Charlotte, NC

FOX Carolina

Bicyclist without reflecting clothes hit by car in Cherokee Co., coroner says

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said a North Carolina bicyclist hurt in a crash on Oct. 12 has died. The coroner said 50-year-old Timothy Von Black of Kings Mountain, N.C. was riding a bike heading south on Holly Ridge Road in Blacksburg around 6:30 a.m. when he was hit by a 2009 Toyota also heading south.
BLACKSBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Truck driver dies in hospital following crash in Cherokee Co.

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said a truck driver has died following a crash on I-85 Tuesday afternoon. The coroner said Joseph Ryan Taylor, 43, of Lake Wylie, was driving on the interstate when his tractor-trailer rig ran off the right side of the road into a ditch and overturned.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Rutherford County deputies looking for missing 17-year-old girl

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 17-year-old named Gracie Elaine Mull. Deputies said Mull was last seen on Asheland Drive in Ellenboro between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Mull is described as five foot four and weighs...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Two charged with murder after NC woman overdoses

ELLENBORO, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two people are charged with murder after a long-term investigation into the death of a woman in western North Carolina. Amanda Nash, 27, was found dead in a home in Ellenboro on Mar. 21. Investigators with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said toxicology results revealed she had ingested a lethal dose of fentanyl.
ELLENBORO, NC
FOX Carolina

Driver dies after tractor trailer overturns along I-85 South

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash along I-85 South that killed one person on Monday afternoon. Troopers said the crash happened around 1:00 p.m. near N. Mountain Street. According to troopers, the driver was traveling along I-85 South when they...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

SCHP looking for driver in deadly hit-and-run in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol are looking for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Cherokee County. Troopers said on Oct. 11 around 9:49 p.m., an unknown car was heading south on US-29 near Lehi Road when the driver...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Gaffney man sentenced for killing woman and hiding body behind his house

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Solicitor Barry Barnette announced that a Gaffney man recently pleaded guilty to a 2019 shooting that killed one person. Officials said 45-year-old Marshall D. Lee pleaded guilty today to murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. According to officials,...
GAFFNEY, SC

