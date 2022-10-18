ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Columbus Statue Replacement Up For Review

By Thomas Breen
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QGLzn_0idTEku300
Columbus statue replacement, now before the Board of Alders.

A new sculpture honoring New Haven’s Italian American community is one step closer to coming to Wooster Square now that the Elicker Administration has formally submitted plans to the Board of Alders for a public artwork to replace the long-gone Christopher Columbus statue.

That means that the legislative item will next head to an aldermanic committee for a public hearing and review before returning to the full Board of Alders for further discussion and a potential final vote.

The proposed order calls on the Board of Alders to ​“accept” a new Wooster Square monument entitled ​“Indicando la via al futuro,” or ​“Pointing the way to the future.”

The sculpture design — of an Italian mother and father with their son, pointing upwards, and daughter, carrying a book and wearing a cross — was created by Branford-based artist Marc Massaro. It’s already won the approvals of the city’s Historic District Commission (on July 13) and the city’s Cultural Affairs Commission (on Sept. 6), and is slated to receive a vote by the city’s Park Commission at that board’s next monthly meeting on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JquUJ_0idTEku300
Thomas Breen photos The statue-less former Columbus pedestal viewed from Chapel St. to the south ...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y9HPb_0idTEku300
... and from the park to the north. The new sculpture will be placed a few feet to the north of the current pedestral.

The aldermanic submission comes more than two years after the city removed the original Christopher Columbus statue from Wooster Square Park on June 24, 2020 amidst that summer’s Black Lives Matter protests. Thanks to the Historic District Commission’s vote of support in July, the new monument will stand three feet in front of the statue-less stone pedestal that once held the Columbus statute, and that will remain in place as part of this project.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mYtcI_0idTEku300
Brian Slattery file photo City arts director Jefferson: New monument design "exudes the diversity of our community in a spirit of inclusion."

In an Oct. 8 letter to the Board of Alders in support of the sculpture-acceptance proposal, city Arts Culture & Tourism Director Adriane Jefferson described the new monument as ​“a depiction of the immigrant experience in New Haven and exudes the diversity of our community in a spirit of inclusion.”

“The design review process was led by Bill Iovanne and the late Laura Luzzi, who served as co-chairs of the Wooster Square Monument Committee (‘WSMC’) along with a diverse committee of Wooster Square residents, business owners, society members and public officials,” Jefferson continued. ​“By way of background, the WSMC was formed by Mayor Justin Elicker on June 29, 2020 to formally decide how to appropriately honor the contributions to Italian-Americans in New Haven. The WSMC carried out its work through a collaborative process, convening numerous public meetings with broad representation from residents in the area and the general public and the outcome is excellent.”

A fiscal impact statement” submitted by Jefferson as part of the proposed aldermanic order states that care and maintenance of the new monument ​“is anticipated to be in keeping with works of art citywide. The Wooster Square Monument Committee worked closely with City staff to review material selections and design approach in part to preserve the structural integrity of the existing pedestal.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UkfmR_0idTEku300

Still another attachment to the aldermanic submission, called supporting documentation,” goes into further detail on the design and installation plan for the new sculpture. Those details come thanks to a write up by Wooster Square Monument Committee Chair Bill Iovanne.

According to that two-page writeup:

• The wrought iron fence that currently surrounds the stone foundation that used to hold the Columbus statue will be removed.

• The stone foundation itself will remain, while the new sculpture placed atop a new adjacent piece of granite. Here’s how Iovanne described that decision: ​“After much discussion, the committee feels it is in the best interest of the project to preserve the integrity of the foundation while at the same time honoring our ancestors who raised the funds and provided the labor to build it. With this in mind, we are proposing to leave the foundation intact, repair the mortar, and use the foundation as a backdrop for the placement of the new sculpture which will be set on the northern side facing into the park. The sculpture will be set on a single piece of granite, measuring 5’x7’x 2’ thick, set on a crushed stone foundation below ground level.”

• An evergreen shrub called Ilex Glabra will be planted on east, west and south sides of the statue-less foundation. ​“The committee proposes the installation of quarried brownstone to be installed between the base of the sculpture and the foundation for maintenance reasons. It will prevent mowers from damaging the foundation and the sculpture. The brownstone will cover 21 square feet of space between the sculpture and the foundation.”

• The sculpture will be lit by two WAC 3″ LED ground-level lights. An additional four LED lights will light the existing foundation.

• There will be two plaques on the Chapel Street side — ​“one to cover the space where the former plaque hung to acknowledge the artist, city officials, the committee members and major donors to the project”; the other ​“will be made of cast bronze and have a brief narrative about the history of the foundation. Each plaque will be made of cast bronze, attached by four bolts anchored into the existing foundation much in the same way the original plaque was affixed. The plaque made to cover the Columbus inscription, when attached to the foundation, will not disturb any part of the engraving.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wnQqm_0idTEku300
Wooster Square Park.

Comments / 2

USA
1d ago

Replace that statue! How dare you let prejudice people take down our country’s history. Respect is given when you give respect.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sheltonherald.com

New Haven Alders reject Elicker's appointment of Nemerson to Redevelopment Agency

NEW HAVEN — Matthew Nemerson served the city for four years as economic development administrator during former Mayor Toni Harp's administration. He also knows it intimately from his many years as president of the Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce and vice president and chief operating officer of the Science Park Development Corp.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Hill Neighbors: Slow Down 194-Apt Plan

A dozen Hill neighborhood leaders and residents pressed for more time — and more affordable housing — in a last-ditch effort to stall a 194-unit apartment complex planned for Davenport and Congress Avenues. The Hill neighbors issued that slow-down call on Tuesday afternoon during a press conference held...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Westville Convent OK’d For 10 New Apts

A historic and long-vacant McKinley Avenue convent building may see its 20 ​“nuns’ cells” converted into 10 new apartments for empty nesters, thanks to the zoning board’s approval of a church-to-housing plan. Local zoning commissioners took that vote Tuesday night during the latest regular monthly...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Alders Honor Cop’s Final Call To Service

Several dozen city cops, family members, and friends turned out to City Hall to honor the life of New Haven Police Officer Michael Hinton one day after the eight-year veteran died of cancer. That was the scene Monday night in the Aldermanic Chamber on the second floor of City Hall.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Seymour Board Of Selectpersons Names Award Recipients

SEYMOUR — The Seymour Board of Selectpersons voted on October 4, 2022 unanimously to confer The 2022 Roberta M. King Excellence in Governmental Service Award to State Representative Nicole Klarides-Ditria and The 2022 Frank and Ann Conroy Outstanding Community Service Award to Jenny Rice. The Seymour Board of Selectpersons...
SEYMOUR, CT
sheltonherald.com

Opinion: A chance for change in New Haven schools

Our school system is on the verge of collapse. Learning is at an all-time low. Teachers are leaving the system in droves. Student order has all but disappeared in many of our schools. The federal and state money we received during the pandemic will soon be drying up, leading us...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Workshop Works Out Tenant Power Path

A Blake Street apartment complex’s tenants are looking to make their union official — as the city’s Fair Rent Commission director works on getting out the word about the opportunities for collective renter power at City Hall. That news came out of a workshop that Fair Rent...
ctnewsjunkie.com

Chance Encounter In Madison On The Campaign Trail

MADISON – The release of state funding for a local road and sidewalk project was reason enough for Gov. Ned Lamont to make a Wednesday election campaign season stop in Madison, the hometown of his Republican opponent, where he ran into a familiar face. The governor and his entourage...
MADISON, CT
New Haven Independent

Artists Post For Planned Parenthood

The poster isn’t trying to be subtle. It’s an expression of protest, and the anger underneath it. That the message is delivered so clearly is a testament to the people who made it — professional visual artists, photographers and graphic designers Diane and Tim Nighswander. They’re two...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Blue State Replacer Revives Cafe Plan

A ​“Common Grounds” cafe duo still plans on opening up a long-delayed new coffee shop at the former East Rock Pharmacy site on Orange Street — even as their growing company takes over three now-shuttered Blue State Coffee locations downtown and in the Hill. That’s the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Count Cassetti Awaits You At Ansonia City Hall

ANSONIA — Stolen from Ansonia’s Facebook page:. Join Count Cassetti for another frighteningly FREE Halloween candy giveaway on the steps of City Hall, Saturday, October 29th starting at 5 p.m. This year The Count will be joined by the horrifyingly harry WOLFMAN! Until then, check out The Count’s NEWEST VIDEO to see what happens when COUNT CASSETTI MEETS THE WOLFMAN.
ANSONIA, CT
zip06.com

Plans for Former Benny’s Plaza Unveiled

Changes may be soon coming to the former Benny’s Plaza. The plaza’s owners met with the Zoning Commission earlier this month to expand on future plans — including a formal application for a 40,000-square-foot Whole Foods which is expected to be filed later this year. The Carpionato...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
New Haven Independent

Seymour Selectpersons Meet In Executive Session To Conference With Lawyer

SEYMOUR — The members of the Board of Selectpersons met behind closed doors Tuesday night (Oct. 18) to discuss a privileged communication with its attorney. Executive sessions are closed to the public and are allowed under state law under specific circumstances, such as talking about lawsuits, specific employees, real estate deals — and to receive legal advice. No votes are allowed to be taken in executive session, and it is against the law to change subjects while in private.
SEYMOUR, CT
New Haven Independent

Historian To Talk CT Witch Trials On Oct. 26, 2022

Seymour Public Library hosts historian, Jason Scappaticci, for a free Zoom Lecture, The Connecticut Witch Trials, on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 6:30 P.M. Here in New England, when you think of witches, Salem, Massachusetts is often the first location that comes to mind. In 1692, the first ​“witch” of the Salem Witch Trials was hanged.
SEYMOUR, CT
New Haven Independent

Local DAR Chapter Meeting At The Seymour Historical Society

SEYMOUR — The members of the Sarah Riggs Humphreys-Mary Silliman Chapter held their 129th Anniversary Meeting at the Seymour Historical Society, 59 West St., Seymour, CT on Saturday October 15, 2022. After the meeting members toured the former home of Katharine Matthies, a DAR member and a well-known philanthropist...
SEYMOUR, CT
ctexaminer.com

Old Saybrook Zoning Rejects Proposal for Post Road Marijuana Outlet

OLD SAYBROOK – Plans for a marijuana retail store off Interstate 95 were narrowly denied Monday night after drawing opposition from the police chief and first selectman. The Zoning Commission voted 3-2 to deny Connecticut-based marijuana company Fine Fettle’s plans to open a retail marijuana store at 233 Boston Post Road, with the majority saying the business was too big for the site, and that traffic flow would be more than the parking lot could handle.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
sheltonherald.com

Workers unearth Valley history on Derby-Shelton Bridge

SHELTON — Ongoing work to improve the Valley's future unearthed a piece of its past recently, according to former Derby Historical Society head Jack Walsh. Walsh said work crews have completed part of the Derby-Shelton Bridge renovation, when they spotted something interesting. “A couple of days later as the...
SHELTON, CT
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy