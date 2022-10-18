Read full article on original website
Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Speaks Out About Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen
With more details about the alleged marriage woes between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen continuing to surface, Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek shares her thoughts about the situation. Fox News reports that while walking through the Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday (October 13th), Kostek was asked about...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Tom Brady Steps Out Without His Wedding Ring, Says NFL Sideline Outburst Was 'Not One of My Better Days'
Tom Brady is having a tough week. The 45-year-old NFL pro was photographed without his wedding ring over the weekend amid speculation that his marriage to Gisele Bundchen is crumbling, just hours before losing his cool on the football field during a matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brady opened up...
Tom Brady Announces Decision On The 2022 Season
Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms was asked earlier this week if he thought Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady was more likely to walk away mid-season. Both the Bucs and the Packers are struggling this year, and both Brady and Rodgers have flirted with retirement in recent years. Surprisingly, Simms went...
Tom Brady reacts to surprising retirement rumor
For the first time in his more than two-decade-long NFL career, few things seem to be going right for Tom Brady this season. The 45-year-old quarterback has not looked like himself, he has not played like himself, and ill-timed absences have caused many to question his level of commitment to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As Brady also battles personal issues off the field, led by reports that he may be headed for divorce from Gisele Bündchen, two prominent NFL personalities recently wondered if the quarterback will decide to retire during the season.
Tom Brady laughs off reports of in-season departure; 'No retirement in my future'
Tom Brady’s first retirement lasted all of 41 days, and though the 2022 season hasn’t started the way he and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had hoped, the GOAT won’t be jumping ship anytime soon. When asked about a recent suggestion from NBC Sports analyst (and former Bucs...
Kevin Durant Uncomfortable With Recent Russell Westbrook Slander
KD feels like people are going beyond valid criticism. Kevin Durant is a player who has been subjected to a lot of slander over the years. From his failures in OKC to him joining the Golden State Warriors, Durant has had to deal with a lot. Of course, Durant has combated the slander with a steady stream of Twitter insults and the occasional burner account.
Tom Brady Has Strong Response to Reports of Retiring From NFL Before Season Ends
Tom Brady has retired from the NFL before but made the decision to come back. And with everything going on with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback on and off the field, Chris Simms of NBC Sports reported that Brady could retire before this season ends to an end. On Thursday, Brady spoke to reporters and was asked about him going into retirement in the foreseeable future.
Black and Gold Digital Edition: Week 7
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In this week’s Black and Gold Digital Edition, hosts Jay Puskar, Mike Fenner and Kent Urbanski discuss the Steelers’ performance against the Buccaneers and what they’ll need to do to earn “the W” in Miami on Sunday. In Week 6, Pittsburgh narrowly defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an upset victory. Rookie quarterback […]
Stephen A. Smith Drops Baffling Kyrie Irving Prediction
The hot takes are out in full force today. Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets haven’t always seen eye-to-eye with one another. Irving has missed a ton of games while on the team, and at this point, he probably won’t be back for another year. With that being said, this is a huge year for the Nets as they have an opportunity to show people that they do, indeed, have the talent to win a title.
