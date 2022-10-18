Read full article on original website
Supporter of IM27 stopped in Aberdeen Sunday
ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- Supporters of IM27 to legalize recreational marijuana stopped by Aberdeen Sunday as part of their tour across the state. Deputy campaign manager for South Dakotan for Better Marijuana Laws, Quincy Hanzen talked about the role of dispensaries that could be used for both recreational & medical. Hanzen talks...
Renovations to begin at Avera St. Luke’s Women’s Center
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release) – Renovations to the Women’s Center within Avera St. Luke’s Hospital. Focused on the comfort of patients and families, the renovations will create a modernized, private and peaceful environment for every stage of birthing, from admission to delivery and postpartum. “Avera continues to invest...
Have You Visited This Historic East River South Dakota Mansion
South Dakota is filled with history, interesting history that can still be visited today. I suppose most folks think that history is primarily located in the Black Hills in general, and Deadwood in particular. Well, there's no doubt that those places hold a lot of amazing history! But if you think remarkable historical landmarks are confined to the Black Hills area, well, to be frank, you're mistaken.
One person dead following two vehicle crash near Wallace
WALLACE, S.D.(Press Release)– One person died Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash that occurred near Wallace. Names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2019 GMC Terrain SUV was westbound on South Dakota Highway 20,...
Two vehicle crash leaves one dead in Clark County
