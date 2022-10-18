Lionsgate, Tom Brady’s Autograph NFT Platform Partner on ‘Saw’ Online Games

Lionsgate , Tom Brady’s NFT platform Autograph and Twisted Pictures are pacting on Saw -branded online games.

In time for Halloween, the digital assets initiative will see three online games tied to Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures’ horror film franchise Saw released. And players that “survive” the trio of games will have a chance to win prizes that include bespoke Saw non-fungible tokens, or a digital asset valued as a collectible.

The Saw games offer follows an earlier deal between Lionsgate and Autograph to produce NFTs of movie franchises like The Hunger Games , Mad Men , John Wick and Dirty Dancing.

The Saw franchise has grossed more than $1 billion at the global box office since 2004 and launched the career of director James Wan and writer-star Leigh Whannell. The series follows the machinations of the villain Jigsaw, who creates elaborate and deadly scenarios in order to teach his victims a lesson.

Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures will release the next installment of the horror franchise theatrically on Oct. 27, 2023.

“Working with Autograph over the last year has allowed us to give fans the chance to interact with the Saw franchise like never before,” Lionsgate executive vp and head of global products and experiences Jenefer Brown said in a statement about introducing gamified NFTs to engage fans of the horror franchise.

NFTs represent a growing business for entertainment companies. Endeavor is exploring the space through its UFC business unit and its Frieze art fair, while Fox Corp. is giving its Blockchain Creative Labs a $100 million creator fund to kickstart the business.

The Lionsgate deal underlines the potential of NFTs for owners of intellectual property, who can partner with tech platforms like Autograph to develop their existing IP into NFTs.