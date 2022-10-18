People haven’t been happy with Ye’s sit-down with “Drink Champs” and Diddy is taken hits, as well. It has been a hot topic over the weekend and leading into Monday (October 17), but Kanye West’s interview with Revolt’s famed series has been given the ax—sort of. Drink Champs reportedly amassed over 1 million views of their surprise sit-down with West and, as expected, the conversation became a global, viral moment on social media. Yet, West’s remarks were once again scrutinized as he reiterated his thoughts on the Jewish community and being anti-BLM.

2 DAYS AGO