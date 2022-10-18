ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

Lionsgate, Tom Brady’s Autograph NFT Platform Partner on ‘Saw’ Online Games

By Etan Vlessing
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F5heU_0idTFXU700

Lionsgate , Tom Brady’s NFT platform Autograph and Twisted Pictures are pacting on Saw -branded online games.

In time for Halloween, the digital assets initiative will see three online games tied to Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures’ horror film franchise Saw released. And players that “survive” the trio of games will have a chance to win prizes that include bespoke Saw non-fungible tokens, or a digital asset valued as a collectible.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

The Saw games offer follows an earlier deal between Lionsgate and Autograph to produce NFTs of movie franchises like The Hunger Games , Mad Men , John Wick and Dirty Dancing.

The Saw franchise has grossed more than $1 billion at the global box office since 2004 and launched the career of director James Wan and writer-star Leigh Whannell. The series follows the machinations of the villain Jigsaw, who creates elaborate and deadly scenarios in order to teach his victims a lesson.

Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures will release the next installment of the horror franchise theatrically on Oct. 27, 2023.

“Working with Autograph over the last year has allowed us to give fans the chance to interact with the Saw franchise like never before,” Lionsgate executive vp and head of global products and experiences Jenefer Brown said in a statement about introducing gamified NFTs to engage fans of the horror franchise.

NFTs represent a growing business for entertainment companies. Endeavor is exploring the space through its UFC business unit and its Frieze art fair, while Fox Corp. is giving its Blockchain Creative Labs a $100 million creator fund to kickstart the business.

The Lionsgate deal underlines the potential of NFTs for owners of intellectual property, who can partner with tech platforms like Autograph to develop their existing IP into NFTs.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Chad Stahelski, ‘Raising Dion’ Writer Leigh Dana Jackson Tackling ‘Black Samurai’ Movie for Netflix

John Wick filmmaker Chad Stahelski has teamed up with Leigh Dana Jackson, a co-executive producer on kid-with-superpowers series Raising Dion, to tackle Netflix’s adaptation of Marc Olden’s Black Samurai novels. Stahelski will direct, while Jackson is set to write.More from The Hollywood Reporter'John Wick', 'Sonic' Creatives Partner for Banner Story Kitchen'Day Shift' Producer Chad Stahelski Discusses the Netflix Movie's Origin and 'John Wick 4' Pressure'John Wick' Prequel Miniseries Moves to Peacock From Starz Stahelski will also produce along with Jason Spitz and Alex Young of his banner 87Eleven Entertainment. John Schoenfelder and Russell Ackerman of Addictive Pictures, who were instrumental in securing the rights,...
The Hollywood Reporter

Jim Packer Reups as Lionsgate Worldwide TV Distribution Chief

Lionsgate has renewed its employment agreement with president of worldwide television distribution Jim Packer. Terms of the new long-term contract were not disclosed, but the latest agreement with Packer follows Lionsgate inking licensing deals for the upcoming John Wick TV origin story The Continental at Peacock, the comedy Ghosts at Paramount+ and Schitt’s Creek at Hulu, among others. More from The Hollywood ReporterLionsgate Film Group Chief Joe Drake Inks New Deal'Now You See Me 3' Enlists Director Ruben FleischerJonathan Majors in Early Talks to Play Dennis Rodman in '48 Hours in Vegas' Movie Packer joined Lionsgate in 2011 from MGM and before that...
The Hollywood Reporter

Salary Survey: What Hollywood Earns Now, From Stars to C-Suite Execs

As streamers grapple with the economic realities of writing overinflated checks to lure talent, and the pandemic has made studios more comfortable with the idea of day-and-date releases, the days of an eight-figure home run for talent and creatives are likely gone for good. Now, industry insiders say shifting pay models are causing a “gold rush” for TV actors looking for a big per-episode payday, while showrunners get rewarded for keeping a series on the air for at least two years with longevity bonuses, and experienced directors can use a “track record as a blunt object” in negotiations. ACTORS $2M to...
The Hollywood Reporter

Ray Romano’s ‘Somewhere in Queens’ Lands at Lionsgate, Roadside Attractions

Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions have acquired Somewhere in Queens, Ray Romano’s debut feature as a director that bowed at the Tribeca Film Festival. Roadside plans a theatrical release in 2023 for the comic drama that Romano stars in, co-wrote with Mark Stegemann and also produced. More from The Hollywood ReporterLionsgate, Tom Brady's Autograph NFT Platform Partner on 'Saw' Online GamesJim Packer Reups as Lionsgate Worldwide TV Distribution ChiefLionsgate Film Group Chief Joe Drake Inks New Deal “Ray Romano has delivered an outstanding directorial debut, creating a vibrant family tapestry that is immediately relatable and heartfelt. We are very proud to be distributing the...
NEW YORK STATE
ComicBook

Beloved Dwayne Johnson Movie Lands on Netflix Top 10

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on any kind of charts should come as no surprise at this point. The WWE legend-turned-Hollywood megastar has cemented himself as one of the most popular actors in the eyes of fans. He's proven to be especially popular on Netflix, where several of his films have leaped onto the streamer's Top 10 lists soon after arriving. That goes for new original films as well as some of Johnson's past adventures.
Deadline

Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
Outsider.com

Keanu Reeves Exits Highly-Anticipated Leonardo DiCaprio Hulu Series: Report

The upcoming adaptation of The Devil in the White City, set to air on Hulu, will no longer feature Keanu Reeves as a lead character. Variety confirmed Reeves leaving the project via “sources.” Hulu began developing the show in 2019 and gave it an official series order in August 2020. The book of the same name by Erik Larson served as its basis.
ComicBook

Dwayne The Rock Johnson Says "Welcome Home" To Major DC Super Hero At Black Adam Premiere

The official premiere of Black Adam took place last night, and a week before the movie hits theaters, there are some pretty major spoilers working their way around the internet. That's in part because journalists and critics got to chat with Dwayne Johnson after the screening, and asked the kind of questions you would expect to ask...after seeing a movie. Johnson responded in kind, seemingly confident enough in the film that he thinks the spoilers will do more good than harm, in terms of getting butts in seats for his long-awaited DC (live-action) debut next week.
ComicBook

Jumanji 3 Plans Get Major Update With Dwayne Johnson

A third installment in filmmaker Jake Kasdan's Jumanji series is "definitely going to happen," according to executive producer Hiram Garcia. Garcia, who regularly works with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on his film projects, promised that there are ongoing conversations about Jumanji, and that fans should expect to hear some news once Johnson, Kasdan, and Captain America star Chris Evans are done making Red One, the upcoming holiday action comedy for Prime Video. That project has been taking up a lot of bandwidth, according to Garcia, but that's the only reason nobody has been making some serious progress on the Jumanji franchise.
digitalspy.com

Lucy Liu lands next movie role in Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson movie

Lucy Liu has landed her next movie role alongside Marvel star Chris Evans and Black Adam's Dwayne Johnson. According to Deadline, the Kill Bill actress has joined Prime Video's upcoming festive film Red One, which is described as as a "globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy", though roles and specific plot details are being kept under wraps for the time being.
thedigitalfix.com

How to watch Black Adam – can I stream the new Dwayne Johnson movie?

How can I watch Black Adam? Dwayne Johnson keeps telling us that the hierarchy of power in the DCEU is about to change, and we’re finally about to find out if he’s right because the Black Adam release date is upon us. Yes, after more than a decade of development, the superhero movie is finally about to land in cinemas, and we’re going to tell you exactly how you can see it.
411mania.com

Matt Reeves Reportedly Developing The Batman Spinoffs Focused on Villains

Matt Reeves is at work on a sequel to The Batman, but he’s also reportedly developing spinoffs for members of the Dark Knight’s rogues gallery. THR reports that Reeves, who wrote and directed the 2022 DC Films hit, is “quietly” meeting with writers and directors in order to build out movies focused on Batman villains.
Collider

Will Patton Joins Kevin Costner's Western Epic 'Horizon'

The large cast for Kevin Costner's upcoming epic western film continues to grow, as Deadline reports that Will Patton has joined the cast for Horizon. The actor's appearance in the movie will mark the fourth overall collaboration between him and Costner after No Way Out, The Postman, which Costner directed, and the hit television series Yellowstone.
The Hollywood Reporter

Ezra Miller Pleads Not Guilty to Liquor Theft

Ezra Miller pleaded not guilty Monday to stealing bottles of liquor from a neighbor’s home, one of a string of arrests and reports of erratic behavior by the Flash actor that stretch from Hawaii to Vermont. Miller, 30, appeared Monday with their lawyer remotely from Burlington, Vermont, for the arraignment in Bennington on a felony burglary charge. They agreed to conditions that they not have any contact with the homeowner or go to the residence.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Dalíland' Review: Ben Kingsley and Ezra Miller Get Surreal in Mary Harron's Eye-Opening Art-World Portrait'Daliland' Director Discusses Allegations Against Ezra Miller, Salvador Dali's...
BENNINGTON, VT
Deadline

‘Yellowstone’: Special Sneak Peek From Season 5 To Screen At AMC Theatres

Yellowstone is headed to the big screen. MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios have partnered with AMC Theatres to give Dutton fans an exclusive sneak peek of season 5 before it returns to the Paramount Network. It will be available across more than 100 AMC locations on Saturday, October 29.  The theatres will also offer a look at Tulsa King, Taylor Sheridan’s latest project that stars Sylvester Stallone. Tickets to this special event are $15, and go on sale Thursday, October 20th on http://AMCTheatres.com and the AMC Mobile App. Fans may attend dressed as their favorite Yellowstone character to enter an online costume contest to win a Yellowstone merchandise pack.  Yellowstone and Tulsa King premiere Sunday, Nov. 13 on Paramount.   More from DeadlineViaplay Sets UK Launch Date; Cambodia Oscars Entry; 'Agatha Christie's Hjerson' Drama Sells; Fifth Season Format; 'That's My Jam' Spreads; Antenna Studios Drama -- Global BriefsParamount+ Sets Launch Dates For France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland'Tulsa King': Paramount+ Drops New Trailer For Sylvester Stallone DramaBest of DeadlinePhoto Gallery: 50 Classic Boxing Movies From ‘Raging Bull’ And ‘Million Dollar Baby’ To ‘The Champ’ And ‘Rocky’Robbie Coltrane Film and Television Career In Photos Gallery: From ‘Harry Potter’, James Bond to ‘Cracker’ & 'Nuns On The Run'50 Halloween-Themed TV Episodes: Classics From The '50s To Now
ComicBook

Black Adam on Track to Become Dwayne Johnson's Biggest Box Office Opening Ever

All eyes are on Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's upcoming DC Comics movie Black Adam, which now stands as the great hope for rekindling a larger DC Films Universe for Warner Bros. Discovery. Analysts have been trying to predict whether or not Black Adam could reach the coveted billion-dollar mark at the global box office – which is far from a certainty for the DC brand. Well, Warner Bros. and The Rock will be happy to hear that current projections place Black Adam on track to be Dwayne Johnson's biggest movie opening ever!
theplaylist.net

‘The Family Plan’: Michelle Monaghan Joins Mark Wahlberg For Apple & SkyDance’s Upcoming Action Comedy

At this point, Mark Wahlberg‘s Hollywood persona has as much variety as Dwayne Johnson‘s. Wahlberg effectively plays himself in every movie, whether it’s a thriller, an action comedy, or a drama of some kind. Is it boring? More than a little; the days of Wahlberg taking on more challenging roles like Dirk Diggler or Sgt. Dignam looks to be over.
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
58K+
Followers
16K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy