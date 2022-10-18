Read full article on original website
Related
The FADER
Dr. Dre says Rihanna “has the opportunity to really blow us away” with Super Bowl Halftime performance
On Sunday it was confirmed that Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, marking her first confirmed live show in over five years. Among the Navy members excited to see what she has in store for the high-profile appearance is Dr. Dre, who performed at the most recent Super Bowl and spoke to Apple Music as part of yesterday's announcement.
Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” Kicked Out of Grammy Rap Category, Will Compete in Pop (Exclusive)
Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” is spending its eighth week on top of Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs chart, but at the Grammys, the song will compete in the pop category. Minaj originally submitted the track — which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart in August — to the rap categories at the Grammys, but the decision was overturned by the Recording Academy’s rap committee, according to a source. That group determined that Minaj’s playful and pop-sounding song sampling Rick James’ 1981 classic “Super Freak” should compete for best pop solo performance instead of rap awards.More from The Hollywood ReporterGovernor...
buzzfeednews.com
Kanye, Kendrick, And Dave Chappelle Are Making Disappointing Choices
The eye of Hurricane Katrina never passed over New Orleans. The city was forecast to be directly in the path of the storm, but on Aug. 29, 2005, Katrina hit just east of the city, sparing it from extensive wind damage. For a brief moment, it seemed that New Orleans had held up well.
HipHopDX.com
The Game Claims Dr. Dre Never Produced Any Of His Songs - Not Even On 'The Documentary'
The Game has claimed Dr. Dre has never actually produced a song for him — not even on his debut album, The Documentary. During an appearance on Uproxx’s Fresh Pair series, the Compton rapper told co-hosts Just Blaze — who produced the album cuts “Church for Thugs” and “No More Fun & Games” — and sneaker customizer Katty Customs that Dre oversaw his 2005 LP, but never actually made any of the beats.
Billboard
Eminem’s 30 Biggest Billboard Hot 100 Hits
To celebrate the Midwestern rapper who overcame a rocky childhood to become one of rap’s biggest international sensations, we’re taking a look at Eminem’s 30 biggest hits on the Billboard Hot 100. He may go by a handful of names — Eminem, Marshall Mathers, Slim Shady —...
Diddy and His Son King Combs Make Chart History
Diddy is passing the baton to his son Christian, aka King Combs. King Combs has been releasing music for a few years and recently scored his first major hit.
Music Legend Quincy Jones Officially Joins TikTok And Sends Inspiring Message
Legendary impresario Quincy Jones has officially joined all the fun on TikTok. The legendary music executive, producer and social activist surprisingly posted his first video on Tuesday (Oct. 4), and has since then posted two others. The Grammy-winning musician’s first video delivered a powerful message about following your dreams.More from VIBE.comLil Baby To Receive Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award At BMAC GalaTikTok Star Khaby Lame Receives Up To $750K Per PostTikTok Executive, Shavone Charles, Merges The Creative Worlds Of Music, Style And Tech With A Futuristic Flair “If you can see it, you can be it,” he started. “Most of your dreams don’t get achieved...
hotnewhiphop.com
Cam’ron, Mase, & Jadakiss Are On “Fire Emoji” With Their New Collab
Lil Baby and Tee Grizzley’s new projects have been in constant rotation this weekend. On this weekend’s Fire Emoji update, we’ve got a strong selection of new arrivals coming from not only the hottest albums that just landed on New Music Friday, but also from a fresh roster of singles that have caught our attention.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen Jackson Goes Off On Kanye West After George Floyd Comments
Stephen Jackson was not feeling Ye’s disrespect. Kanye West has been going around making reckless comments over the past couple of weeks. His media tour has been unhinged, to say the least, and it is surprising that some shows are still giving him a platform. From anti-semitic rhetoric to his recent assertions about George Floyd, Kanye has shown that he isn’t worth listening to right now.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Quavo and Takeoff, G Herbo and More – New Hip-Hop Projects This Week
Now that October is in full swing, the final quarter of 2022 ushers in an array of highly anticipated hip-hop drops. A Louisiana rapper with a cult following drops a new mixtape, two relatives repping Atlanta unleash their first project as a duo, a Chicago spitter drops off the first half of a stacked double LP and more.
The 22 Best 90s Hip-Hop Artists
If you ask any hip-hop fan, most will tell you that the 1990s was the Golden Age of the genre. (Though the 1980s weren’t half-bad either.) But for anyone who grew up in the era of Snoop Dogg, Tupac, Eminem, and Missy Elliott, you know what decade really reigns supreme.
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy Faces Pushback As Kanye’s “Drink Champs” Interview Is Taken Down
People haven’t been happy with Ye’s sit-down with “Drink Champs” and Diddy is taken hits, as well. It has been a hot topic over the weekend and leading into Monday (October 17), but Kanye West’s interview with Revolt’s famed series has been given the ax—sort of. Drink Champs reportedly amassed over 1 million views of their surprise sit-down with West and, as expected, the conversation became a global, viral moment on social media. Yet, West’s remarks were once again scrutinized as he reiterated his thoughts on the Jewish community and being anti-BLM.
Nas Announces ‘King’s Disease III’ Album
Nas has announced plans to release his new album, King’s Disease III, on Nov. 11 via Mass Appeal Records. Revealing the news on Twitter, Nas shared a photo of three gold bars with “KD 3” branded on them over a red backdrop. The image also included the release date underneath the gold bars. It remains unclear whether the post is of a promotional photo or the official artwork for the album. King’s Disease III marks Esco’s 16th studio album and comes a full year after 2021’s King’s Disease II and roughly 10 months following his last full-length release, Magic. The album...
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz: 'No Rapper In History Raised More Street N-ggas Than Me'
Boosie Badazz has claimed “no rapper in history raised more street n-ggas than me.”. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native made the claim in a recent interview with VladTV, during which DJ Vlad brought up Kodak Black paying tribute to him on his 2021 song “Too Boosie.”. “Ain’t nobody...
Complex
Diddy Drops Video for ‘Gotta Move On’ Remix, Which Includes Ashanti’s Apparent Response to Irv Gotti
Diddy kicks off the weekend on a generous note. After delivering a bundle of “Gotta Move On” remix, Diddy returned with the officially video for the Ashanti and Yung Miami-assisted version. The track, dubbed the “Queens Remix,” finds Ashanti addressing a past flame who simply can’t get over her. Many suspect the singer was referencing Irv Gotti, who was widely criticized for sharing intimate details about their alleged fling more than 20 years ago.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jeezy Teases Star-Studded Features List For Gangsta Grillz “SNOFALL” Mixtape
The “Put On” rapper is ready to drop a new album with collabs rumoured to include Kanye West, Post Malone, and Rihanna. Jeezy is just a few days away from dropping his new album, Snofall, and from the looks of a recent teaser, it might have star-studded tracklist. With possible Kanye West and Rihanna collaborations, along with longtime friend DJ Drama, Jay Jenkins is certainly looking to make a splash with his 11th studio release.
Kendrick Lamar‘s ‘The Big Steppers Tour’ Paris Stop To Be Available Via Livestream
Kendrick Lamar is looking to make his Oct. 22 show at Paris’ Accor Arena, an upcoming stop on The Big Steppers Tour, an experience that all can enjoy, as the show will be available via livestream courtesy of Amazon Music and Prime Video. This communal experience will be done to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Compton rapper’s Grammy-nominated LP Good Kid, M.A.A.D City. More from VIBE.comKendrick Lamar's 'Good Kid, M.A.A.D City' Spends 10 Years On Billboard 200 ChartKendrick Lamar's 'Good Kid, M.A.A.D City' Tops Greatest Concept Albums ListKendrick Lamar Says 'Mr. Morale' Album Was "Tough" To Make The show will...
hiphop-n-more.com
Snoop Dogg & DJ Drama Release Gangsta Grillz Album ‘I Still Got It’: Stream
Snoop Dogg and DJ Drama had the music world hyped when it was announced that they will be joining forces for Gangsta Grillz project. Today, the album titled I Still Got It has arrived on DSPs via Death Row Records — a day before expected. It contains 13 songs in total with guest appearances from Juicy J, October London, Daz, Kurupt, Jozzy, Trinidad James and Dave East.
thesource.com
[WATCH] Freddie Gibbs Delivers L.A. Leakers Freestyle over JAY-Z’s “This Can’t Be Life”
Freddie Gibbs is currently making the rounds in promoting his $oul $old $eperately album. His latest media stop was at L.A. Leakers were he performed a freestyle over “This Can’t Be Life” by the trio of legends JAY-Z, Beanie Sigel and Scarface. Before he floats in the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Funk Flex Calls On Meek Mill To Fire Back At Kanye West Over “Drink Champs” Interview
Funk Flex wants Meek Mill to fire back at Kanye West over his recent comments on “Drink Champs.”. Funk Flex wants Meek Mill to check Kanye West over his recent appearance on Drink Champs, during which he claimed that George Floyd died of fentanyl use, rather than police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on his neck for over nine minutes.
Comments / 1