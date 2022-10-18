Read full article on original website
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
Garter Snake On A Plane At Newark AirportBridget MulroyNewark, NJ
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-FunForward FoundationSaint Petersburg, FL
Florida Cities Mentioned Prominently in List of Best and Cheapest Cities for FoodiesL. CaneFlorida State
Cross Bay Ferry season to begin Wednesday: What travelers should know
Starting Wednesday, the Cross Bay Ferry will provide congestion-free transportation from downtown St. Pete to downtown Tampa.
61 years later, Florida's oldest beer brand coming back to Tampa Bay region
TAMPA, Fla. — The oldest beer brand from Cuba and Florida, La Tropical, will return to the Tampa Bay area to celebrate its relaunch on Thursday, Oct. 20. People attending the private event at the old La Tropical brewery in Ybor City will get to a taste of Cerveza La Tropical, La Original, "THE ORIGINAL TASTE OF FLORIDA," the craft brewery said in a news release.
Snake Found On Flight From Tampa
Snake found on flight from Tampa. Yes, that really happened. First, The flight landed at Newark Liberty International Airport and that’s when a garter snake was found on board a United Airlines flight that had just arrived from Tampa. Second, The Newark airport has a wild operations staff on site and they removed the snake. Passengers were screaming and raising up their feet, but luckily the snake was seen after the plane landed in Newark.
A haunted car wash is coming to Florida for 1 weekend
You know about haunted houses, haunted hayrides, zombie paintball and more, but one Michigan-based car wash company is offering a haunted car wash.
Could The SeaGlass Tavern Be The Most Beautiful Restaurant In Tampa Bay?
What makes a great restaurant? Obviously it’s the food but decor and atmosphere play a role. Could the SeaGlass Tavern be the most beautiful restaurant in Tampa Bay?. From the looks of it, the SeaGlass Tavern will be a dining experience for the eyes as well as the palette. The menu brings tastes from New York City, Boston, and San Francisco all under one roof. But the decor of the SeaGlass Tavern is what will have you talking. When you step inside you will see “a gorgeous mix of textures ‘with a San Francisco Wharf feeling.’” According to management, the bar top will be a “show stopper.”
Tampa Bay's best Halloween events happening through the rest of the month
The month's best Halloween events, family-friendly and otherwise.
Tampa’s Dessert Wars happens at Florida State Fairgrounds this weekend
Tampa Bay's best bakers and confectioners will compete for the towering "best dessert" trophy.
Beach Beacon
St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival showcases dozens of contemporary crafters
ST. PETE BEACH — Bringing a wide variety of appealing and exquisite creations, skilled craft artisans will take part in the free, two-day second annual St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival, running Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29 and 30, on Corey Avenue in downtown St. Pete Beach. Hours...
Why It’s Impossible To Get A Reservation At Your Favorite Tampa Restaurant
If you’ve been living in the Tampa Bay area you’ve seen a huge difference when trying to book reservations at your favorite local restaurants. It’s become almost impossible to find reservations at some of your favorite spots the same week you want to visit. For some more...
On-site disaster SNAP benefits for Hardee, Polk counties opening Friday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As people across Florida continue to recover from Hurricane Ian's impacts, two Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program locations will open on Friday, Oct. 21, in Hardee and Polk counties for those who need food assistance. Individuals and families who want to apply for the program...
Spotlight | Best Brunch Restaurants in Sarasota
From champagne and orange juice to chicken and waffles, brunch is a favorite meal! The perfect Sunday activity following a night out, it allows us to rejuvenate and repair the damage done the night before. It's an opportunity to relax and dine while sipping a little hair of the dog. Feed your body, spirit, and mind at any of these best brunch restaurants in Sarasota. Click on the links for additional info and to navigate to their websites.
WMNF Tampa's Tom Petty tribute concert goes down at Skipper's Smokehouse on Saturday
You know that you need a big weekend, so head down and kick up the dust.
Tampa looks at ADUs to ease rental crisis, but hundreds say they would use them for Airbnbs
Several city council members said the units should be used for housing that people can afford.
Publix sued after deaths of Florida grandmother, toddler
Lakeland-based Publix Super Markets is being sued for the wrongful deaths of a woman and her grandson who were shot and killed in a grocery store in Royal Palm Beach, Florida last year.
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
There is no doubt that Florida is a beautiful state, but on top of having absolutely stunning beach, Florida is also famous for its cuisine because there is nothing you can't find in The Sunshine State. Whatever you are craving, you will be able to find, any time of the day. However, today we are talking about places where you can go to enjoy steaks that are prepared well, so here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are known and praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, made with only high-quality ingredients.
How Cold Will It Be In Tampa Tomorrow?
I personally am loving this cool weather. It’s giving me the “fall” feel. There is a cold front coming through today that will knock temperatures down from the 80’s to the low and middle 50’s by Wednesday. Go ahead and grab a jacket because it’s not going to get any warmer this week. According to WFLA News Channel 8, it will be 53 Degrees Thursday morning and 55 Friday. This will apparently be the coolest air that we have had since March. Tampa weather man Grant Gilmore has also issued a “Sock Watch” since it’s the first time we are seeing these temperatures this fall.
PHOTOS: Tampa police find litter of puppies stuffed in suitcase
Two Tampa police officers on patrol in a busy neighborhood near Dale Mabry Highway made an unusual discovery Wednesday when they took a look inside an abandoned pink suitcase left outside a rental home.
When does early voting start in Florida?
Tampa Bay area voters can soon head to the polls to cast their ballot for the Florida general election.
Arrested daycare worker had 34-year history of complaints
LARGO, Fla. — There are questions and concerns about why a Florida childcare worker was allowed to stay on the job after 10 Tampa Bay uncovered dozens of complaints over more than three decades. Rebecca Bird was arrested in July and charged with child abuse after she was caught...
168-acre park, Bonnet Springs, officially opens to the public this weekend
After years of development, Bonnet Springs Park is thrilled to announce an official grand opening date of Oct. 22. This lush green space is situated between Tampa and Orlando, making it accessible to myriad visitors and residents in the area. Located just outside of downtown Lakeland, the 168-acre park serves to unify the city’s diverse population by providing unique opportunities in education and recreation. From families to athletes to dogs, the mixed-use park gives everyone a way to engage, escape, and explore the outdoors.
