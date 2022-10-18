For the first time in his more than two-decade-long NFL career, few things seem to be going right for Tom Brady this season. The 45-year-old quarterback has not looked like himself, he has not played like himself, and ill-timed absences have caused many to question his level of commitment to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As Brady also battles personal issues off the field, led by reports that he may be headed for divorce from Gisele Bündchen, two prominent NFL personalities recently wondered if the quarterback will decide to retire during the season.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO