927thevan.com
Two Critically Hurt in North Side Collision
HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 20, 2022) – Three persons were injured, two critically, in a two-vehicle crash on Holland’s North Side on Thursday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the intersection of Douglas Avenue and Jackson Street around 5:20 PM. That was where an eastbound sedan, driven by an 18-year-old Holland man, drifted across the center line and slammed into a westbound SUV head-on.
Fox17
17-year-old in critical condition following crash with gravel truck in Holland Twp.
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A teen from Zeeland is in the hospital with critical injuries sustained in a Holland Township crash Thursday afternoon. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at Northwind Drive and 96th Avenue at around 12:45 p.m. We’re told the 17-year-old had stopped...
GRPD: Body found on Bridge Street
Detectives with the Grand Rapids Police Department are looking into the death of a man whose body was found on Bridge Street Wednesday morning.
Victim, suspect identified in GR fatal bicycle crash
A bicyclist who died after he was hit and dragged by a vehicle on Sunday has been identified by police.
927thevan.com
One person needing emergency extraction from vehicle in Allegan County crash
HEATH TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Allegan County Sheriff Deputies along with Hamilton Fire and First Responders were called to the scene of a crash where they had to extract a passenger trapped inside one of the vehicles involved. It happened around 4:20 Wednesday afternoon, October 19 on Lincoln...
Police release identities of victim, suspect in deadly GR hit-and-run
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department has released the identities of the man who authorities say was dragged for blocks and the alleged driver in Sunday's deadly hit-and-run. Police have identified the victim as 30-year-old Gurcharan Sikh Singh. He had been riding his bike when a...
Man charged with two felonies in fatal GR crash
A man has been arrested and charged with two felonies for a fatal crash that happened in June, police say.
abc57.com
Deputies serve search warrant as part of narcotics investigation
HARTFORD, Mich. -- Deputies with the Narcotics Unit of the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a home in the city of Hartford as part of an investigation into methamphetamine trafficking. The search warrant was obtained following an investigation into the sale of methamphetamine over the...
I-94 lane closed to replace broken drain covers in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – One lane of westbound I-94 is closed Thursday afternoon so crews can cover exposed drain holes. Two drain covers are breaking, which could leave open holes in traffic lane on westbound I-94 in Kalamazoo County, Michigan Department of Transportation Communications Representative Nick Schirripa said. The...
Fox17
Police investigate man's death in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are looking into what caused the death of a man in Grand Rapids Wednesday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department says the man was found before 10 a.m. near the intersection at Bridge Street and Gold Avenue. Those with knowledge related to the case...
WWMTCw
Fire erupts at mechanic garage near Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Mich. — A fire erupted at a mechanic garage near Lawrence Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. Witnesses said the fire may have started when a gas container leaked into the furnace. Investigators have not officially determined what caused the fire. Firefighters found the garage fully engulfed in flames when...
1 Person Severely Injured After A Two-Vehicle Crash Near Hamilton (Allegan County, MI)
Allegan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a van and car near Hamilton. The crash occurred in Heath Township. The Wednesday crash happened when a car traveled south on M-40 at 130th Avenue around 4:20 p.m.
WWMTCw
Fatal crash closes portion of US-131
CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a fatal crash on US-131 Wednesday. Grand Rapids: Bicyclist dies after being dragged several blocks. Both the northbound and southbound lanes closed at Dickinson Road around 2:30 p.m., according to state police. Drivers are encouraged to take a different...
Aero Med helicopter responds to serious crash near Zeeland high school campus
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – An Aero Med helicopter on Thursday, Oct. 20, has responded to a serious crash north of Zeeland East High School. The crash happened around noon on 96th Avenue and North Wind Drive involving a car and a dump truck, Ottawa County Central Dispatch reported. An...
Aero Med helicopter called to serious crash near Hamilton
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI -- One person was seriously injured in a crash between a van and car near Hamilton. Allegan County sheriff’s deputies said a car was going south on M-40 at 130th Avenue about 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19 when the driver attempted a left turn. Deputies said...
‘It was stupid:’ Man said he accidentally shot Right to Life volunteer, 83
IONIA COUNTY, MI – A man told state police he accidentally shot an 83-year-old Right to Life volunteer while trying to knock a clipboard out of her hand with a gun. “It was stupid, from the start,” Richard Harvey, 74, of Lake Odessa, told investigators.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo Public Safety asks to expand explosive training facility
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — People along Nazareth Road in Kalamazoo County spoke out against a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety request to use land near them as an explosives training facility and disposal site. The city of Kalamazoo sent a notice to neighbors living within 300 feet of the...
1 Person Injured In A Car Crash In Plainwell (Plainwell, MI)
The Plainwell Department of Public Safety reported a car crash near Main street and Starr Road around 2 a.m. The car crash led to a gas leak, resulting in the evacuation of schools in Plainwell.
Police: Man got off party bus, assaulted gas station worker
Police are looking for a man who they say assaulted an employee at a gas station in Wyoming last week.
Firefighters put down fire in Kalamazoo home
Officers say that when they arrived on scene, they saw heavy smoke issuing from the second story and eaves of the home.
