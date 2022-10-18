ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrie Underwood’s Son Isaiah, 7, Blows Her Kisses As She Kicks Off ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Tour: Watch

By James Crowley
 2 days ago
Image Credit: Richard Shotwell/AP/Shutterstock

Carrie Underwood had two special fans in the house as she started her Denim And Rhinestones tour. The country singer, 39, shared a clip of her son Isaiah, 7, waving and blowing kisses from the audience on her Instagram, as she flew over the crowd. The video was super cute, as Carrie’s son called for his mom from the audience as she flew over on a swing.

While Isaiah cheered, she also wrote that her younger son Jacob, 3, had fallen asleep shortly after the show began. On the screen, Carried joked about the differences between her two sons. “One was blowing me kisses… One was sleeping soundly,” she wrote. In the caption, she also quipped about how her younger son was too sleepy for the show. “My sweet boys came to see their mommy’s first show! Jakey caught a few songs, at least, before he drifted off to dream land,” she wrote.

Carrie shares both children with her husband, former NHL player Mike Fisher, 42. The American Idol alum and hockey star tied the knot back in 2010. In the video, it seemed like he was the one holding Isaiah as she flew over the crowd. The gig that the two boys attended was the opening night of the tour in Greenville, South Carolina on Saturday, October 15.

Carrie and her husband pose with their son Isaiah at her Walk of Fame star ceremony. (Richard Shotwell/AP/Shutterstock)

Carrie’s latest tour features her performing hits from all across her career, including songs like “Blown Away”, “Jesus, Take The Wheel” and closing it all out with her classic “Before He Cheats.” Before setting off on the fall tour, Carrie had tons of one-off performances at festivals and award shows to get fans pumped for the tour. Back in August, she sang a ton of hits, plus some tunes from Denim And Rhinestones, during an appearance at the CMA festival. She also leaned into the album title with her bedazzled denim vest and boots for a May appearance at the iHeart Country music fest.

The country singer also made an amazing appearance at the CMT Music Awards in April. She gave an awe-inspiring performance of “Ghost Story,” and she even took home two awards for her Jason Aldean collaboration “If I Didn’t Love You.”

