtime when the Broncos' Montrell Washington muffed a punt after teammate P.J. Locke was blocked into him. Hopkins' game-winning kick came four plays later.

Russell Wilson passed for 188 yards as the Broncos (2-4) dropped their third consecutive game -- the past two in OT. Denver, which is winless in three road games this season, got three field goals from Brandon McManus.

Latavius Murray had 66 rushing yards for the Broncos, who led 10-0 just over 13 minutes into the game.

Denver put up more points in the opening quarter than it had in Week 5 during a 12-9 overtime defeat to the Indianapolis Colts.

Denver went 46 yards on eight plays during its opening drive of the game, getting a 51-yard field goal from McManus for a 3-0 lead. Later in the first period, Wilson led the Broncos on a seven-play, 84-yard drive, capping it on a 39-yard touchdown pass to tight end Greg Dulcich, who was playing in his first career NFL game.

After collecting 41 yards of total offense on their first two drives, the Chargers came alive with a 15-play, 82-yard jaunt down the field that ended on 6-yard scoring run in the second quarter from Austin Ekeler.

Hopkins made the extra point while also tweaking his right hamstring. Hopkins added a 37-yard field goal with 53 seconds remaining in the first half to tie the game 10-10, but McManus put the Broncos up 13-10 with a 27-yard field goal on the final play of the half.

The Chargers got even again at 13-13 on a 31-yard field goal from Hopkins with 9:08 remaining in the third quarter. McManus and Hopkins each added one field goal in the fourth quarter.

Chargers star wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) missed his fifth consecutive game.