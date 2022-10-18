ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

927thevan.com

Two Critically Hurt in North Side Collision

HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 20, 2022) – Three persons were injured, two critically, in a two-vehicle crash on Holland’s North Side on Thursday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the intersection of Douglas Avenue and Jackson Street around 5:20 PM. That was where an eastbound sedan, driven by an 18-year-old Holland man, drifted across the center line and slammed into a westbound SUV head-on.
HOLLAND, MI
abc57.com

Deputies serve search warrant as part of narcotics investigation

HARTFORD, Mich. -- Deputies with the Narcotics Unit of the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a home in the city of Hartford as part of an investigation into methamphetamine trafficking. The search warrant was obtained following an investigation into the sale of methamphetamine over the...
HARTFORD, MI
Fox17

Police investigate man's death in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are looking into what caused the death of a man in Grand Rapids Wednesday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department says the man was found before 10 a.m. near the intersection at Bridge Street and Gold Avenue. Those with knowledge related to the case...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Fire erupts at mechanic garage near Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Mich. — A fire erupted at a mechanic garage near Lawrence Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. Witnesses said the fire may have started when a gas container leaked into the furnace. Investigators have not officially determined what caused the fire. Firefighters found the garage fully engulfed in flames when...
LAWRENCE, MI
WWMTCw

Fatal crash closes portion of US-131

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a fatal crash on US-131 Wednesday. Grand Rapids: Bicyclist dies after being dragged several blocks. Both the northbound and southbound lanes closed at Dickinson Road around 2:30 p.m., according to state police. Drivers are encouraged to take a different...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo Public Safety asks to expand explosive training facility

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — People along Nazareth Road in Kalamazoo County spoke out against a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety request to use land near them as an explosives training facility and disposal site. The city of Kalamazoo sent a notice to neighbors living within 300 feet of the...
KALAMAZOO, MI

