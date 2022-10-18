ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

10 Tampa Bay

61 years later, Florida's oldest beer brand coming back to Tampa Bay region

TAMPA, Fla. — The oldest beer brand from Cuba and Florida, La Tropical, will return to the Tampa Bay area to celebrate its relaunch on Thursday, Oct. 20. People attending the private event at the old La Tropical brewery in Ybor City will get to a taste of Cerveza La Tropical, La Original, "THE ORIGINAL TASTE OF FLORIDA," the craft brewery said in a news release.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Snake Found On Flight From Tampa

Snake found on flight from Tampa. Yes, that really happened. First, The flight landed at Newark Liberty International Airport and that’s when a garter snake was found on board a United Airlines flight that had just arrived from Tampa. Second, The Newark airport has a wild operations staff on site and they removed the snake. Passengers were screaming and raising up their feet, but luckily the snake was seen after the plane landed in Newark.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Could The SeaGlass Tavern Be The Most Beautiful Restaurant In Tampa Bay?

What makes a great restaurant? Obviously it’s the food but decor and atmosphere play a role. Could the SeaGlass Tavern be the most beautiful restaurant in Tampa Bay?. From the looks of it, the SeaGlass Tavern will be a dining experience for the eyes as well as the palette. The menu brings tastes from New York City, Boston, and San Francisco all under one roof. But the decor of the SeaGlass Tavern is what will have you talking. When you step inside you will see “a gorgeous mix of textures ‘with a San Francisco Wharf feeling.’” According to management, the bar top will be a “show stopper.”
TAMPA, FL
941area.com

Spotlight | Best Brunch Restaurants in Sarasota

From champagne and orange juice to chicken and waffles, brunch is a favorite meal! The perfect Sunday activity following a night out, it allows us to rejuvenate and repair the damage done the night before. It's an opportunity to relax and dine while sipping a little hair of the dog. Feed your body, spirit, and mind at any of these best brunch restaurants in Sarasota. Click on the links for additional info and to navigate to their websites.
SARASOTA, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

There is no doubt that Florida is a beautiful state, but on top of having absolutely stunning beach, Florida is also famous for its cuisine because there is nothing you can't find in The Sunshine State. Whatever you are craving, you will be able to find, any time of the day. However, today we are talking about places where you can go to enjoy steaks that are prepared well, so here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are known and praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, made with only high-quality ingredients.
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

How Cold Will It Be In Tampa Tomorrow?

I personally am loving this cool weather. It’s giving me the “fall” feel. There is a cold front coming through today that will knock temperatures down from the 80’s to the low and middle 50’s by Wednesday. Go ahead and grab a jacket because it’s not going to get any warmer this week. According to WFLA News Channel 8, it will be 53 Degrees Thursday morning and 55 Friday. This will apparently be the coolest air that we have had since March. Tampa weather man Grant Gilmore has also issued a “Sock Watch” since it’s the first time we are seeing these temperatures this fall.
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

168-acre park, Bonnet Springs, officially opens to the public this weekend

After years of development, Bonnet Springs Park is thrilled to announce an official grand opening date of Oct. 22. This lush green space is situated between Tampa and Orlando, making it accessible to myriad visitors and residents in the area. Located just outside of downtown Lakeland, the 168-acre park serves to unify the city’s diverse population by providing unique opportunities in education and recreation. From families to athletes to dogs, the mixed-use park gives everyone a way to engage, escape, and explore the outdoors.
LAKELAND, FL

